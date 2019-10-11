No. 8 Matoaca visited Dinwiddie in a marquee matchup for both sides Friday. Led by star running back Robert Barlow, the Generals came from behind to stun the Warriors with two fourth-quarter touchdowns and win 20-15.
Dinwiddie (3-3) came in with a losing record, but boasts one of the area’s more formidable offenses, led by Barlow. He rushed 21 times for 119 yards, and got the Generals on the board in the second quarter with a 2-yard TD rush.
Matoaca (4-2), on the other hand, rolled into this matchup looking for its fifth win of the season. But quarterback Marcus Dreher, typically an offensive force, found the sledding tough against the Generals defense, which proved stout.
Dreher rushed 13 times for just 17 yards and a score, and completed 16 of 30 passes for 191 yards and another touchdown.
Antonio Tucker’s 31-yard pick-6 in the fourth quarter swung the momentum to the Generals, and Collis Pride’s 50-yard receiving TD put the nail in the Warriors’ coffin.
Matoaca 0 9 0 6 — 15
Dinwiddie 0 7 0 13 — 20
DIN—Barlow 2 run (Davis kick)
MAT—Redmon 24 FG
MAT—Vann 5 pass from Dreher (kick failed)
DIN—Tucker 31 INT return (pass failed)
DIN—Pride 50 pass from Hilton (Davis kick)
MAT—Dreher 1 run (pass failed)
NO. 6 MONACAN 21, MIDLOTHIAN 20
Despite scoring late with a chance to tie the game, the Trojans missed the extra point and ultimately lost to the Chiefs.
Josiah Nelson led the way for the Chiefs (5-1) with 161 yards and a score on the ground in the close win over the Trojans (1-5).
Midlothian 7 7 0 6 — 20
Monacan 14 7 0 0 — 21
MON—Pullings 49 pass from Hensley (Walls kick)
MID—Cannaday 30 pass from Chambers (Lawton kick)
MON—Nelson 47 run (Walls kick)
MON—Budu 24 pass from Hensley (Walls kick)
MID—Smith 7 pass from Chambers (Lawton kick)
MID—Rembert 27 run (kick failed)
LEE-DAVIS 38, ARMSTRONG 0
Mike Joyce completed 7 of 15 passes for 46 yards and had nine carries for 46 yards and a touchdown as the Confederates (2-4) cruised to a shutout win over the Wildcats (1-6).
Lavell Williams added 10 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown. Micah Rice also contributed on defense with 11 tackles.
Armstrong 0 0 0 0 — 0
Lee-Davis 9 2 7 20 — 38
LD—Safety
LD—Joyce 6 run (Richman kick)
LD—Safety
LD—Hatcher 37 run (Richman kick)
LD—Williams 29 run (Richman kick)
LD—Stattleman 4 run (Richman kick)
LD—Drozdowicz 4 run (run failed)
PRINCE GEORGE 49, COLONIAL HEIGHTS 0
The rout was on in expedited fashion at Prince George, as the Royals ran away from the visiting Colonials with 28 points in the first quarter.
Curtis Allen rushed 10 times for 108 yards and three touchdowns for the Royals (4-2). Quarterback Tahir Johnson completed all seven of his attempts for 125 yards and two scores. He added 28 yards and a TD on three carries.
The Colonials (1-6) offense was stuck in neutral from kickoff to the final whistle.
Colonial Heights 0 0 0 0 — 0
Prince George 28 14 7 0 — 49
PG—Allen 15 run (Kohler kick)
PG—Allen 1 run (Kohler kick)
PG—Johnson 14 run (Kohler kick)
PG—Rose 11 pass from Johnson (Kohler kick)
PG—Morris 34 pass from Johnson (Kohler kick)
PG—Allen 1 run (Kohler kick)
PG—Rose 2 run (Kohler kick)
HANOVER 43, GEORGE WYTHE 26
The Hawks led early and held on late to win their first game of the season over the winless Bulldogs.
Levi Huesman led the way for Hanover (1-5), going 9 of 16 for 133 yards and two scores in the victory over George Wythe (0-6).
George Wythe 0 12 0 14 — 26
Hanover 7 19 7 10 — 43
HAN—Currie 10 pass from Huesman (Samardge kick)
HAN—Farmer 4 run (kick failed)
HAN—Derricott 1 run (kick failed)
GW—Coley 20 run (kick failed)
GW—Tucker 85 pass from Witcher (kick failed)
HAN—Elrod 20 pass from Huesman (Samardge kick)
HAN—Derricott 2 run (Samardge kick)
HAN—Chadwick 3 run (Samardge kick)
HAN—FG 42 Samardge
GW—Mitchel 15 pass from Witcher (kick failed)
GW—Mitchel 3 pass from Witcher (kick failed)
GW—Jarvis 72 pass from Witcher (kick failed)
NO. 7 THOMAS DALE 75, MEADOWBROOK 12
The Knights took control early and never took their foot off the pedal in a blowout victory over the Monarchs.
Chris Tyree led the way for the Knights (4-2) with 150 yards and three rushing scores. Jasiah Williams added 55 yards and three scores receiving in the win over the Monarchs (0-6).
Meadowbrook 0 6 0 6 — 12
Thomas Dale 28 21 14 12 — 75
TD—Tyree 15 run (Kuda kick)
TD—Tyree 15 run (Kuda kick)
TD—Tyree 66 run (Kuda kick)
TD—Gray 65 punt return (Kuda kick)
TD—Williams 24 pass from Burrell (Kuda kick)
MBK—Shelton 11 pass from Henry (kick failed)
TD—Williams 8 pass from Burrell (Kuda kick)
TD—Williams 6 pass from Burrell (Kuda kick)
TD—Smith 4 run (Kuda kick)
TD—Dircak 1 run (Lepore kick)
TD—Callaway 35 run (kick failed)
MBK—Crumbley 10 pass from Henry (kick failed)
TD—Saunders 75 kick return
GLEN ALLEN 34, HERMITAGE 6
Devin Flowers had 158 yards on 20 carries and a touchdown as the Jaguars (3-3) dominated the Panthers in a blowout win.
Dominic Dutton added three catches for 117 yards and found the end zone once in the victory. Jordan Greenhow contributed with 117 passing yards.
The lone score for Hermitage (2-5) came in the fourth quarter.
Hermitage 0 0 0 6 — 6
Glen Allen 7 13 7 7 — 34
GA—Greenhow 3 run (kick good)
GA—Flowers 8 run (kick good)
GA—Pines 46 pass from Greenhow (kick failed)
GA—Valentine 15 run (kick good)
GA—Brown pass from Greenhow (kick good)
HERM—Touchdown (kick failed)
MILLS GODWIN 13, J.R. TUCKER 0
Grayson Hanks was 8 of 19 for 117 yards passing and two touchdowns as the Eagles claimed the victory over the visiting Tigers (1-5).
Elijah Bowman and Conner Mahon each had receiving touchdowns for Mills Godwin (3-4), and Mahon earning 85 total yards on five receptions.
J.R. Tucker 0 0 0 0 — 0
Mills Godwin 0 6 0 7 — 13
MG—Mahon 21 pass from Hanks (kick failed)
MG—Bowman 35 pass from Hanks (Morris kick)
CLOVER HILL 8, L.C. BIRD 0
The Cavaliers claimed the lone touchdown of the game in the first quarter off of a 1-yard run from Dalton Collins.
Clover Hill (4-2) also added a safety on its way to shutting out the visiting Skyhawks (3-3).
L.C. Bird 0 0 0 0 — 0
Clover Hill 6 0 2 0 — 8
CHL—Collins 1 run (kick failed)
CHL—Safety
HUGUENOT 52, JAMES RIVER 19
Darnell Mason and Courtney Ross proved a deadly duo in the Falcons’ win over the Rapids. Huguenot (3-3) racked up 307 total offensive yards, split pretty evenly between passing and rushing.
Mason completed 8 of 13 passing attempts for 107 yards and three touchdowns, while Ross made seven receptions for 114 yards and three touchdowns.
Brian Moran went 13 of 16 for 140 yards and two touchdowns, but James River was done in by three turnovers that the Falcons were able to capitalize on, including a 94-yard kickoff return by Kevin Gayles.
James River 0 6 7 6 — 19
Huguenot 20 13 19 0 — 52
HUG—Ross 22 pass from Mason (kick failed)
HUG—Ross 2 pass from Mason (Marshall kick)
HUG—Mason 2 run (Marshall kick)
JR—Tann 7 from Moran (kick failed)
HUG—Cofield 6 run (kick failed)
HUG—Fleming 7 from Mason (Marshall kick)
HUG—Gayles 94 kick return (Marshall kick)
JR—Halloway 2 run (Diemer kick)
HUG—Ross 37 from Arthur (kick failed)
HUG—Fleming 56 fumble return (kick failed)
JR—Jackson 24 from Moran (kick failed)
COSBY 18, POWHATAN 15
Behind kicker Kyle Lowe’s 4 for 4 effort, the host Titans squeaked past the Indians in dramatic fashion.
Cosby (5-1) led 15-0 at the half, but Powhatan (3-3) stormed back in the second half with a pair of touchdowns and a 2-point conversion to tie things up.
With 2 seconds left on the clock, Lowe converted a 27-yard field goal to give the Titans the win.
Lowe’s four field goals are the most by a Cosby kicker in a single game.
Powhatan 0 0 7 8 — 15
Cosby 12 3 0 3 — 18
COS—Lowe 28 FG
COS—Shelek 7 pass from Powell (kick failed)
COS—Lowe 42 FG
COS—Lowe 37 FG
POW—37 rush (kick good)
POW—2 rush (run good)
COS—Lowe 27 FG
BLESSED SAC. HUGUENOT 31, FISHBURNE ACADEMY 14
After a sluggish first half, the Knights got rolling with a pair of touchdowns in both the third and fourth quarters to pull away late from the host Caissons.
BSH (4-4) was led by the dynamic duo of Trevor Parker and Dom Falchi. Parker rushed 19 times for 180 yards and two TDs. He also completed two passes for 20 yards. Falchi added 144 yards on 19 carries and a score of his own.
Fishburne (1-5) led 6-3 at the half, but was worn down by the relentless BSH ground game.
Blessed Sac. Huguenot 0 3 14 14 — 31
Fishburne Academy 0 6 0 8 — 14
FA—Tiano 4 run (run failed)
BSH—Hawkins 19 FG
BSH—Parker 2 run (Hawkins kick)
BSH—Falchi 4 run (Hawkins kick)
BSH—Parker 4 run (Hawkins kick)
FA—Brogdon 70 kick return (Altis run)
BSH—Musselman 1 run (Hawkins kick)
GOOCHLAND 55, PRINCE EDWARD 16
Goochland 14 27 7 7 — 55
Prince Edward 0 0 8 8 — 16
GOO—Burgess 3 run (Black kick)
GOO—Burgess 41 pass from Towles (Black kick)
GOO—Snead 1 run (Black kick)
GOO—McCray 20 run (kick failed)
GOO—Holman 26 pass from Towles (Black kick)
GOO—McCray 65 run (Black kick)
GOO—Burgess 47 run (Black kick)
PE—Reed 9 run (run good)
GOO—Willms 11 run (Black kick)
PE—Reed 25 pass from Peterson (run good)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.