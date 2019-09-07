VIRGINIA BEACH — Jamareeh Jones ran for one touchdown and threw for another as Highland Springs held off Oscar Smith 13-6 on Saturday in a matchup of two of the top high school programs in the state.
Jones ran for 84 yards and completed 6 of 12 passes for 58 yards for the Springers (2-0), who have won four consecutive Class 5 state titles. Jones’ touchdown pass was a 12-yarder to Jamel Johnson.
Jordan Jackson added 71 rushing yards on 13 carries for Highland Springs.
The Springers scored both their touchdowns in the second half after being blanked in the first for the first time since Sept. 2016.
Highland Springs moved the ball but couldn’t score in the first half. The Springers were 0 for 3 in the red zone in the first half, fumbling, throwing an interception and missing a 20-yard field goal.
Highland Springs’ defense clamped down after halftime, holding the Tigers to 31 yards of offense.
ST. CHRISTOPHER’S 35, ST. STEPHEN’S & ST. AGNES 12
Griff O’Ferrall was 15 for 21 for 182 yards and three touchdowns for the Saints. He added 63 yards on the ground.
St. Christopher’s (1-1) received two rushing scores from Trent Hendrick. Tison Hill was 11 for 31 for 199 yards and had a TD and interception in the loss for St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes (1-1).
SS&SA 0 0 6 6 — 12
St. Christopher’s 7 14 0 14 — 35
STC—O’Ferrall 64 run (Siewers kick)
STC—Wallace 17 pass from O’Ferrall (Siewers kick)
STC—Hendrick 1 run (Siewers kick)
STSA—Johnson 64 pass from Hill (kick failed)
STC—Hendrick 8 run (Siewers kick)
STC—Wallace 13 pass from O’Ferrall (Siewers kick)
STSA—Stewart 1 run (kick failed)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.