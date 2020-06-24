FRIDAY’S TV

AUTO RACING

6 p.m. — FS1, ARCA

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 a.m. — MLB, 1970 World Series, Game 1: Baltimore at Cincinnati

9:30 — MLB, 1970 World Series, Game 2: Baltimore at Cincinnati

11:30 and 11 p.m. — MLB, 1970 World Series, Game 3: Cincinnati at Baltimore

Noon — MASN, Sept. 10, 2017: Philadelphia at Washington

2 p.m. — MLB, 1970 World Series, Game 4: Cincinnati at Baltimore

4 and 7 — MLB, 1970 World Series, Game 5: Cincinnati at Baltimore

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m. — ESPNU, 2009 NCAA regional: Fresno State vs. San Diego State

9 — ESPNU, 2009 NCAA Super Regional Game 1: North Carolina at Alabama

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

4 p.m. — ESPNU, 1986: Maryland at North Carolina

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9:30 a.m. — ESPNU, 2019 FCS championship: James Madison vs. North Dakota State

7 p.m. — SEC, 2019 Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Baylor

COLLEGE LACROSSE

10 p.m. — ACCN, 2019: High Point at Virginia

GOLF

3 p.m. — Golf, PGA Travelers Championship

6 — Golf, Korn Ferry, Utah Championship

NBA

10 a.m. — NBA, 2017 Finals Game 5: Cleveland at Golden State

Noon — NBA, 2009 Finals Game 5: L.A. Lakers at Orlando

2 p.m. — NBA, 2010 Finals Game 7: Boston at L.A. Lakers

4 — NBA, 1994 Finals Game 7: New York at Houston

6 — NBA, 1995 Finals Game 4: Orlando at Houston

NFL

7 p.m. — CBSSN, 2013 AFC playoffs: Baltimore at Denver

NHL

9 p.m. — NHL, 2009 Eastern Conference semifinal Game 2: Pittsburgh at Washington

