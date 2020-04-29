FRIDAY’S TV

AUTO RACING

7 p.m. — MASN2, NHRA: 2018 Denver

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m. and 11 p.m. — MLB, 1989 ALCS Game 2: Toronto at Oakland

Noon — MLB, May 1, 1991: N.Y. Yankees at Oakland

1 p.m. — MASN, Sept. 5, 1995: California at Baltimore

3 — MLB, May 1, 1991: Toronto at Texas

7 — MASN, 1996 ALDS Game 4: Baltimore at Cleveland

NBA

5 p.m. — NBA, 2012 playoffs: Denver at L.A. Lakers

6 — NBA, 2018 playoffs: Cleveland at Toronto

8 — NBA, 2007 playoffs: Cleveland at Detroit

NFL

7 p.m. — FS1, Super Bowl XXXI: New England vs. Green Bay

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 a.m. — ESPNU, Nov. 18, 2006: Michigan at Ohio State

10 — ESPNU, Nov. 26, 2016: Michigan at Ohio State

7 p.m. — NBCSN, 1989 Fiesta Bowl: Notre Dame vs. West Virginia

9:30 — NBCSN, 1987 Fiesta Bowl: Miami vs. Penn State

GOLF

11:30 a.m. — Golf, PGA Tour Champions: 2017 Insperity Invitational

2 p.m. and 9:30— Golf, PGA: 2012 Wells Fargo Championship

7 — Golf, LPGA: 2019 Mediheal Championship

NHL

5:30 p.m. — NHL, 2019: All-Star Skills Competition

7:30 — NHL, 2019: All-Star Game

MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

1 p.m. — ESPNU, 2019 playoffs: Maryland vs. Towson

3 — ESPNU, 2019 playoffs: Yale vs. Pennsylvania

5 — ESPNU, 2019 playoffs: Notre Dame vs. Duke

7 — ESPNU, 2019 playoffs: Maryland vs. Virginia

9 — ESPNU, 2019 playoffs: Virginia vs. Duke

WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

11 p.m. — ESPNU, 2019 championship: Boston College at Maryland

TENNIS

9 a.m. — Tennis, 2016 Wimbledon: S. Williams vs. Kerber

11 — Tennis, 2018 Italian Open: Nadal vs. Djokovic

Noon — MASN2, QQQ Series: 2019 Legends

1 p.m. — Tennis, 2019 Wimbledon: S. Williams vs. Riske

3:30 — Tennis, 2019 Wimbledon: Federer vs. Nadal

7 — Tennis, 2019 Wimbledon: Djokovic vs. Federer

