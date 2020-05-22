Jerry Sloan walked up the steps to the stage at the Basketball Hall of Fame to give his enshrinement speech in 2009, almost as if he were dreading what the next few minutes would bring.
He never wanted the spotlight.
“This is pretty tough for me,” Mr. Sloan said that night.
Talking about himself, that wasn’t easy. But basketball, he always made that seem simple.
Mr. Sloan, who spent 23 years as coach of the Utah Jazz and took the team to the NBA Finals in 1997 and 1998, died Friday at 78. The team said that for four years he had Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia.
Mr. Sloan presided over the glory days of the John Stockton and Karl Malone pick-and-roll-to-perfection era in Salt Lake City.
“Before coming to Utah, I was certainly aware of Coach Sloan and what he meant to the NBA and to the coaching world,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said Friday. “But, upon living in Utah, I became acutely aware of just how much he truly meant to the state.”
Mr. Sloan was a two-time All-Star as a player with Chicago, led his alma mater, Evansville, to a pair of NCAA college division national championships and was an assistant coach on the 1996 U.S. Olympic team that won a gold medal in Atlanta.
“His more than 40 years in the NBA also paralleled a period of tremendous growth in the league, a time when we benefited greatly from his humility, kindness, dignity and class,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said.
Mr. Sloan often said numbers meant nothing to him. That’s a shame, because he has so many to marvel.
Mr. Sloan’s 23 seasons with the Jazz are the second-longest string with one team in NBA history; Gregg Popovich is in his 24th season with San Antonio.
“We lost one of the giants of basketball, not only of the NBA variety but basketball in general,” said longtime NBA executive Rod Thorn. “No one ever played harder. He was a very, very good player and then became one of the top coaches in the history of the NBA.”
Out of Mr. Sloan’s 23 seasons with the Jazz, the team finished below the .500 mark only once. He’s one of five coaches to roam the sidelines for at least 2,000 games, and the only one of those five with a winning percentage better than .600.
And he was revered as a player with the Bulls, and his No. 4 jersey was the first retired by the franchise.
Mr. Sloan spent 34 years in the Jazz organization, as head coach, assistant, scout or senior basketball adviser. Mr. Sloan started as a scout, was promoted as an assistant under Frank Layden in 1984 and became the sixth coach in franchise history on Dec. 9, 1988, after Layden resigned.
Mr. Sloan’s longevity with the Jazz was remarkable. During his time in Utah, there were 245 coaching changes around the league and five teams — Charlotte, Memphis, Toronto, Orlando and Minnesota — did not even exist when he started with the Jazz.
He coached Chicago for parts of three seasons, going 94-121. His playing career there was cut short by knee issues, and he averaged 14.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 755 games.
Mr. Sloan was called “The Original Bull” because he was selected in the 1966 expansion draft and was known for his toughness and grit. He remains the only NBA player to average more than 7 rebounds and more than 2 steals a game in a career.
