Former Penn State standout Annie Zinkavich has been named the field hockey coach at St. Catherine’s.

Zinkavich takes over for Don Warner, who stepped down after 25 seasons to support the Saints’ strength and conditioning program full time, according to a release. Warner’s teams went 341-152-33 and won four state titles and four League of Independent Schools titles.

Zinkavich was a goalkeeper at Penn State and played in the national championship game as a junior in 2002. She was a three-time NFHCA all-region pick.

She has been an assistant coach at Penn State, UVA, VCU and Longwood, and she was a graduate assistant at Bucknell.

Zinkavich is the co-director of the Panthers United Field Hockey Club in Richmond.

College choices for Saints

St. Catherine’s has several players who have made college choices: Jailah Channer, VCU track and field; Anne Bowles, VMI swimming; Jessie Atkinson, Sewanee volleyball; Carrington Bowles, Dickinson swimming; Carolyn Braziel, Stevenson field hockey; Tess Deyerle, Washington and Lee swimming; Claire Ellis, Shepherd volleyball; Haley Felton, Randolph-Macon basketball; Anne Gamble Jennings, Bates cross country and track; Cary Mauck, Denison field hockey; Jaala Williams, Virginia Wesleyan basketball.

Ex-All-Metro pitcher opts for UNC Charlotte

Former first-team All-Metro pitcher Jack Dragum (Hanover) will play at UNC Charlotte next season, while first baseman Drew Camp (Thomas Dale) will play at USC Upstate. Both played at Louisburg College this past season.

Dragum played his freshman year at UVA. He transferred to Louisburg last year as a shortstop and pitcher.

— Tim Pearrell

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email