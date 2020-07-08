FRIDAY’S TV

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m. — ESPN2, Formula 1 practice

8 p.m. — FS1, Xfinity Series: Alsco 300

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m. — MLB, 2013 World Series Game 3: Boston at St. Louis

11 — MLB, 2015 World Series Game 1: N.Y. Mets at Kansas City

1 p.m. — MASN, Aug. 17, 2014: Pittsburgh at Washington

2 — MLB, 2019 World Series Game 1: Washington at Houston

7 — MASN, July 10, 2015: Washington at Baltimore

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon — ACCN, 2020: Illinois State at Florida State

6 p.m. — ACCN, 2020: South Florida at Miami

9 — ACCN, 2020: North Carolina at N.C. State

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Noon and midnight — ESPNU, 2014: Kansas at Iowa State

2 p.m. — ESPNU, 2014: Kentucky at Mississippi

4 — ESPNU, 2014: Indiana at Wisconsin

6 — ESPNU, 2014: Oklahoma State vs. Kansas

8 — NCAA, 2014: North Carolina at Duke

10 — ESPNU, 2014: Stanford at Arizona

NBA

6 p.m. — NBA, 2020: Toronto at Golden State

9:30 — NBA, Oct. 22, 2019: New Orleans at Toronto

10 — NBCSW, Jan. 17, 2019: New York at Washington

BOXING

10 p.m. — Showtime, Dec. 28, 2019: Jean Pascal vs. Badou Jack

11 — Showtime, Dec. 10, 2016: Jermall Charlo vs. Julian Williams

11:30 — Showtime, June 9, 2018: Jermell Charlo vs. Austin Trout

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 a.m. — ESPNU, 2009 Rose Bowl: Penn State vs. USC

8 — ESPNU, 2010 Rose Bowl: Ohio State vs. Oregon

10 — ESPNU, 2011 Rose Bowl: Wisconsin vs. TCU

Midnight — ACCN, Aug. 31, 2019: Virginia Tech vs. Boston College

NFL

10 a.m. — NFL, Dec. 8, 2019: San Francisco vs. New Orleans

GOLF

3 p.m. — Golf, PGA: Workday Charity Open

7 — Golf, PGA: Workday Charity Open

NHL

9 a.m. — NHL, 2020 Winter Classic: Nashville vs. Dallas

Noon and 4 p.m. — NHL, 2017 Stanley Cup Game 6: Pittsburgh at Nashville

10 — NHL, 2020: Pittsburgh at Montreal

SOCCER

6 p.m. — NBCSW, Premier: Everton at Tottenham

8 — NBCSW, Premier: Leicester City at Arsenal

8 — ESPN, MLS: D.C. vs. Toronto

10:30 — ESPN, MLS: San Jose vs. Seattle

TENNIS

6 a.m. — Tennis, 2018 Wimbledon: Nadal vs. Del Potro

6 p.m. Tennis, 2018 Wimbledon: Djokovic vs. Nadal

11:30 — Tennis, 2013 Wimbledon: Murray vs. Djokovic

