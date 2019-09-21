St. Christopher’s took a lead early over visiting Norfolk Academy (1-3) and never looked back in a 46-7 victory on Saturday.
The game opened for with Nikkos Kovanes returning an interception 49 yards into the end zone for the Saints’ first touchdown. He later bookended the scoring in the fourth quarter with a 16-yard rushing touchdown.
Gill Williamson threw a pair of touchdown passes for the Saints (3-1), one to Andre Greene and one to Nigel Green.
Norfolk Academy 7 0 0 0 — 7
St. Christopher’s 22 7 3 14 — 46
STC—Kovanes 49 interception (Siewers rush)
STC—Hendrick 2 run (Siewers kick)
NA—Locke 10 pass from Duffy (Doyle kick)
STC—Tazewell 14 pass from O’Ferrall (Siewers kick)
STC—Greene 23 pass from Williamson (Siewers kick)
STC—Siewers 27 field goal
STC—Green 13 pass from Williamson (Siewers kick)
STC—Kovanes 16 run (Siewers kick)
BISHOP MCNAMARA 26, TRINITY EPISCOPAL 19
Despite three passing touchdowns from Jack Toscano, the Titans (3-2) were unable to topple the visiting Mustangs (3-1).
The Titans had the lead at halftime but were unable to recover from a touchdown and successful 2-point conversion from the Mustangs.
Bishop McNamara 0 6 14 6 — 26
Trinity Episcopal 0 7 6 6 — 19
BM—Womack 22 pass from #14 (kick failed)
TE—T. Ferguson 9 pass from Toscano (Toscano kick
BM—Williams 65 run (kick failed)
TE—Keller 10 pass from Toscano (kick failed)
BM—Evans 48 run (Womack pass)
TE—Riley 22 pass from Toscano (kick failed)
BM—Evans 55 run (kick failed)
BLESSED SAC. HUGUENOT 27, RANDOLPH-MACON ACAD.14
A lead built in the second quarter off of two touchdowns from Trevor Parker supported the visiting Knights in their win at Randolph-Macon Academy.
Parker finished with 122 rushing yards on 15 attempts and also threw a touchdown pass.
Blessed Sac. Huguenot 0 14 6 7 — 27
Randolph-Macon Acad. 0 0 7 7 — 14
BSH—Parker 32 run (Hawkins kick)
BSH—Parker 4 run (Hawkins kick)
RMA—Bunker 32 return (Gamma kick)
BSH—Falchi 64 pass from Parker (pass failed)
BSH—Decker 21 run (Hawkins kick)
RMA—74 return Abiodun (Gamma kick)
Late Friday
KING WILLIAM 48, CAROLINE 35
King William’s Demond Claiborne converted three 2-point conversions in a game that also saw him produce 283 yards and six touchdowns on the ground in a win over visiting Caroline (0-3).
Sivon Pleasants accounted for three touchdowns for Caroline.
King William moved to 4-0 with the win.
Caroline 7 14 7 7 — 35
King William 16 8 8 16 — 48
KW—Claiborne 18 run (Claiborne run)
KW—Claiborne 46 run (J. Robinson run)
CAR—Pleasants 46 run (Shire kick)
KW—Claiborne 34 run (K. Roane pass from J. Robinson)
CAR—Pleasants 28 pass from Mauck (Shire kick)
CAR—#13 48 pass from Pleasants (Shire kick)
KW—Claiborne 16 run (J. Robinson run)
CAR—Washington 34 pass from Mauck (Shire kick)
KW—Claiborne 67 run (Claiborne run)
CAR—Pleasants 65 pass from Mauck (Shire kick)
KW—Claiborne 29 run (Claiborne run)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.