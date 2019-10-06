Jack Toscano went 14 of 20 for 245 yards and three touchdowns as Trinity Episcopal rolled to a 45-10 victory over visiting North Cross on Saturday.

Joe Love ran for 159 yards and a touchdown, and Janlen Smith returned a first-quarter interception 43 yards for a touchdown for the Titans (5-2).

North Cross 0 3 7 0 — 10

Trinity Episcopal 17 0 21 7 — 45

TE—FG McClung 41

TE—Keller 42 pass from Toscano (kick good)

TE—Smith 43 INT return (kick good)

NC—FG 26

TE—Love 6 run (kick good)

NC—Cann 42 pass from Zappia (kick good)

TE—Smith 14 run (kick good)

TE—Keller 32 pass from Toscano (kick good)

TE—T. Ferguson 18 pass from Toscano (kick good)

