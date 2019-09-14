NORFOLK — Trinity Episcopal brought the offensive fireworks Friday in a 64-42 victory over Norfolk Academy.
The Titans jumped out to a 15-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Quarterback Jack Toscano was 14 of 19 for 299 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. Joe Love rushed 15 times for 114 yards and a touchdown.
Jalen Smith caught eight balls for 101 yards and a touchdown and added a 53-yard rushing score. Mario Thompson rushed nine times for 80 yards and a pair of scores for Trinity (3-1).
Quarterback Drew Duffy threw five TD passes for Norfolk Academy (1-1).
Trinity Episcopal 15 7 21 21 — 64
Norfolk Academy 0 14 7 21 — 42
TE—Smith 53 pass from Toscano (2-pt pass)
TE—Smith 25 run (McClung kick)
NA—41 pass from Duffy (kick good)
TE—T. Ferguson 30 pass from Toscano (McClung kick)
NA—Saffold 19 pass from Duffy (kick good)
TE—Thompson 1 run (McClung kick)
TE—Thompson 15 run (McClung kick)
TE—W. Ferguson15 pass from Toscano (McClung kick)
NA—Smith 35 pass from Duffy (kick good)
TE—Keller 12 run (McClung kick)
NA—Saffold 30 run (kick good)
NA—Saffold 30 pass from Duffy (kick good)
TE—Love 4 run (McClung kick)
NA—Lock 32 pass from Duffy (kick good)
TE—Keller 85 pass from Toscano (McClung kick)
CHURCHLAND 10, PRINCE GEORGE 7
Sidney Rose ran for a 6-yard touchdown in the second quarter, but that was all the Royals could muster offensively as they fell to the Truckers in a defensive struggle in Portsmouth.
Darius Quiovers led Prince George (2-1) with five tackles, two for loss. Rose gained 36 yards on the ground. Quarterback Tahir Johnson was 5 of 17 for 48 yards and a pair of interceptions.
Trailing 7-3 at halftime, Churchland (3-0) took control in the third quarter when Keyshawn Sears ran 11 yards for the go-ahead touchdown.
Prince George 0 7 0 0 — 7
Churchland 3 0 7 0 — 10
CU—FG Moody 21
PG—Rose 6 run (Kohler kick)
CU—Sears 11 run (Moody kick)
