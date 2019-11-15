Charlie Moir, who mentored players and won championships as a men’s basketball coach at Roanoke College and Virginia Tech, has died at 88.
Mr. Moir died Friday morning in his sleep at his Salem home after suffering from congestive heart failure for several years, according to his son Page Moir. Charlie Moir was hospitalized in late October before moving into hospice care last week.
Charlie Moir was inducted into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame, as well as into the halls of fame of Roanoke College and Virginia Tech. He had 392 wins as a college coach.
“He helped me grow into a man,” former Virginia Tech and NBA standout Dell Curry said Friday. “A great father figure, a great coach.”
Mr. Moir won a school-record 213 games at Virginia Tech from 1976 to 1987. He guided the Hokies to four NCAA tournament appearances and four NIT bids.
He coached some of Virginia Tech’s greatest players, including Curry, Bimbo Coles, Dale Solomon and Wayne Robinson.
“It really is a tremendous loss for me because of the influence he had on my life,” Robinson said. “He really helped me to learn how to become a good decision-maker, both on the court and off.”
Mr. Moir steered Roanoke College to an NCAA title in 1972, when he was named the national college division coach of the year. He was 133-44 with four NCAA appearances at Roanoke from 1967 to 1973 before leaving to steer Tulane.
Frankie Allen, Hal Johnston and Jay Piccola were among the Roanoke standouts he coached.
“He was an inspirational father figure to a lot of us,” Allen said. “You wanted to play for him. He just brought out the best in all of us.”
Some of Mr. Moir’s players went on to become college head coaches, including Allen, who succeeded Mr. Moir at Tech; Page Moir, who became the winningest men’s basketball coach in Roanoke College history; Tic Price; and Ron Everhart.
“He really helped me grow to be a man,” said Price, who now steers Lamar.
Mr. Moir, who grew up in North Carolina, played basketball and baseball at Appalachian State before becoming a minor league baseball player.
He won 224 games as a high school basketball coach in Patrick County and in North Carolina. He won two state titles at what was then known as Stuart High School.
Mr. Moir then became a Tech assistant coach before getting the Roanoke College job.
After steering Tulane, Mr. Moir took the Hokies’ reins in 1976. He had 10 winning seasons in 11 years at Tech.
Page Moir played for his father at Tech and later joined his Tech staff.
Charlie Moir resigned from Tech in October 1987 after a Tech investigation into his program resulted in the school reporting 13 NCAA violations to the NCAA. Tech bought out the final two years of his contract. Later that month, the NCAA placed the men’s basketball program on two years of probation, finding the program guilty of nine violations, including academic impropriety and improper benefits. The NCAA did not reprimand Mr. Moir.
Mr. Moir never returned to coaching, and became a sales representative for Dillard Paper Co.
Mr. Moir and his wife, Betsy, moved back to Salem after leaving Blacksburg.
Mr. Moir’s wife of 60 years died in 2014. He then lived with his son Bobby.
He is survived by his two sons, a daughter-in-law and two granddaughters.
Visitation will be from 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Monday at John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at First United Methodist Church in Salem.
