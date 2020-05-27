FRIDAY’S TV
AUTO RACING
7 p.m. — MASN2, 2019 Gainesville Drag Racing
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon — MLB, May 30, 1995: N.Y. Yankees at Seattle
3 p.m. — MLB, April 2, 1996: N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland
4 — MASN, April 25, 2015: Boston at Baltimore
7 — MASN, April 19, 2017: Washington at Atlanta
7 — MLB, 1996 ALCS Game 1: Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees
10 — MLB, 1996 ALCS Game 5: N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 p.m. — ESPNU, 2018: Washington at Minnesota
8 — ESPNU, 2015: Texas at UCLA
10 — ESPNU, 2013: Tennessee at Alabama
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
10 a.m. — ESPNU, 2005: Duke at Wake Forest
4 p.m. — ESPNU, 2013: Kentucky at Georgia
NBA
6 p.m. — NBA, 1997 playoffs: Utah at Houston
9 — NBA, 1992 playoffs: Portland at Phoenix
11 — NBA, Feb. 10, 2012: L.A. Lakers at New York
BOXING
10:05 p.m. — Showtime, Jan. 28, 2017: Carl Frampton vs. Leo Santa Cruz
11 — Showtime, Leo Santa Cruz vs. Abner Mares
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 a.m. — ESPNU, Oct. 18, 2008: LSU at South Carolina
2 p.m. — ESPNU, 2011: Notre Dame at Stanford
NFL
10 a.m. — NFL, 2020: Seattle at Green Bay
7 p.m. — FS1, 1999: Green Bay at San Francisco
GOLF
6 a.m. — Golf, EPGA: 2019 Irish Open
2 p.m. — Golf, 2003 Skills Challenge
7 — Golf, 2000 Skills Challenge
11 — Golf, 2007 Skills Challenge
NHL
4 p.m. — NHL, 2014 Stanley Cup Game 6: Montreal at N.Y. Rangers
6 — NHL, 2015 Stanley Cup Game 7: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers
8 — NHL, 1993 Stanley Cup Game 7: Los Angeles at Toronto
COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE
8 a.m. — ACCN, 2020: Colgate at Syracuse
Noon — ACCN, 2020: Binghamton at Syracuse
4 p.m. — ACCN, 2020: Colgate at North Carolina
8 — ACCN, 2020: Colgate at Syracuse
COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE
10 a.m. — ACCN, 2020: Louisville at North Carolina
SOCCER
8 p.m. — NBCSW, Premier: Sept. 16, 2016: Liverpool at Chelsea
TENNIS
6 a.m. — Tennis, 2019 French Open
Noon — MASN2: 2019 Champions Cup
3 p.m. — Tennis, 2019 French Open
9 — Tennis, 2019 French Open
