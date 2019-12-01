CHARLOTTESVILLE — Back on Sept. 27, after Duke had thumped Virginia Tech 45-10 in Blacksburg, the Hokies looked like the furthest thing from a title contender. But a remarkable turnaround, sparked by a change at quarterback and a revitalized defense, brought Justin Fuente’s Hokies within a quarter of their second ACC championship game appearance in his four seasons.
Instead, Tech suffered a disappointing 39-30 road loss to rival Virginia, ending its 15-year win streak against the Cavaliers and sending UVA on to the title came in Charlotte, N.C., against Clemson on Saturday.
“I told them I loved them and I was proud of them,” Fuente said of his postgame talk in the locker room after the loss. “Told them they competed. Told them we can take this event and go one of two ways. I think it can draw us closer together, fuel our fire. … We’ve got another game to play. We’ve got to go find out what bowl game we’re going to, finish finals, train for that.”
Here are four takeaways from the UVA game.
Not having Caleb Farley hurt: Bothered by back spasms all season, Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley, who leads the ACC in passes defended and is tied for second with four interceptions, decided on game day he wasn’t healthy enough to play against Tech. That forced the Hokies’ defense to adjust, becoming less aggressive in their blitzes and keeping more help back in coverage.
“Caleb’s an accomplished player and he really wanted to go,” Fuente said. “His back has been stoved up for the last couple of days. He’s been battling it the whole season. He’s just really been a tough competitor the whole time. Wanted to play but just couldn’t.”
Of course, Tech probably will need to get used to that. Farley’s teammate, Armani Chatman, sure made it sound as though Farley will leave the Hokies and enter the NFL draft.
Tech did not have a consistent answer for Bryce Perkins: Of course, neither did UVA’s previous three opponents, North Carolina, Georgia Tech and Liberty. But the Hokies were easily the best defense in that bunch. In the first half, Perkins struggled with disguised looks in Tech’s coverages, but found success running the ball, scoring a pair of long rushing touchdowns. In the second half, Perkins and UVA’s passing attack got in gear. Perkins finished the day with 475 total yards.
The passing game has its moments: New quarterback Hendon Hooker suffered his first loss as a starter on Saturday and threw his first interceptions this season, but Hooker also had some big moments throwing the football. Hooker passed for 311 yards and a touchdown, connecting with Tre Turner on a 61-yard touchdown and hooking up for long gains with Damon Hazelton and Tayvion Robinson.
Hazelton, Turner and Robinson should all be back next season, along with talented tight end James Mitchell and others.
The line play was a mixed bag: Offensive line play was a big question mark going into the season, and it’s been an inconsistent part of the Hokies’ play all year. Friday, against UVA, Hooker was sacked six times, though three of those came consecutively on the next-to-last drive of the game. And after struggling to run the ball in the first half, Tech did find some success on the ground after the break. The Hokies gained 116 of their 174 rushing yards after halftime.
