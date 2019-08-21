Charlie Kennedy, a rising junior at Mills Godwin, shot a 10-under 134 in the College Prep Golf Tour High School Invitational at Independence Golf Club on Tuesday and Wednesday to set a tournament record.
Kennedy, the 2018 All-Metro golfer of the year and an individual state champion, shot a 66 on the first day and a 68 Wednesday.
Multiple competitors and coaches in attendance referred to Kennedy as “the best golfer in the state.” He said he was thrilled with his round.
“I’m really happy, I was playing pretty consistent on every hole,” Kennedy said. “I was driving the ball really well, the past two days I missed three fairways. The course was in great shape.”
The annual tournament invites some of the top teams and individuals from around the state, and serves as a tune-up for many participants because it mirrors the formatting and environment of postseason play.
Steve Hornsby, the founder of the College Prep Golf Tour, said he loves watching players from around the commonwealth cheer on one another. The atmosphere, he said, is competitive and supportive.
“Everybody kind of pulls for each other. You might be competing against the guy beside you, but if you make a great shot, everyone says ‘Great shot,’” Hornsby said. “So that’s how I fell in love with this. … I love helping kids and seeing them grow, I guess I’m a coach at heart.”
Langley, winners of three straight Class 6 state championships, captured the team title with a score of 563, another record low for the event. Kelly Chinn, a 2017 individual state champion and 2018 runner-up, shot a personal-best 64 on the second day.
“I just struck the ball really well, hit a lot of fairways and greens. Putting was kind of off, but overall it was a really good round,” Chinn said, adding that the tournament will prepare his Saxons well for postseason play.
Langley coach Al Berg said his team looks forward to the event. The Saxons have been competing in the tournament for 12 years and have won it twice.
“This is great golf course and great event. It’s rare that you have 36 holes plus a day for a practice round, so it’s a lot of golf,” Berg said. “We enjoy coming down here.”
Deep Run, the four-time defending Class 5 champion, finished fourth with 606. Wildcats coach Josh Aldrich said he’s still figuring out the back end of his starting six, and he wanted to get some younger players tournament experience with his top golfers competing in other events.
“For me at this point with our younger kids, we’re trying to get them as much experience as we can. We lose three seniors, so we’re trying to continue building the program,” Aldrich said. “We have to make sure those guys are ready for tournaments as well.”
Monacan’s Quint Dingledine shot a 69 the first day and a 72 Wednesday, good for third behind Kennedy and Chinn. But he said he was disappointed with how he struck the ball.
“I’m happy with how I putted. But I’ve really hit the ball pretty terrible. … I probably could have made a few more birdies, missed a few greens with the wedge. It was tough today,” Dingledine said. “I’ve just been a little inconsistent, not striking the ball too well.”
Team scores: 1. Langley 563 2. Jamestown 599 3. James Madison 604 4. Deep Run 606 5. Loudoun Valley 610 6. Hickory 616 7. Battlefield 630 8. Monacan 635 9. Douglas Freeman 636 10. James River 651 11. Mills Godwin 660
