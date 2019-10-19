TOWSON, Md. — Andre Greene’s 5-yard touchdown catch from Gill Williamson with 7:10 to play provided the winning score as St. Christopher’s edged Loyola Blakefield 30-26 on Saturday.
Will Tazewell led the Saints (7-1) with six catches for 110 yards and two scores. Williamson threw for 218 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in the win over the Dons (6-1).
St. Christopher’s 13 10 0 7 — 30
Loyola Blakefield 10 13 0 3 — 26
LB—Umoja 75 pass from Moore (Gill kick)
LB—FG 32 Gill
STC—Tazewell 26 pass from Williamson (kick failed)
STC—Forrest 2 run (Siewers kick)
LB—Pross 80 pass from Moore (kick blocked)
LB—Umoja 32 run (Gill kick)
STC—Tazewell 19 pass from Williamson (Siewers kick)
STC—FG 22 Siewers
LB—FG 38 Gill
STC—Greene 5 pass from Williamson (Siewers kick)
FRIDAY
KING WILLIAM 80, MATHEWS 6
Lance Alfonso threw for 203 yards and six touchdown passes as King William (5-2) destroyed Matthews (1-6) at home.
Mathews 0 0 0 6 — 6
King William 40 27 13 0 — 80
KW—Claiborne 8 pass from Alfonso (2pt failed)
KW—Claiborne 45 pass from Alfonso (Roane)
KW—Southern fumble recovery (kick failed)
KW—Robinson 10 pass from Alfonso (Lynch kick)
KW—Stewart 18 pass from Alfonso (kick failed)
KW—Claiborne 15 pass from Alfonso (Lynch kick)
KW—Robinson 15 pass from Alfonso (Lynch kick)
KW—Claiborne 48 punt return (kick failed)
KW—Johnson 27 INT return (Lynch kick)
KW—Stewart 1 run (Lynch kick)
KW—Rosso 1 run (Lynch kick)
KW—White 6 run (kick failed)
MAT—Johnson 8 run (kick failed)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.