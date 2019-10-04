Collegiate (4-1) had a total of 41 carries for 131 yards and two touchdowns to get the triple overtime victory against Woodberry Forest (0-5).
The Cougars had a 14-0 lead to start the fourth quarter, but Woodberry Forest scored 14 answered points to tie the game, going into overtime.
After a back-and-fourth battle, Noah Kiczales’ interception stopped Woodberry Forest’s scoring attempt in the third overtime, leading to Donovan Williams scoring the last two plays for Collegiate on the ground to get the win.
Woodberry Forest 0 0 0 14 7 7 — 28
Collegiate 7 0 7 0 7 7 — 35
COLL—Armstrong 25 pass from Williams (Brown kick)
COLL—Boll 6 pass from Fallon (Brown Kick)
WF—Blundin 9 pass from Locklear (Mills kick)
WF—El Sayegh 1 run (Mills kick)
COLL—Boll 10 pass from Fallon (Brown kick)
WF—Wideman 11 pass from Locklear (Mills kick)
WF—El Sayegh 2 run (Mills kick)
COLL—Williams 2 run (Brown kick)
COLL—Williams 5 run (Brown kick)
NO. 2 MANCHESTER 49, HUGUENOT 21
Behind quarterback Roemell Garcia’s all-around performance, the Lancers breezed past the visiting Falcons.
Garcia completed six of eight passes for 139 yards and four touchdowns. He added 74 yards and two scores on the ground.
Manchester (5-0) jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. The Lancers out-rushed the Falcons 343 to 33.
For Huguenot (2-3), receiver Kevin Gayles was the bright spot. He caught seven passes for 148 yards and three touchdowns.
Huguenot 7 0 0 14 — 21
Manchester 21 21 0 7 — 49
MAN—Hill 13 pass from Garcia (Domazos kick)
MAN—Christian 49 pass from Garcia (Domazos kick)
MAN—Garcia 14 run (Domazos kick)
HUG—Gayles 9 pass from Mason (kick good)
MAN—Garcia 20 run (Domazos kick)
MAN—Griles 11 pass from Garcia (Domazos kick)
MAN—Christian 11 pass from Garcia (Domazos kick)
HUG—Gayles 10 pass from Harris (kick good)
MAN—Ferguson 35 run (Domazos kick)
HUG—Gayles 79 pass from Harris (kick good)
NO. 3 VARINA 56, LAKE TAYLOR 7
James Reid had 240 yards on four carries and found the end zone four times as the Blue Devils (5-1) cruised to a blowout win over Lake Taylor (4-2).
Quarterback Bobby Dunn added 179 passing yards and two touchdowns as the Blue Devils extended their winning streak to three games. Isiah Paige also contributed with two catches for 122 yards and two touchdowns.
Lake Taylor 0 7 0 0 — 7
Varina 28 21 0 7 — 56
VAR—Paige 32 pass from Dunn (Reed kick)
VAR—Reid 54 run (Reed kick)
VAR—Paige 38 run (Reed kick)
VAR—Reid 88 run (Reed kick)
VAR—Reid 31 run (Reed kick)
—Foster 27 run (Foster kick)
VAR—Paige 90 pass from Dunn (Reed kick)
VAR—Reid 67 run (Reed kick)
VAR—Scott 76 pass from Fleming (Reed kick)
ST. CHRISTOPHER’S 39, FORK UNION 19
Despite strong performances from Alex Williams and Montigo Moss for Fork Union, visiting St. Christopher’s built an insurmountable lead with six uninterrupted scoring plays starting late in the second quarter through the fourth.
Griff O’Ferrall and Gill Williamson recorded a touchdown and over 100 passing yards for the Saints (5-1), while Andre Green ended the afternoon with four carries for 84 yards and two touchdowns.
The Blue Devils (2-3) closed scoring with a 10-yard pass from Williams to Elijah Hawks with three minutes left on the clock.
St. Christopher’s 7 10 7 15 — 39
Fork Union 6 7 0 6 — 19
FUMA—Moss 34 pass from Williams (kick failed)
STC—Kovanes fumble recovery (Siewers kick)
FUMA—Moss 78 pass from Williams (White kick)
STC—Greene 5 pass from O’Ferrall (Siewers kick)
STC—FG Siewers 34
STC—Hendrick 22 run (Siewers kick)
STC—Greene 71 pass from Williamson (kick failed)
STC—Hendrick 12 INT return (Siewers kick)
STC—Safety
FUMA—Hawks 10 pass from Williams (pass failed)
PATRICK HENRY 32, ATLEE 23
Alex Sikkar ran for 147 yards and threw for another 141, and the Patriots (4-2) rumbled past the Raiders (2-3).
Patrick Henry never trailed after Samandre Williams ran in for a 2-yard score in the first quarter, to give Patrick Henry a 12-7 advantage. Sikkar had a 24-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, and later hit Jayden Mines for a 75-yard touchdown, as the Patriots pulled away with a 24-10 lead at halftime.
Atlee recorded a pair of second-half touchdown runs, both by Tyler Warren. But a 1-yard run for a score by Sikkar in the third quarter ensured Patrick Henry remained comfortably ahead.
Patrick Henry 12 12 8 0 — 32
Atlee 7 3 7 6 — 23
PH—Sikkar 11 run (kick failed)
ATL—Oliver pass from Warren (Atkinson kick)
PH—S. Williams 2 run (conversion failed)
ATL—Atkinson 27 field goal
PH—Sikkar 24 run (conversion failed)
PH—Mines 75 pass from Sikkar (kick failed)
ATL—T. Warren 20 run (Atkinson kick)
PH—Sikkar 1 run (Sikkar run)
ATL—T. Warren 9 run (kick failed)
LEE-DAVIS 35, HANOVER 24
Despite trailing by two scores early, the Confederates roared back to defeat the Hawks for their first win of the season. Mike Joyce did it all for the Confederates (1-4), passing for 45 yards and a score along with 172 yards and a score on the ground.
Levi Huesman was the top performer for the Hawks (0-5), going 19 of 25 for 160 yards and two scores.
Lee-Davis 0 22 6 7 — 35
Hanover 0 21 3 0 — 24
HAN—Elrod 20 pass from Huesman (Samardge kick)
HAN—Currie 72 INT return (Samardge kick)
LD—Williams 40 run (Richman kick)
LD—Hairfield 12 pass from Joyce (Richman kick)
HAN—Elrod 20 pass from Huesman (Samardge kick)
LD—Joyce 4 run (Hairfield run)
HAN—FG Samardge 33
LD—Joyce 81 run (kick failed)
LD—Williams 37 run (Richman kick)
DINWIDDIE 37, PETERSBURG 20
The Generals took an early lead and never looked back in their victory over the Crimson Wave. Robert Barlow led the way for the Generals (2-3) with 189 yards and five scores on the ground.
Antonio Tuckers also recorded 132 yards on the ground in the win over the Crimson Wave (3-2).
Dinwiddie 16 6 7 8 — 37
Petersburg 6 14 0 0 — 20
DIN—Barlow 4 run (Davis kick)
DIN—Johnson safety
DIN—Barlow 24 run (David kick)
PETE—Harris 76 INT return (kick blocked)
DIN—Barlow 1 run (kick blocked)
PETE—Scott 60 run (Harris pass from Scott)
PETE—Harris 82 pass from Scott (pass failed)
DIN—Barlow 30 run (Davis kick)
DIN—Barlow 6 run (Brown run)
COLONIAL HEIGHTS 14, MEADOWBROOK 11
In a battle between two winless teams, the host Colonials pulled out a back-and-forth contest over the Monarchs with help from a pair of catches for 87 yards by receiver Josh Bridges.
Meadowbrook (0-5) held an 11-6 lead in the third quarter. But Colonial Heights (1-5) scored the winning TD on a 9-yard run in the final period.
Meadowbrook 0 3 8 0 — 11
Colonial Heights 0 6 0 8 — 14
CHTS—Booth 1 run (kick failed)
MBK—32 FG
MBK—Evans 4 run (Evans run)
CHTS—Newby 9 run (Bridges pass from Newby)
DOUGLAS FREEMAN 38, J.R. TUCKER 0
The Rebels (5-1) saw five players put up a touchdown during its shutout of the visiting Tigers. Andrew Bland went 9 of 12 for 120 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 40 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.
Jacob Procious went 15 of 30 for 129 yards for the Tigers (1-4), but Rebel Luke Shourds returned one of his three interceptions for a score.
J.R. Tucker 0 0 0 0 — 0
Douglas Freeman 0 16 22 0 — 38
DF—Safety
DF—Bland 1 run (Laughlin kick)
DF—Martin 8 pass from Bland (Laughlin kick)
DF—Fellows 25 run (Martin run)
DF—Jennette 41 pass from Bland (Laughlin kick)
DF—Shourds 3 INT return (Laughlin kick)
GLEN ALLEN 30, MILLS GODWIN 3
Jordan Greenhow recorded a touchdown in three consecutive quarters to lead the visiting Jaguars to a win over the Eagles (2-4), with two of the touchdowns coming on the ground.
Mills Godwin’s lone points came from a 20-yard field goal from Carter Morris. Devin Flowers recorded the final Glen Allen (2-3) score off of a 15-yard run, capping a 139-yard night on 20 carries.
Glen Allen 9 7 7 7 — 30
Mills Godwin 0 3 0 0 — 3
GA—Greenhow 14 run (Wolford kick)
GA—Safety
MG—FG Morris 20
GA—Dutton 32 pass from Greenhow (Wolford kick)
GA—Greenhow 33 run (Wolford kick)
GA—Flowers 15 run (Wolford kick)
COSBY 14, MIDLOTHIAN 7
Josh Powell had 89 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown to give the Titans (4-1) the close win over the Trojans.
Midlothian (1-4) tied the game in the second quarter with a touchdown on the ground from Brian Davis, but Cosby an swered back taking the lead for good.
On defense, Sean Howard added eight tackles, two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.
Cosby 7 7 0 0 — 14
Midlothian 0 7 0 0 — 7
COS—Howard Fumble Return (Lowe kick)
MID—Davis 2 run (Lawton kick)
COS—Powell 12 run (Lowe kick)
CLOVER HILL 32, JAMES RIVER 11
Reece Hamilton and Raquan Eppes split time at quarterback for the Cavaliers in their win over the Rapids (0-5). Jaden Jennings had nine catches for 123 yards and three scores for the Cavaliers (3-2).
Clover Hill 9 7 7 9 — 32
James River 2 0 9 0 — 11
JR—safety
CHL—FG 33
CHL—Johnson 29 pass from Hamilton (kick failed)
CHL—Collins 4 run (kick good)
CHL—Johnson 52 pass from Eppes (kick good)
JR—Morris 18 pass from Moran (Diemer kick)
JR—safety
CHL—safety
CHL—Johnson 15 pass from Hamilton (kick good)
L.C. BIRD 21, POWHATAN 13
A 21-point first quarter helped the Skyhawks defeat the Indians. Quentin Elliott threw for 66 yards and a score for the Skyhawks (3-2) in the victory. Hans Rehme went 13 of 26 for 121 yards and had 92 yards and a score on the ground for the Indians (3-2).
L.C. Bird 21 0 0 0 — 21
Powhatan 0 7 6 0 — 13
LCB—Eason 83 kick return (kick good)
LCB—Miles 49 run (kick good)
LCB—Gordon 38 pass from Elliott (kick good)
POW—Rahme 43 run (Pinnell kick)
POW—Morris 45 punt return (kick failed)
NO. 7 MONACAN 49, GEORGE WYTHE 6
The Chiefs (4-1) had no problem with the visiting Bulldogs in a blowout win.
Monacan QB Tyler Hensley completed 10 passes for 147 yards, two TDs and an interception. Running back Josiah Nelson rushed 17 times for 131 yards and two touchdowns.
The lone score for George Wythe (0-5) came in the second quarter on a 25-yard interception return by Asaivion McWilliams.
George Wythe 0 6 0 0 — 6
Monacan 3 25 14 7 — 49
MON—Walls 31 FG
GW—McWilliams 25 INT return (pass failed)
MON—Nelson 12 run (kick failed)
MON—Pullings 17 pass from Hensley (kick failed)
MON—Nelson 1 run (Walls kick)
MON—Nelson 1 run (kick failed)
MON—Pettis 44 pass from Hensley (Walls kick)
MON—Wilson 45 pass from Allen (Walls kick)
MON—Wells 9 run (Walls kick)
ST. MICHAEL 28, BLESSED SAC. HUGUENOT 13
The Knights were unable to recover from an early deficit by the hands of Jalen Smith for the visiting Warriors (5-1).
Trevor Parker went 9 of 19 for 95 yards and a touchdown for Blessed Sacrament Huguenot (3-4). Zander Nadeau had three receptions for 46 yards and a touchdown.
St. Michael 8 6 8 6 — 28
Blessed Sac. Huguenot 0 6 0 7 — 13
STM—Baker 20 pass from Smith (S. Wright run)
STM—Baker 20 pass from Smith (S. Wright run)
STM—Smith 35 run (run failed)
STM—Smith 35 run (run failed)
BSH—Falchi 5 run (kick failed)
BSH—Falchi 5 run (kick failed)
STM—S. Wright 50 pass from Smith (S. Wright run)
STM—S. Wright 50 pass from Smith (S. Wright run)
STM—S. Wright 1 run (run failed)
STM—S. Wright 1 run (run failed)
BSH—Nadeau 25 pass from Parker (Hawkins kick)
BSH—Nadeau 25 pass from Parker (Hawkins kick)
