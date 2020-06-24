FRIDAY’S TV
AUTO RACING
6 p.m. — FS1, ARCA
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 a.m. — MLB, 1970 World Series, Game 1: Baltimore at Cincinnati
9:30 — MLB, 1970 World Series, Game 2: Baltimore at Cincinnati
11:30 and 11 p.m. — MLB, 1970 World Series, Game 3: Cincinnati at Baltimore
Noon — MASN, Sept. 10, 2017: Philadelphia at Washington
2 p.m. — MLB, 1970 World Series, Game 4: Cincinnati at Baltimore
4 and 7 — MLB, 1970 World Series, Game 5: Cincinnati at Baltimore
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m. — ESPNU, 2009 NCAA regional: Fresno State vs. San Diego State
9 — ESPNU, 2009 NCAA Super Regional Game 1: North Carolina at Alabama
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
4 p.m. — ESPNU, 1986: Maryland at North Carolina
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9:30 a.m. — ESPNU, 2019 FCS championship: James Madison vs. North Dakota State
7 p.m. — SEC, 2019 Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Baylor
COLLEGE LACROSSE
10 p.m. — ACCN, 2019: High Point at Virginia
GOLF
3 p.m. — Golf, PGA Travelers Championship
6 — Golf, Korn Ferry, Utah Championship
NBA
10 a.m. — NBA, 2017 Finals Game 5: Cleveland at Golden State
Noon — NBA, 2009 Finals Game 5: L.A. Lakers at Orlando
2 p.m. — NBA, 2010 Finals Game 7: Boston at L.A. Lakers
4 — NBA, 1994 Finals Game 7: New York at Houston
6 — NBA, 1995 Finals Game 4: Orlando at Houston
NFL
7 p.m. — CBSSN, 2013 AFC playoffs: Baltimore at Denver
NHL
9 p.m. — NHL, 2009 Eastern Conference semifinal Game 2: Pittsburgh at Washington
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.