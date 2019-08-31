Petersburg dominated its first game of the season in front of a home audience, taking down Armstrong on Friday night 71-16.
The Crimson Wave (1-0) offense was conducted by Meziah Scott, who picked up 6 completions on 11 attempts for 143 yards and three touchdowns.
Junior Teon Harris finished with 103 yards on two receptions, both for touchdowns.
Armstrong 0 0 0 0 — 16
Petersburg 0 0 0 0 — 71
KING WILLIAM 53, PRINCE EDWARD 0
A dominant first quarter that established a 32-point lead set the Cavaliers up for victory Friday night on the road against Prince Edward (0-1).
Jayveon Robinson had his hand in 13 points for King William(1-0) with two 2-point conversion runs, a 2-point conversion pass and a 30-yard fumble recovery he took back for a touchdown.
Lance Alfonso went 7-of-10 for 131 passing yards and a touchdown.
King William 32 7 7 7 — 53
Prince Edward 0 0 0 0 — 0
KW—Claiborne 10 run (J. Robinson run)
KW—P. Rosso 60 fumble recovery (J. Robinson run)
KW—J. Robinson 30 fumble recovery (Stewart run)
KW—Jackson 35 pass from Alfonso (Lynch from J. Robinson pass)
KW—Clairborne 3 run (Lynch kick)
KW—Young 2 run (Lynch kick)
KW—Stewart 11 run (Lynch kick)
CLOVER HILL 26, MILLS GODWIN 7
Mills Godwin 7 0 0 0 — 7
Clover Hill 14 12 0 0 — 26
CHL—Johnson 90 kickoff return (Elliott kick)
CHL—Cross 15 run (Elliott kick)
MG—Godwin TD
CHL—Collins 1 run (Elliott kick)
CHL—FG 40 Elliott
CHL—Safety
LEE COUNTY (GA) 27, LIFE CHRISTIAN 0
Life Christian 0 0 0 0 — 0
Lee County (GA) 17 3 0 7 — 27
OTHER SCORE
King and Queen 36, Blessed Sacrament Huguenot 20
