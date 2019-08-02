HARRISBURG, Pa. — Rhett Wiseman hit a grand slam in the third inning, leading the Harrisburg Senators to an 11-2 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Friday.

The grand slam by Wiseman gave the Senators a 7-2 lead and capped a seven-run inning for Harrisburg. Earlier in the inning, the Senators tied the game when Luis Garcia scored on a fielder’s choice, Tyler Mapes scored on an error and then took the lead when Michael A. Taylor scored on a passed ball.

The Senators later added three runs in the fourth and one in the sixth to put the game away.

Harrisburg right-hander Mapes (5-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on seven hits in eight innings. Opposing starter Logan Webb (1-4) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed 10 runs and four hits in 3ª innings.

Tags

Recommended for you

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription