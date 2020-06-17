friday’s tv
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
10 a.m. and 1 a.m. (Saturday) — MLB, May 1, 1991: N.Y. Yankees at Oakland
2 p.m. — MLB, April 15, 2017: Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs
2:30 — MASN, Oct. 4, 2009: Washington at Atlanta
KOREAN BASEBALL
2 p.m. and Midnight — ESPN2, KBO: Doosan Bears at LG Twins
COLLEGE BASEBALL
9 a.m. — ESPNU, 2009 World Series: North Carolina vs. Southern Miss
Noon — SEC, 2019 national championship Game 3: Michigan vs. Vanderbilt
6 p.m. — ACCN, Pittsburgh at Miami
9 — ACCN, Illinois State at Florida State
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
9 a.m. — SEC, 2014 national championship Game 2: Alabama vs. Florida
NBA
9:30 a.m. — NBA, 2006 playoffs: Dallas at San Antonio
11:30 — NBA, 2011 playoffs: Oklahoma City at Dallas
2 p.m. — NBA, 2006 playoffs: Phoenix at Dallas
4 — NBA, 2011 Finals Game 2: Dallas at Miami
6 — NBA, 2016 Finals Game 7: Cleveland at Golden State
9 — NBA, 2011 Finals Game 6: Dallas at Miami
4:30 a.m. (Saturday) — NBA, 1980 Finals Game 6: L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
3 p.m. and 3 a.m. (Saturday) — ESPNU, Duke at North Carolina
5 a.m. (Saturday) — ESPNU, 2019 Maui Invitational: Dayton vs. Kansas
BOXING
10 p.m. — Showtime, May 14, 2011: Andre Ward vs. Arthur Abraham
11 — Showtime, June 4, 2011: Carl Froch vs. Glen Johnson
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 a.m. — ESPNU, 2011 Rose Bowl: Wisconsin vs. TCU
Noon — ESPNU, Sept. 7, 2019: Texas A&M at Clemson
4 p.m. — NFL, 2019 Black College Hall of Fame Classic: Alabama A&M vs. Morehouse
7 — SEC, 2018 Rose Bowl: Georgia vs. Oklahoma
Midnight — ESPNU, Sept. 7, 2019: Texas A&M at Clemson
2 a.m. (Saturday) — ACCN, Nov. 28, 1998: Virginia at Virginia Tech
2 — SEC, 2018 Rose Bowl: Georgia vs. Oklahoma
GOLF
3 p.m. — Golf, PGA: The Heritage
HOCKEY
Noon — NHL: 2019 World Championship: Finland vs. Canada
5 p.m. — NHL, 2013 Stanley Cup Game 4: Chicago at Boston
10 — NBCSW, 2015 Stanley Cup Game 7: N.Y. Islanders at Washington
4 a.m. (Saturday) — NHL, Nov. 22, 1986: Vancouver at Edmonton
HORSE RACING
8:30 a.m. — NBCSN, Royal Ascot
COLLEGE LACROSSE
Noon — ACCN, Colgate at Syracuse
2 p.m. — ACCN, Colgate at North Carolina
SOCCER
12:55 p.m. — NBCSN, Premier: Southampton at Norwich
3:10 and 8 — NBCSN, Premier: Manchester United at Tottenham
