Robert Barlow ran for 177 yards and a touchdown and added an 85-yard kick return for a TD as Dinwiddie, ranked ninth in The T-D Top 10, built a big lead and weathered a 22-point fourth quarter to beat visiting George Washington-Danville 45-42 on Friday.
The Generals (1-0) took an early lead with a touchdown from Kelmari Brown, who also earned Dinwiddie’s final points on a 48-yard punt return.
Dinwiddie had a 45-20 lead in the final period. Three touchdowns from Shyh Washington and Wesley Graves narrowed the gap for GW (0-1).
GW-Danville 14 0 6 22 — 42
Dinwiddie 21 3 14 7 — 45
DIN—Brown 8 (Davis kick
GW —Watlington 12 (DeAndrea kick)
DIN—Barlow 85 kick return (Davis kick)
GW —Watlington 53 (DeAndrea kick)
DIN—Barlow 3 (Davis kick)
DIN—FG Davis 31
DIN—Hilton 3 (Davis kick)
GW —Watlington 60 (kick failed)
DIN—Hilton 17 (Davis kick)
DIN—Brown 48 punt return (Davis kick)
GW —Washington 69 pass from Hairston (Hairston run)
GW —Graves 4 (pass failed)
GW —Graves 16 (Edmonds run)
TRINITY EPISCOPAL 20, ST. CHRISTOPHER’S 17
Trinity Episcopal got 156 yards and two touchdowns passing from Jack Toscano as the Titans (1-1, 1-0) took a narrow win over visiting St. Christopher’s.
Toscano completed 12 of 22 passes.
Jack Siewers connected on a 31-yard field goal for the Saints (0-1, 0-1) on the final scoring play of the game, but it was not enough.
St. Christopher’s 0 7 7 3 — 17
Trinity Episcopal 0 6 7 7 — 20
STC—Wallace 5 pass from Williamson (Siewers kick)
TE—Smith 19 pass from Toscano (run failed)
TE—Smith 1 (McClung kick)
STC—Hendrick 2 (Siewers kick)
TE—Smith 17 pass from Toscano (McClung kick)
STC—FG Siewers 31
LAFAYETTE 33, GOOCHLAND 0
Kristian Wilkerson had 112 yards and Adrian Warren had 108 yards as Lafayette handed Goochland its first shutout since 2008.
Lafayette (1-0) had a 19-0 lead at halftime before tacking on 14 points in the fourth quarter.
For the Bulldogs (0-1), Quincy Snead broke for runs of 32 and 27 yards and caught a 24-yard pass from Calvin Towles.
Goochland 0 0 0 0 — 0
Lafayette 0 19 0 14 — 33
LFY—Wilkerson 5 run (Newell kick)
LFY—Neville 23 pass from Henson (kick failed)
LFY—Gresham 34 run (run failed)
LFY—Gresham 19 pass from Cup (run failed)
LFY—Warren 81 run (Lawrence run)
J.R. TUCKER 20, CAROLINE 18
Nick Hernandez booted through two extra points, and they were the difference for the Tigers (1-0), who knocked off Caroline (0-1).
The Cavaliers picked up two touchdown runs from Sivon Pleasants, but a big second quarter lifted Tucker to victory.
Tigers quarterback Kendrick Thomas threw for two touchdowns and added 89 yards on the ground.
Caroline 6 0 6 6 — 18
J.R. Tucker 0 20 0 0 — 20
CAR—Pleasants 52 run (kick failed)
JRT—Pleasant 2 run (Hernandez kick)
JRT—Martinez 6 pass from Thomas (Hernandez kick)
JRT—Murphy 3 pass from Thomas (kick failed)
CAR—Pleasants 73 run (kick failed)
CAR—Harris 32 run (conversion failed)
THOMAS DALE 68, COSBY 0
Chris Tyree had his usual productive game on the ground for the Knights, with 117 yards and two touchdowns, and added a kickoff return for a touchdown in a win over the Titans (0-1).
Defensively, Bryce Carter had eight tackles, two sacks and a safety for the Knights (1-0), followed by seven tackles and an interception returned for a touchdown by Crishaun Saunders.
Receiver DeAngelo Gray finished with 108 yards but had a pair of potential 70-yard TD receptions called back by penalties.
Cosby 0 0 0 0 — 0
Thomas Dale 16 14 21 17 — 68
TD—Tyree 5 run (kick failed)
TD—Tyree 5 run (Williams run)
TD—Safety Carter
TD—Williams 3 run (Kuda kick)
TD—Branch 15 run (Kuda kick)
TD—Tyree 95 kickoff return (Kuda kick)
TD—Woods 35 pass from Williams (Kuda kick)
TD—Saunders 9 INT return (Kuda kick)
TD—Branch 9 run (Kuda kick)
JOHN MARSHALL 14, BLUESTONE 0
Damian Harris took a fumble return back 50 yards for a touchdown to seal a season-opening victory for the Justices. Quarterback Aarek Thomas added another touchdown, a 40-yard strike to Mikel Merrite, and a two-point conversion.
John Marshall 0 14 0 0 — 14
Bluestone 0 0 0 0 — 0
JM—Merrite 40 pass from Thomas (conversion failed)
JM—Harris 50 fumble return (Richardson pass from Thomas)
HUGUENOT 44, JAMESTOWN 3
Hosea Cofield had three rushing touchdowns and Darnell Mason had two passing touchdowns in the Falcons’ victory over Jamestown.
Jamestown (0-1) scored on a field goal in the second quarter but had to forfeit due to several injuries.
Gregory Jackson added 123 yards and a touchdown for Huguenot (1-0).
Jamestown 0 3 0 0 — 3
Huguenot 20 24 0 0 — 44
ANOTHER SCORE
Thomas Jefferson 48, Colonial Heights 6
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.