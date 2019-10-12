Jeff Moore dominated defensively as St. Christopher’s rolled to a 55-28 victory over visiting Flint Hill (3-3) on Saturday.
Moore, a senior, collected eight total tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack for the Saints (6-1).
FORK UNION 24, TRINITY EPISCOPAL 22
The Blue Devils (4-3) built a 17-8 lead by halftime en route to a win over the visiting Titans.
Scores from Joe Love and Jalen Smith brought Trinity to within 2 points with three minutes left in the third, but the Titans (5-3) ultimately fell short.
THOMAS JEFFERSON 29, JOHN MARSHALL 0
Thomas Jefferson (5-1) picked up its first shutout of the season against host John Marshall (3-3).
FRIDAY
NO. 3 HOPEWELL 64, PETERSBURG 20
TreVeyon Henderson turned 13 carries into 219 yards and four touchdowns at Hopewell routed host Petersburg (2-3).
Kaiveon Cox added eight carries for 192 yards and two scores for the Blue Devils (6-0).
HENRICO 36, ATLEE 24
Henrico (4-3) overcame 480 yards of offense from quarterback Tyler Warren of Atlee (2-4) to claim a home win.
The Warriors had a strong night on the ground: Marqe Harvey, Eric McDaniels and Tyrelle Moore each recorded more than 125 rushing yards.
Atlee 10 7 0 7 — 24
Henrico 8 13 8 7 — 36
ATL—Warren 70 run (Atkinson kick)
HEN—5 run (run good)
ATL—FG Atkinson 19
HEN—80 run (kick good)
ATL—Oliver 47 pass from Warren (Atkinson kick)
HEN—25 run (run failed)
HEN—32 run (run good)
ATL—Beck 32 pass from Warren
HEN—8 run (kick good)
ATL—Warren 84 run (Atkinson kick)
WARHILL 57, KING WILLIAM 14
Warhill (6-0) proved its dominance against the King William, handing the Cavaliers their second loss of the season.
Lance Alfonso put up 130 yards on 15 completed passes against a suffocating defense for the Cavaliers (4-2).
King William 0 6 8 0 — 14
Warhill 13 23 7 14 — 57
WAR—Akpan 23 run (Menhart kick)
WAR—Akpan 15 run (kick failed)
WAR—Safewright 26 run (Akpan run)
WAR—Akpan 15 run (Akpan run)
KW—Young 10 pass from Alfonso (run failed)
WAR—Cottrell 29 pass from Price (Menhart kick)
WAR—Safewright 7 run (Menhart kick)
KW—Alfonso 13 rush (J. Robinson run)
WAR—Akpan 10 run (Menhart kick)
WAR—Rochard 18 run (Menhart kick)
Schedule
Friday’s Games
Collegiate at Fork Union, 3:30 p.m.
Clover Hill at Huguenot, 7
Cosby at L.C. Bird, 7
Dinwiddie at Hopewell, 7
George Wythe at James River, 7
Glen Allen at J.R. Tucker, 7
Hanover at Patrick Henry, 7
Henrico at Varina, 7
John Marshall at Tunstall, 7
Lee-Davis at Atlee, 7
Manchester at Midlothian, 7
Mathews at King William, 7
Matoaca at Colonial Heights, 7
Mills Godwin at Deep Run, 7
Nottoway at Goochland, 7
Petersburg at Meadowbrook, 7
Prince George at Thomas Dale, 7
Thomas Jefferson at Caroline, 7
Next Saturday’s Games
Woodberry Forest at Benedictine, 1 p.m.
St. Christopher’s at Loyola Blakefield, 1
Trinity Episcopal at Potomac, 2
