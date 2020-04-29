FRIDAY’S TV
AUTO RACING
7 p.m. — MASN2, NHRA: 2018 Denver
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m. and 11 p.m. — MLB, 1989 ALCS Game 2: Toronto at Oakland
Noon — MLB, May 1, 1991: N.Y. Yankees at Oakland
1 p.m. — MASN, Sept. 5, 1995: California at Baltimore
3 — MLB, May 1, 1991: Toronto at Texas
7 — MASN, 1996 ALDS Game 4: Baltimore at Cleveland
NBA
5 p.m. — NBA, 2012 playoffs: Denver at L.A. Lakers
6 — NBA, 2018 playoffs: Cleveland at Toronto
8 — NBA, 2007 playoffs: Cleveland at Detroit
NFL
7 p.m. — FS1, Super Bowl XXXI: New England vs. Green Bay
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 a.m. — ESPNU, Nov. 18, 2006: Michigan at Ohio State
10 — ESPNU, Nov. 26, 2016: Michigan at Ohio State
7 p.m. — NBCSN, 1989 Fiesta Bowl: Notre Dame vs. West Virginia
9:30 — NBCSN, 1987 Fiesta Bowl: Miami vs. Penn State
GOLF
11:30 a.m. — Golf, PGA Tour Champions: 2017 Insperity Invitational
2 p.m. and 9:30— Golf, PGA: 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
7 — Golf, LPGA: 2019 Mediheal Championship
NHL
5:30 p.m. — NHL, 2019: All-Star Skills Competition
7:30 — NHL, 2019: All-Star Game
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
1 p.m. — ESPNU, 2019 playoffs: Maryland vs. Towson
3 — ESPNU, 2019 playoffs: Yale vs. Pennsylvania
5 — ESPNU, 2019 playoffs: Notre Dame vs. Duke
7 — ESPNU, 2019 playoffs: Maryland vs. Virginia
9 — ESPNU, 2019 playoffs: Virginia vs. Duke
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
11 p.m. — ESPNU, 2019 championship: Boston College at Maryland
TENNIS
9 a.m. — Tennis, 2016 Wimbledon: S. Williams vs. Kerber
11 — Tennis, 2018 Italian Open: Nadal vs. Djokovic
Noon — MASN2, QQQ Series: 2019 Legends
1 p.m. — Tennis, 2019 Wimbledon: S. Williams vs. Riske
3:30 — Tennis, 2019 Wimbledon: Federer vs. Nadal
7 — Tennis, 2019 Wimbledon: Djokovic vs. Federer
