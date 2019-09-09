In a battle between two of the top volleyball teams in the area, last year’s Class 5 runner-up, Glen Allen, took down Atlee in a five-set tussle on Monday at Atlee High School.
The Jaguars took the first two sets of the match but quickly saw their advantage evaporate as the Raiders rallied to win the next two sets and force a fifth. Knotted at a 14-14 in the deciding set, the Jaguars earned two consecutive kills to take the match and improve to 3-0.
Caden Cowart led the way with 14 kills and seven digs for Glen Allen. Gio DeLuca added 10 kills and five blocks, and Drake Cauthorne had 17 digs.
Atlee’s Mason Ellenberger had 19 kills, 14 digs and three blocks. Daniel Hooper added 13 kills and four blocks, and Conner Hammock recorded 10 kills and three blocks.
After an early Raiders surge to begin the first set, the Jaguars took control. Glen Allen used a timeout while leading 23-20 after an Atlee rally and finished off the set 25-23.
The Raiders dominated early in the second set, including back-to-back kills from sophomore Conner Hammock to make it 5-3. The Jaguars were forced to take a timeout after falling behind 10-5. The Raiders continued the momentum and held a 20-13 lead.
But Glen Allen came roaring back. The Jaguars cut the lead to 22-19, and forced a pair of timeouts from the Raiders after slashing the deficit to one point. Glen Allen notched three straight kills to take the second set 25-23 and push Atlee to the brink of defeat.
“We made some plays, they made a couple of mistakes, and, all the sudden, we’re right there” said Glen Allen coach Kevin Hoy. “That was a steal for sure.”
The third set started off even and was tied at 8-8 early on. The Raiders surged and the Jaguars had a tough time containing them, eventually finding themselves down 19-10. Atlee kept rolling and won the set 25-15.
“It’s tough. Obviously, you have all the momentum after two [sets],” said Hoy. “[Atlee] came out really well and handled the third and fourth [sets].”
Atlee assumed control of the fourth set early, holding a 10-5 lead. After a couple of back-and-forth rallies, the Raiders controlled 20-17. The Jaguars eventually tied the set and came within reach of closing out the tightly contested match.
But a powerful kill from Atlee’s Garrett Bond gave the Raiders their 25th point of the fourth set to force the fifth, which had looked so improbable early on.
Every bit of momentum belonged to the Raiders heading into the final set and it showed, forcing the Jaguars to take an early timeout down 3-0. After Glen Allen put together a rally, the two traded kills for up until a 14-14 stalemate in the 15-point set.
The Jaguars scored to take a one-point lead, as Atlee regrouped with a timeout. Out of the break, the Jaguars finally put the nail in the coffin.
“We made a couple of nice plays at the end,” said Hoy.
