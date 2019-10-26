MARTINSVILLE — Denny Hamlin won the pole for Sunday’s First Data 500 at Martinsville Speedway, where the five-time track winner will attempt to lock himself into the Monster Energy Cup championship race.
Hamlin, a Manchester High graduate, turned a lap at 97.840 mph in his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. It is the opening event of the round of eight, and the field will be whittled over the next three races to the four drivers who will compete for the championship at the season-ending race at Homestead, Fla.
Chase Elliott qualified second but will forfeit that position at the start of the race as punishment for an engine change. He will drop to the back of the field, but his strong qualifying effort still gave him a very good pit stall that should help him work his way through the field.
Martin Truex Jr., Hamlin’s teammate at Joe Gibbs Racing, qualified third and was followed by four Ford drivers, with Ryan Blaney at sixth the highest of the title contenders.
Kyle Larson qualified 14th, a spot behind points leader Kyle Busch, and confirmed he’s been racing with a fractured rib suffered in a crash at Talladega Superspeedway two weeks ago.
The round of eight began with strategical changes from Team Penske, which swapped the over-the-wall pit crews for Blaney and Brad Keselowski, who was eliminated last week. The jackman from Blaney’s crew went to reigning series champion Joey Logano. The jackman was part of Logano’s race-winning, championship-clinching team at Homestead-Miami Speedway last year.
“We had a rookie jackman this year who has made a lot of good gains over this season,” Logano said, “but I feel the opportunity to put basically the same team together that won the championship last year for the next few races, I think was a smart play.”
Kevin Harvick felt the lingering effects from Stewart-Haas Racing’s poor weekend at Kansas, where the No. 4 Ford failed inspection three times and was issued a 30-minute practice hold Saturday. He was the lowest qualifying playoff driver at 22nd.
Logano led the first practice session, but he was followed by the trio of title threats from Joe Gibbs Racing. Martin Truex Jr. and Hamlin were second and third, and Busch was fourth as the Toyotas continued to be among the best every session. Hamlin is a five-time winner at Martinsville, and his victory last weekend at Kansas was his fifth of the season.
The Gibbs group is heavily favored to gobble up a slew of positions in the final four championship race next month at Homestead.
“There’s not really any weakness I see in our team at this point,” Hamlin said. “It’s just the unknowns that can take you out, and I can’t control the unknowns.”
Busch was a bit prickly Saturday and has seemed resigned to luck, not skill, playing too heavy a role in the championship. He predicted Sunday will come to a final chaotic restart, with all racing respect disregarded. The regular-season champion has had a mediocre playoffs and his mood has echoed his performance.
“With just respect to late in the race coming down to late restarts ... nobody has any care for anybody else at that time and you just run over anybody you can run over,” Busch predicted of the Martinsville finish.
As for his approach?
“Whatever comes up next, tackle it when it gets there,” Busch said. “What are you going to do? I can’t tell you that I’m going to have a perfect race and everything is going to be clean and I could go out there and win Martinsville. If we could, let’s go home. You just have to tackle it as it comes against you and deal with it then.”
The contenders to Gibbs are Logano — who took the title away last year in an upset partly because he advanced into the finale via his victory at Martinsville — Penske teammate Blaney and 2014 champion Harvick for Ford.
The Chevrolet group is led by Elliott but includes dark horse Larson, who believes if he can earn his way into the field for the Nov. 17 finale, he will give Chip Ganassi his first Cup championship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.