Alec Keller, in the prime of his professional baseball career, appeared to be on deck for his first big-league at-bat.
Keller, an outfielder from Douglas Freeman High and Princeton University, hit .302 with 45 RBI last season in 119 games at Fresno, the Washington Nationals Triple-A affiliate. This year, he reported to spring training, and then the coronavirus interrupted baseball and Keller’s ascent, one step short of his goal.
Even if Washington had their outfield slots filled at the big-league level, Keller, a left-handed batter, had the portfolio of a player who could get a shot as a fourth or fifth outfielder with some team in the majors this year or next.
The Nationals this week announced their cut list of minor leaguers, and Keller was one of them. Under the pandemic circumstances, he wasn’t going to make the 2020 big-league roster or be a member of the reserves Washington will keep to back-up Nationals players in case of injuries when, or if, the season starts.
“It’s obviously unfortunate. It’s obviously frustrating,” said Keller, 28, who still calls Richmond home but is currently residing in New York with his fiancee. “From a personal standpoint, I thought I was in a good position. I also felt great going into the year physically and baseball-wise. I made some adjustments I was excited to test out. It didn’t get to happen.
“But I’m in a lot better situation than a lot of people right now. I think with the world being in chaos, you can’t feel too sorry for yourself. I look at what I do have, what I’m lucky to have.”
Keller, who's 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, was probably headed to another organization after this season as a six-year, minor-league free agent. Washington this week basically released their minor-league free agents, or free agents to be, with no minor-league season coming. Keller said the Nationals informed him they may want him back next season, if he’s still in the game.
“I’m throwing out feelers to see if any other teams (in the U.S.), or Korea, Japan, Taiwan, would be interested,” said Keller. “Given the state of the world, I highly doubt it. I’d say less than one-percent chance that I catch on with any team right now.”
Keller played four years at Princeton and left with a degree in politics, with an international relations focus. He plans to stay in shape, and is leaning toward enrolling at the University of Virginia for graduate school (business) in the fall.
“I’m open to going back (to baseball), but at this point, it’s too long of a time off not to throw myself into something new,” he said.
Keller’s baseball career, if it’s over, can be celebrated. He was a late-bloomer physically at Freeman who became a pro prospect at Princeton as the 2014 Ivy League player of the year. The Nationals selected him in the 17th round of the 2014 draft, and Keller steadily elevated in their organization.
"He comes to play every day. He's a student of the game and he grinds every at-bat, he grinds every time he plays," Matt Lecroy, Harrisburg’s 2017 manager, said of Keller during one of the team’s visits to Double-A Richmond. "He's got a really great make-up, which is a plus when you go into that role as a fourth or fifth (outfielder in the big leagues).”
In 519 minor-league games (five seasons), Keller batted .295. He may never know if he could have become what Lecroy projected. The opportunity might have developed in response to an injury in the majors and a Keller promotion. That’s how many big-league careers begin. Very few minor leaguers move up to the majors and immediately become every-day players.
Keller believes he could have carved out a role as a big leaguer, and that’s why he stuck with pro baseball for five years, through seasons in Hagerstown, Potomac, Harrisburg and Fresno. Maybe it will still happen.
“The way it could potentially end would be disappointing,” he said. “But at the end of the day, I did everything I could possibly do. I can look myself in the mirror and be proud of the work I did.
"I was afraid I was going to get cut in my first spring training, so to make it to where I did, it was all gravy.”
