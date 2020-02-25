Jada Walker shined Tuesday night, scoring 37 points to lead Henrico to a 65-43 victory over Matoaca in the Class 5, Region B quarterfinals at Meadowbrook.
Walker joined Henrico in January, transferring from New Hope Academy in Landover Hills, Md. She played for Highland Springs as a freshman, where she was named All-Metro before transferring to New Hope. She is rated a top 30 recruit by ESPN.com.
“She has been really program-changing for us,” Henrico coach Lawrence Bray said. “A real great kid. [She] fits in really well with everybody.”
Lauren Robinson added 14 points and Diamond Brown had 12 for Henrico.
Henrico shut down Matoaca star, Jordan Carpenter, allowing her to score only 10 points.
“She’s a great player. We just wanted to pack in on her and when she got down in that low post, we had to double team her a little bit,” Bray said.
Matoaca took a 3-0 lead. Henrico hit a free throw along with 3-pointers from Walker and Robinson to take a 7-3 lead. Matoaca soon tied the game, but never led again.
“Defensively, they bought in and we rebounded really well. Once we can rebound and get out on the fast break, I think we are a solid group.”
Henrico took an 8-point lead into the second quarter, when it ran away. Walker scored 8 straight points in the period and finished the half with 24.
In the third quarter, Walker landed hard and looked to be shaken up. She subbed out before soon making her return.
Bray said that when she was down, he was saying, “Get up, Jada; get up!”
Jordan Carpenter went coast to coast to cut Matoaca’s deficit to 41-24. Armstead hit a 3-pointer later to cut it to 10.
With time waning in the period, Matoaca had grabbed some momentum. But with 14 seconds left, Walker hit a 3-pointer to extend Henrico’s lead to 13.
Matoaca struggled in the fourth quarter largely because Carpenter fouled out with more than 7 minutes left. Matoaca only scored 5 points in the period.
Alize Armstead led Matoaca with 13 points. Maia Pettaway had 10.
Henrico will meet Midlothian in the semifinals on Thursday. A win will clinch a state tournament berth for the Warriors.
