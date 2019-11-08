Goals from Ann Gurkin and Madison Vicars secured No. 3 St. Catherine’s a 2-1 win over No. 2 Norfolk Academy in the VISAA Division field hockey semifinals Friday.
The win means two LIS teams will face off for the title. The Saints and the Titans also faced off in the regional tournament, where Trinity pulled off a 5-0 victory.
St. Catherine’s 1 1 — 2
Norfolk Academy 0 1 — 1
STC: Vicars, Gurkin.
NA: Fiveash.
Assists: STC - Mauck.
Saves: STC - Short 3. NA - Tignor 2.
Records: St. Catherine’s 12-7-2; Norfolk Academy 16-6-1.
Girls tennis
St. Catherine’s 5, Norfolk Academy 1: After dropping a singles match, undefeated St. Catherine’s routed Norfolk Academy in the next five matches in the VISAA Division I semifinals to reach the state final.
The Saints will play the second-ranked team in the state in Potomac at St. Christopher’s courts on Pepper Avenue at noon on Saturday.
Singles: Danielson (NA) def. Hackney 10-1; Jenkins (STC) def. Hugo 10-3; Slocum (STC) def. Aufenger 10-3; Brugh (STC) def. Savage 10-1; Harding (STC) def. Verdi 10-3; Butler (STC) def. Perry 10-3
Records: Norfolk Academy 12-5; St. Catherine’s 15-0
Potomac 5, Collegiate 1: Potomac, ranked second in the statewide coaches’ poll behind St. Catherine’s, took down Collegiate 5-1 in the VISAA tournament semifinals.
Singles: McDonald (P) d. Willett (C) 10-4; Foster (P) d. Shenk (C) 5-2, ret.; Lee (P) d. Mendoza (C) 10-5; Roustamov (P) d. Sharma (C) 10-3; Egger (P) d. Ottley (C)10-8; Eldridge (C) d. Wilson (P 11-9.
Girls volleyball
St. Catherine’s 3, No. 3 Bishop O’Connell 1: Sophomore outside hitter Elise Williamson led the Saints with 29 kills in the semifinals of the VISAA tournament. Senior libero Claire Ellis, playing on a fractured femur, had 26 digs.
Junior setter and Penn State pledge Quinn Menger compiled 35 assists. Senior middle Jailah Channer had 11 kills and five blocks.
The Saints will take on No. 1 Flint Hill in the VISAA championship Saturday at 12:30 at Roanoke Catholic.
Bishop O’Connell 20 17 25 15
St. Catherine’s 25 25 23 25
Records: Bishop O’Connell 26-11; St. Catherine’s 26-4.
Highlights: Elise Williamson (STC) 29 kills, 4 aces, 14 digs; Quinn Menger (STC) 35 assists, 5 blocks; Jailah Channer (STC) 11 kills, 5 blocks; Claire Ellis (STC) ace, 26 digs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.