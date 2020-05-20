friday’s tv
AUTO RACING
7 p.m. — MASN2, NHRA 2018
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m. — MASN, 1970 World Series Game 5: Cincinnati vs. Baltimore
11:30 — MLB, 1980 World Series Game 1: Kansas City vs. Philadelphia
2 p.m. — MLB, 1980 World Series Game 2: Kansas City vs. Philadelphia
4 — MLB, 1980 World Series Game 5: Philadelphia vs. Kansas City
7 — MASN, Sept. 3, 2019: N.Y. Mets vs. Washington
7 — NBCSN, 1988 World Series Game 1: Oakland vs. L.A. Dodgers
9:30 — NBCSN, 6 1986 World Series Game 6: Boston vs. N.Y. Mets
Midnight — NBCSN, 1996 ALCS Game 1: Baltimore vs. N.Y. Yankees
KOREAN BASEBALL
2 p.m. — ESPN2, KBO
Midnight — ESPN2, KBO
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon — SEC, 2019 SEC tournament championship: Mississippi vs. Vanderbilt
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Noon — ESPNU, 2003 national championship: California vs. UCLA
2 p.m. — ESPNU, 2018 Division I tournament: Washington vs. Minnesota
4 — ESPNU, 2015 Division I tournament: Texas at UCLA
6 — ESPNU, 2011 Division I tournament: Stanford at Alabama
8 — ESPNU, 2013 Division I tournament: Tennessee vs. Alabama
10 — ESPNU, 2017 Division I tournament: Utah at Washington
Midnight — ESPNU, 2019 World Series: Arizona vs. Washington
NBA
6 p.m. — NBA, 1988 playoffs: Atlanta vs. Boston
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
10 a.m. — ESPNU, 2008: Davidson at Oklahoma
NFL
7 p.m. — FS1, 1995 NFC championship: Dallas vs. San Francisco
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 a.m. — ESPNU, Oct. 18, 2018: LSU at South Carolina
8 — SEC, 2013: Missouri at Georgia
10 — SEC, 2001: Georgia at Tennessee
GOLF
11 a.m. — Golf: 2018 Senior PGA Championship
1 p.m. — Golf, LPGA: 2019 Pure Silk Championship
3 — Golf, PGA: 2016 Canadian Open
7 — Golf, PGA: 2016 Canadian Open
10 — Golf, LPGA: 2019 Pure Silk Championship
Midnight — Golf, PGA: 2016 Canadian Open
TENNIS
7:30 a.m. — Tennis, 2013 Australian Open: Murray vs. Federer
LOCAL GOLF
Holes-in-one
Dale Rockey, 172-yard 11th hole at Brookwoods GC, 4-iron, playing with Ken Ritchey and Eric Ritchey.
Philip Miller, 122-yard 17th hole at Sycamore Creek GC, pitching-wedge, playing with Tom Woody, Jim Sizemore and Kenny Winston.
