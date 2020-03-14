A while back, we ran an expanded section we referred to as Sports+. For the next few weeks, we might have to rename to the Sports? section.
But you can't get rid of us that easily.
We still plan to have a sports section each day in the Times-Dispatch, and we still plan to make it great.
You'll get our traditional recaps of the season that was, such as it was, at all levels. That will include our annual All-Metro teams in basketball, wrestling, gymnastics, swimming and indoor track.
Our team of reporters continues to investigate the latest on how the coronavirus pandemic is impacting the world of sports, and what's next for the athletes and institutions involved, as well as how they'll make up for the massive financial losses sustained this month.
And as of this writing, the NFL is barrelling full speed ahead towards its draft. The Redskins hold the No. 2 overall selection, which is full of intrigue, and Richmonder Mekhi Becton is projected to be a first-round selection.
Most of all, though, we want to continue to tell your stories. Richmond is a wonderful place to live, work and play because of the people who inhabit it. My e-mail box is open for your suggestions on folks we should profile in the community while we wait to get back on the field.
I promise to read every one of your suggestions. I've got the time.
