Gene Corrigan, who rose from soccer and lacrosse coach at Washington and Lee to becoming one of the most powerful figures in college athletics, died Saturday in Charlottesville.
Mr. Corrigan, who was 91, was commissioner of the Atlantic Coast Conference from 1987 to 1995 and president of the NCAA from 1995 to 1997.
Prior to that, he was the athletics director at Virginia from 1971 to 1981 and at Notre Dame from 1981 to 1987.
“His impact on the ACC and college athletics was profound and immeasurable, only surpassed by his impact on the individuals he positively affected — and there are a multitude of us,” ACC commissioner John Swofford said in a statement released by the conference.
“I am so grateful to have had him as a mentor, boss, friend and colleague for so many years.”
It was Mr. Corrigan who hired Swofford as Virginia’s athletics ticket manager in 1973.
As soon as Swofford moved on, Mr. Corrigan hired Todd Turner as ticket manager. Turner later served as athletics director at N.C. State.
“It just breaks my heart,” Turner said of Mr. Corrigan’s passing. “He was my mentor. Other than my father, he was probably the most important adult of my life. There was something special about him. He loved being around people and he was genuine.”
Mr. Corrigan didn’t lack for ACC connections, having played lacrosse as an undergraduate at Duke. He later served as the lacrosse coach at Virginia and spent time as UVA’s soccer coach and sports information director.
Former Virginia’s basketball coach Debbie Ryan was Mr. Corrigan’s niece and watched women’s sports at UVA take off during her uncle’s tenure.
“We were like the icon of women’s sports [at UVA] back then — putting sports in and giving them what they needed,” said Ryan, whose teams reached the women’s basketball Final Four on three occasions.
“It didn’t happen anywhere quickly, but, if there was a measure of all the schools, we were right at the top. He jumped right in with field hockey, women’s basketball, lacrosse and track and field and swimming.
“When he jumped in, he jumped all the way in [during] the ’70s.”
Mr. Corrigan was followed into coaching and administration by a host of family members. His oldest son, Kevin, is the men’s lacrosse coach at Notre Dame and his youngest son, Boo, is the athletics director at N.C. State. Another son, Tim, is an ESPN producer.
Gene Corrigan had suffered a stroke in 2018, but his condition had improved over the past year.
“He was doing great till Wednesday,” Ryan said.
Mr. Corrigan’s passing was felt throughout the ACC, particularly among conference figures who were around before the turn of the century.
Dave Odom, in whose behalf a banner will be hung Sunday prior to the Virginia-Wake Forest men’s basketball game, was an assistant basketball coach at UVA when Mr. Corrigan was the Cavaliers’ AD. Odom later was the Wake Forest head coach when Mr. Corrigan was ACC commissioner.
“When one thinks about Mr. Corrigan, it comes to mind that he was not only the commissioner, but he was every coach’s friend,” Odom said Saturday. “When situations occurred that could be somewhat controversial, he didn’t hesitate to share his wisdom.
“He did that with me several times. I would be headed down a certain path and he’d say, ‘David, you’re free to do what you feel is right, but let me just share this with you.’ He’d completely change the course that I was going on … and always for the better.”
