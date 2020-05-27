FRIDAY’S TV

AUTO RACING

7 p.m. — MASN2, 2019 Gainesville Drag Racing

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon — MLB, May 30, 1995: N.Y. Yankees at Seattle

3 p.m. — MLB, April 2, 1996: N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland

4 — MASN, April 25, 2015: Boston at Baltimore

7 — MASN, April 19, 2017: Washington at Atlanta

7 — MLB, 1996 ALCS Game 1: Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees

10 — MLB, 1996 ALCS Game 5: N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m. — ESPNU, 2018: Washington at Minnesota

8 — ESPNU, 2015: Texas at UCLA

10 — ESPNU, 2013: Tennessee at Alabama

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

10 a.m. — ESPNU, 2005: Duke at Wake Forest

4 p.m. — ESPNU, 2013: Kentucky at Georgia

NBA

6 p.m. — NBA, 1997 playoffs: Utah at Houston

9 — NBA, 1992 playoffs: Portland at Phoenix

11 — NBA, Feb. 10, 2012: L.A. Lakers at New York

BOXING

10:05 p.m. — Showtime, Jan. 28, 2017: Carl Frampton vs. Leo Santa Cruz

11 — Showtime, Leo Santa Cruz vs. Abner Mares

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 a.m. — ESPNU, Oct. 18, 2008: LSU at South Carolina

2 p.m. — ESPNU, 2011: Notre Dame at Stanford

NFL

10 a.m. — NFL, 2020: Seattle at Green Bay

7 p.m. — FS1, 1999: Green Bay at San Francisco

GOLF

6 a.m. — Golf, EPGA: 2019 Irish Open

2 p.m. — Golf, 2003 Skills Challenge

7 — Golf, 2000 Skills Challenge

11 — Golf, 2007 Skills Challenge

NHL

4 p.m. — NHL, 2014 Stanley Cup Game 6: Montreal at N.Y. Rangers

6 — NHL, 2015 Stanley Cup Game 7: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers

8 — NHL, 1993 Stanley Cup Game 7: Los Angeles at Toronto

COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE

8 a.m. — ACCN, 2020: Colgate at Syracuse

Noon — ACCN, 2020: Binghamton at Syracuse

4 p.m. — ACCN, 2020: Colgate at North Carolina

8 — ACCN, 2020: Colgate at Syracuse

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

10 a.m. — ACCN, 2020: Louisville at North Carolina

SOCCER

8 p.m. — NBCSW, Premier: Sept. 16, 2016: Liverpool at Chelsea

TENNIS

6 a.m. — Tennis, 2019 French Open

Noon — MASN2: 2019 Champions Cup

3 p.m. — Tennis, 2019 French Open

9 — Tennis, 2019 French Open

