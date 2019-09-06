An early lead wasn’t enough for Collegiate, which fell 30-20 to Trinity Episcopal in a home game on Friday.
The Cougars jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, but the Titans took control from there, riding Trai Ferguson’s three touchdown receptions to a comfortable win.
Trinity (3-0) quarterback Jack Toscano finished 10 of 18 for 264 yards. He threw for three scores and one interception. Dray Bailey added a 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to put the nail in Collegiate’s coffin.
Charles Armstrong ran hard for the Cougars (0-1) in defeat, logging 22 carries for 183 yards.
Trinity Episcopal 6 14 7 3 — 30
Collegiate 10 7 0 3 — 20
COLL—Williams 58 run (Brown kick)
COLL—FG Brown 34
TE—Ferguson 57 pass from Toscano (kick failed)
COLL—Brown 31 pass from Williams (Brown kick)
TE—Bailey 97 kick return (McClung kick)
TE—Ferguson 77 pass from Toscano (McClung kick)
TE—Ferguson 24 pass from Toscano (McClung kick)
COLL—FG Brown 28
TE—FG McClung 33
MILLS GODWIN 30, LEE-DAVIS 6
Behind 139 yards on the ground and a touchdown from Bryce Safferwich, the Eagles cruised to a blowout win over the visiting Confederates.
Godwin (1-1) jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first half and never looked back. Quarterback Grayson Hanks threw for 94 yards with two touchdowns and a pair of interceptions.
Lee-Davis’ (0-2) lone score came on a 15-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Lee-Davis 0 0 6 0 — 6
Mills Godwin 7 10 6 7 — 30
MG—Bowman 8 pass from Hanks (Morris kick)
MG—Bowman 17 pass from Hanks (Morris kick)
MG—Morris 44-yard field goal
LD—15 interception return (kick failed)
MG—Hanks 2 run (Morris kick)
MG—Safferwich 18 run (kick failed)
No. 6 HENRICO 20, HERMITAGE 14 (OT)
Eric McDaniels ran for a 15-yard touchdown to give the Warriors (2-0) an overtime victory over the host Panthers.
Hermitage (1-1) had a 14-6 lead close to the end of regulation, but Marque Harvey found the end zone with an 18-yard run and McDaniels tied the game with a two-point conversion.
Malik Myers had 4 carries for 42 yards and one touchdown for the Panthers. Nigel James had 25 carries for 148 yards and one touchdown, but it wasn’t enough.
Henrico 0 6 0 8 6 — 20
Hermitage 0 7 7 0 0 — 14
HEN—McDaniels 4 run (kick failed)
HERM—James 39 run (Shamsedeen kick)
HERM—Myers 36 run (Shamsedeen kick)
HEN—Harvey 18 run (McDaniels run)
HEN—McDaniels 15 run
MONACAN 27, HANOVER 0
Josiah Nelson had 139 yards on 10 carries and found the end zone three times to give the Chiefs (1-0) a shutout victory over the Hawks.
Kyjuan Pettus added 6 catches for 72 yards and a touchdown. J.J. Allen also added 198 passing yards to Monacan’s win.
Monacan 13 14 0 0 — 27
Hanover 0 0 0 0 — 0
MON—Pettus 28 pass from Allen (Walls kick)
MON—Nelson 81 run (run failed)
MON—Nelson 8 run (Walls kick)
MON—Nelson 13 run (Walls kick)
MASSAPONAX 47, No. 7 DINWIDDIE 30
Massaponax quarterback Luke Morley finished with a career-high 305 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries as the Panthers surged to a 47-30 nondistrict victory in front of a home crowd.
The Panthers (2-0) racked up 538 yards on the ground.
“Honestly I give all credit to Luke because he is a dog,” Massaponax senior two-way lineman Darion Moore said.
Dinwiddie veteran coach Billy Mills said his team was bewildered by the Panthers’ triple-option attack. He said the Generals (1-1), who have won at least 11 games in six of the past 10 seasons, including the 2013 4A state championship, will have to be better prepared when they face the Panthers again next season.
“They make you play assignment football,” Mills said. “They’re unique. We don’t see a lot of that - All you’ve got to do is make one mistake, take the wrong guy and they make you pay for it. The quarterback is unbelievable as far as reads go and he runs that offense well.
Dinwiddie’s offense was no slouch, either.
Sophomore quarterback Brenton Hilton completed 18 of 26 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns. Senior running back Robert Barlow added 109 rushing yards and two scores.
The Generals pulled within 39-30 on Hilton’s 60-yard bomb to Desmond Green (77 receiving yards, two touchdowns) with 9:02 to go. The Panthers blocked the extra point to prevent it from becoming a one-possession game.
The Panthers then milked the next 7:44 off the clock to secure the victory.
Dinwiddie 0 0 0 0 — 30
Massaponax 0 0 0 0 — 47
MATOACA 9, POWHATAN 6 (OT)
Aidan Redmon hit the game-winning field goal in overtime to lift the Warriors over the Indians.
Marcus Dreher led the way for the Warriors (1-0), going 10 for 17 with 114 yards through the air. Hans Rehme finished the game 11 for 22 with 117 yards for the Indians (0-1).
Daquan Zann scored the game’s lone touchdown for the Warriors and Mason Pinnell hit two field goals for the Indians.
Matoaca 0 0 6 0 3 — 9
Powhatan 0 3 0 3 0 — 6
POW—FG Pinnell 46
MAT—Zann 18 run (kick failed)
POW—FG Pinnell 37
MAT—FG Redmon 27
