friday's tv

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

10 a.m. and 1 a.m. (Saturday) — MLB, May 1, 1991: N.Y. Yankees at Oakland

2 p.m. — MLB, April 15, 2017: Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs

2:30 — MASN, Oct. 4, 2009: Washington at Atlanta

KOREAN BASEBALL

2 p.m. and Midnight — ESPN2, KBO: Doosan Bears at LG Twins

COLLEGE BASEBALL

9 a.m. — ESPNU, 2009 World Series: North Carolina vs. Southern Miss

Noon — SEC, 2019 national championship Game 3: Michigan vs. Vanderbilt

6 p.m. — ACCN, Pittsburgh at Miami

9 — ACCN, Illinois State at Florida State

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

9 a.m. — SEC, 2014 national championship Game 2: Alabama vs. Florida

NBA

9:30 a.m. — NBA, 2006 playoffs: Dallas at San Antonio

11:30 — NBA, 2011 playoffs: Oklahoma City at Dallas

2 p.m. — NBA, 2006 playoffs: Phoenix at Dallas

4 — NBA, 2011 Finals Game 2: Dallas at Miami

6 — NBA, 2016 Finals Game 7: Cleveland at Golden State

9 — NBA, 2011 Finals Game 6: Dallas at Miami

4:30 a.m. (Saturday) — NBA, 1980 Finals Game 6: L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

3 p.m. and 3 a.m. (Saturday) — ESPNU, Duke at North Carolina

5 a.m. (Saturday) — ESPNU, 2019 Maui Invitational: Dayton vs. Kansas

BOXING

10 p.m. — Showtime, May 14, 2011: Andre Ward vs. Arthur Abraham

11 — Showtime, June 4, 2011: Carl Froch vs. Glen Johnson

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 a.m. — ESPNU, 2011 Rose Bowl: Wisconsin vs. TCU

Noon — ESPNU, Sept. 7, 2019: Texas A&M at Clemson

4 p.m. — NFL, 2019 Black College Hall of Fame Classic: Alabama A&M vs. Morehouse

7 — SEC, 2018 Rose Bowl: Georgia vs. Oklahoma

Midnight — ESPNU, Sept. 7, 2019: Texas A&M at Clemson

2 a.m. (Saturday) — ACCN, Nov. 28, 1998: Virginia at Virginia Tech

2 — SEC, 2018 Rose Bowl: Georgia vs. Oklahoma

GOLF

3 p.m. — Golf, PGA: The Heritage

HOCKEY

Noon — NHL: 2019 World Championship: Finland vs. Canada

5 p.m. — NHL, 2013 Stanley Cup Game 4: Chicago at Boston

10 — NBCSW, 2015 Stanley Cup Game 7: N.Y. Islanders at Washington

4 a.m. (Saturday) — NHL, Nov. 22, 1986: Vancouver at Edmonton

HORSE RACING

8:30 a.m. — NBCSN, Royal Ascot

COLLEGE LACROSSE

Noon — ACCN, Colgate at Syracuse

2 p.m. — ACCN, Colgate at North Carolina

SOCCER

12:55 p.m. — NBCSN, Premier: Southampton at Norwich

3:10 and 8 — NBCSN, Premier: Manchester United at Tottenham

