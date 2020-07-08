FRIDAY’S TV
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m. — ESPN2, Formula 1 practice
8 p.m. — FS1, Xfinity Series: Alsco 300
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m. — MLB, 2013 World Series Game 3: Boston at St. Louis
11 — MLB, 2015 World Series Game 1: N.Y. Mets at Kansas City
1 p.m. — MASN, Aug. 17, 2014: Pittsburgh at Washington
2 — MLB, 2019 World Series Game 1: Washington at Houston
7 — MASN, July 10, 2015: Washington at Baltimore
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon — ACCN, 2020: Illinois State at Florida State
6 p.m. — ACCN, 2020: South Florida at Miami
9 — ACCN, 2020: North Carolina at N.C. State
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon and midnight — ESPNU, 2014: Kansas at Iowa State
2 p.m. — ESPNU, 2014: Kentucky at Mississippi
4 — ESPNU, 2014: Indiana at Wisconsin
6 — ESPNU, 2014: Oklahoma State vs. Kansas
8 — NCAA, 2014: North Carolina at Duke
10 — ESPNU, 2014: Stanford at Arizona
NBA
6 p.m. — NBA, 2020: Toronto at Golden State
9:30 — NBA, Oct. 22, 2019: New Orleans at Toronto
10 — NBCSW, Jan. 17, 2019: New York at Washington
BOXING
10 p.m. — Showtime, Dec. 28, 2019: Jean Pascal vs. Badou Jack
11 — Showtime, Dec. 10, 2016: Jermall Charlo vs. Julian Williams
11:30 — Showtime, June 9, 2018: Jermell Charlo vs. Austin Trout
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 a.m. — ESPNU, 2009 Rose Bowl: Penn State vs. USC
8 — ESPNU, 2010 Rose Bowl: Ohio State vs. Oregon
10 — ESPNU, 2011 Rose Bowl: Wisconsin vs. TCU
Midnight — ACCN, Aug. 31, 2019: Virginia Tech vs. Boston College
NFL
10 a.m. — NFL, Dec. 8, 2019: San Francisco vs. New Orleans
GOLF
3 p.m. — Golf, PGA: Workday Charity Open
7 — Golf, PGA: Workday Charity Open
NHL
9 a.m. — NHL, 2020 Winter Classic: Nashville vs. Dallas
Noon and 4 p.m. — NHL, 2017 Stanley Cup Game 6: Pittsburgh at Nashville
10 — NHL, 2020: Pittsburgh at Montreal
SOCCER
6 p.m. — NBCSW, Premier: Everton at Tottenham
8 — NBCSW, Premier: Leicester City at Arsenal
8 — ESPN, MLS: D.C. vs. Toronto
10:30 — ESPN, MLS: San Jose vs. Seattle
TENNIS
6 a.m. — Tennis, 2018 Wimbledon: Nadal vs. Del Potro
6 p.m. Tennis, 2018 Wimbledon: Djokovic vs. Nadal
11:30 — Tennis, 2013 Wimbledon: Murray vs. Djokovic
