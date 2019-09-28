Ninth-ranked Benedictine returned three interception for touchdowns in a 34-13 victory Saturday over Flint Hill (2-2) on the road.
Tate Plageman added 64 passing yards and a touchdown for the Cadets (4-1).
Josh McCray returned a punt for a touchdown.
Benedictine 14 0 7 13 — 34
Flint Hill 6 7 0 0 — 13
BEN—Jackson 102 Interception (kick good)
BEN—Seigler Interception (kick good)
FH—run (kick failed)
FH—run (kick good)
BEN—McCray 12 punt return (kick good)
BEN—Turner 33 interception return (kick good)
BEN—Turner 28 pass from Plageman (kick failed)
TRINITY EPISCOPAL 55, SAINT JOHN PAUL THE GREAT 12
Jack Toscano had 270 passing yards for five touchdowns to lead Trinity Episcopal (3-2) to a 55-12 victory over Saint John Paul the Great (0-4).
Joe Love added 12 rushes for 101 yards and two touchdowns for the Titans (3-2). All 55 of Trinity’s points came in the first half.
Saint John Paul the Great 0 0 6 6 — 12
Trinity Episcopal 35 20 0 0 — 55
TE—Love 9 run (Tuscano kick)
TE—T. Ferguson 30 pass from Tuscano (Tuscano kick)
TE—Keller 60 pass from Tuscano (Tuscano kick)
TE—Smith 57 pass from Tuscano (Tuscano kick)
TE—Riley 9 pass from Tuscano (Tuscano kick)
TE—W. Ferguson 30 pass from Tuscano (Tuscano kick)
TE—Keller 45 run (kick failed)
TE—Love 15 run (Tuscano kick)
SJP—Jessup 45 run (kick failed)
SJP—Fumble Return (kick failed)
ST. CHRISTOPHER’S 35, BISHOP O’CONNELL 0
Griffin O’Ferrall and Gill Williamson combined for 215 passing yards and three touchdowns as the Saints (4-1) blanked Bishop O’Connell (1-3) on the road.
Walker Wallace added five catches for 41 yards and a touchdown.
O’Ferrall also contributed with four rushes for 61 yards and a score.
St. Christopher’s 14 14 7 0 — 35
Bishop O’Connell 0 0 0 0 — 0
STC—Wallace 15 pass from O’Ferrall (Siewers kick)
STC—Green 45 pass from Williamson (Siewers kick)
STC—O’Ferrall 11 run (Siewers kick)
STC—Greene 25 pass from Williamson (Siewers kick)
STC—Hendrick 2 run (Siewers kick)
Friday
WASHINGTON AND LEE 32, KING WILLIAM 29
Demond Claiborne had 21 rushes for 158 yards and three touchdowns for the Cavaliers (5-1), but it wasn’t enough to get the victory over Washington and Lee (3-1).
King William had the lead in the fourth quarter, but Washington and Lee scored last to take the win.
Washington and Lee 12 6 0 14 — 32
King William 6 0 15 8 — 29
KW—Claiborne 70 run (run failed)
WL—Shepherd 90 Punt Return (kick failed)
WL—Reynolds 2 run (kick failed)
WL—Kelly 16 run (kick failed)
KW—Claiborne 15 run (Robinson 2-point conversion)
KW—Claiborne 4 run (Lynch kick)
WL—Kelly 2 run (Kelly 2-point conversion)
KW—Claiborne 97 Punt Return (Shelton 2-point conversion)
WL—McNeill 29 pass from Mountjoy (kick failed)
GOOCHLAND 43, RANDOLPH-HENRY 16
Kayshawn Smith had three touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs (3-1) to a blowout victory over Randolph-Henry (0-5).
Hunter Willms added a pair of touchdowns on the ground for Goochland.
Goochland 14 14 7 8 — 43
Randolph-Henry 0 0 8 8 — 16
GOO—Smith 14 run (Willms kick)
GOO—Holman 20 pass from Towles (Black kick)
GOO—Willms 40 run (Willms kick)
GOO—Smith 15 pass from Towels (Black kick)
GOO—Willms 48 run (Willms kick)
RH—Jones 4 run (Walton run)
RH—Redd 49 pass from Jones (Walton run)
GOO—Smith 55 pass from McCourt (McCourt run)
