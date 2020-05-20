friday’s tv

AUTO RACING

7 p.m. — MASN2, NHRA 2018

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m. — MASN, 1970 World Series Game 5: Cincinnati vs. Baltimore

11:30 — MLB, 1980 World Series Game 1: Kansas City vs. Philadelphia

2 p.m. — MLB, 1980 World Series Game 2: Kansas City vs. Philadelphia

4 — MLB, 1980 World Series Game 5: Philadelphia vs. Kansas City

7 — MASN, Sept. 3, 2019: N.Y. Mets vs. Washington

7 — NBCSN, 1988 World Series Game 1: Oakland vs. L.A. Dodgers

9:30 — NBCSN, 6 1986 World Series Game 6: Boston vs. N.Y. Mets

Midnight — NBCSN, 1996 ALCS Game 1: Baltimore vs. N.Y. Yankees

KOREAN BASEBALL

2 p.m. — ESPN2, KBO

Midnight — ESPN2, KBO

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon — SEC, 2019 SEC tournament championship: Mississippi vs. Vanderbilt

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon — ESPNU, 2003 national championship: California vs. UCLA

2 p.m. — ESPNU, 2018 Division I tournament: Washington vs. Minnesota

4 — ESPNU, 2015 Division I tournament: Texas at UCLA

6 — ESPNU, 2011 Division I tournament: Stanford at Alabama

8 — ESPNU, 2013 Division I tournament: Tennessee vs. Alabama

10 — ESPNU, 2017 Division I tournament: Utah at Washington

Midnight — ESPNU, 2019 World Series: Arizona vs. Washington

NBA

6 p.m. — NBA, 1988 playoffs: Atlanta vs. Boston

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

10 a.m. — ESPNU, 2008: Davidson at Oklahoma

NFL

7 p.m. — FS1, 1995 NFC championship: Dallas vs. San Francisco

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 a.m. — ESPNU, Oct. 18, 2018: LSU at South Carolina

8 — SEC, 2013: Missouri at Georgia

10 — SEC, 2001: Georgia at Tennessee

GOLF

11 a.m. — Golf: 2018 Senior PGA Championship

1 p.m. — Golf, LPGA: 2019 Pure Silk Championship

3 — Golf, PGA: 2016 Canadian Open

7 — Golf, PGA: 2016 Canadian Open

10 — Golf, LPGA: 2019 Pure Silk Championship

Midnight — Golf, PGA: 2016 Canadian Open

TENNIS

7:30 a.m. — Tennis, 2013 Australian Open: Murray vs. Federer

LOCAL GOLF

Holes-in-one

Dale Rockey, 172-yard 11th hole at Brookwoods GC, 4-iron, playing with Ken Ritchey and Eric Ritchey.

Philip Miller, 122-yard 17th hole at Sycamore Creek GC, pitching-wedge, playing with Tom Woody, Jim Sizemore and Kenny Winston.

