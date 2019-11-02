Jared Howard led the way for the Tigers with 16 kills, three aces and 18 digs as J.R. Tucker took down Clover Hill 25-22, 25-23, 25-17 in the first round of the Class 5, Region B boys volleyball playoffs on Saturday.
Clover Hill 22 23 17
J.R. Tucker 25 25 25
Highlights: Raza Haider (CHL) 12 digs; Trevor Matthews (CHL) 6 kills, block, 5 digs; Brennan Gould (CHL) 23 assists, 10 digs. Ryan Lowry (JRT) 7 kills, block, 16 digs; Jared Howard (JRT) 16 kills, 3 aces, 18 digs; Owen Hahn (JRT) 6 kills, 2 blocks.
Records: Clover Hill 6-13; J.R. Tucker 8-11.
Girls volleyball
Class 5B: Teegan Howell had 11 kills and 11 assists as Douglas Freeman beat Henrico in four sets in the first round of the Class 5, Region B playoffs.
Henrico 18 13 25 13
Douglas Freeman 25 25 22 25
Highlights: Zayin Roe (HEN) 7 kills, 8 digs; Jadyn Spain (HEN) 7 kills, 8 digs. Teegan Howell (DF) 11 kills, 11 assists; Claire Greene (DF) 4 aces, 13 digs; Paige Beal (DF) 2 kills, 3 aces, 3 blocks.
Records: Henrico n/r; Douglas Freeman 8-10.
Class 5B: Lexi Estep finished with 10 kills and five aces as Manchester bounced Matoaca in the first round of the Class 5, Region B playoffs. Maddie Cason added 19 assists, five kills and seven aces for the Lancers.
Manchester 25 25 25
Matoaca 23 15 13
Highlights: Lexi Estep (MAN) 10 kills, 5 aces; Maddie Cason (MAN) 5 kills, 19 assists, 7 aces; Melina Sullivan (MAN) 8 kills, 12 assists, 6 digs.
Records: Manchester 8-9; Matoaca 9-14.
Late Friday football
GOOCHLAND 61, CENTRAL LUNENBURG 13
Devin McCray and Quincy Snead both scored two touchdowns as the Bulldogs (8-1) extended their winning streak to eight games by dominating Central Luenenburg (5-4).
Goochland 20 28 7 6 — 61
Central Lunenburg 0 0 7 6 — 13
GOO—Towles 1 run (kick failed)
GOO—Snead 11 run (Black kick)
GOO—McCray 30 run (Black kick)
GOO—McCray 2 run (Black kick)
GOO—Burgess 25 run (Black kick)
GOO—Robinson fumble return (Black kick)
GOO—Snead 64 run (Black kick)
GOO—Popielarz 7 run (kick good)
CL—1 run (kick good)
GOO—Smith 28 run (kick failed)
CL—20 run (2pt failed)
KING WILLIAM 41, WEST POINT 18
Demond Claiborne scored four touchdowns and piled up 221 all-purpose yards and as the Cavaliers (6-3) cruised past the Pointers.
King William 8 12 14 7 — 41
West Point 8 3 0 7 — 18
KW—Claiborne 28 run (Robinson 2-pt conversion)
WP—Uzel 3 run (Gonzalez 2-pt conversion)
WP—FG Simmons 20
KW—Claiborne 2 run (conversion failed)
KW—Robinson 72 pass from Alfonso (conversion failed)
KW—Young 38 run (Claiborne 2-pt conversion)
KW—Claiborne 53 pass from Alfonso (conversion failed)
KW—Claiborne 58 run (Lynch kick)
WP—Bingham 20 run (Simmons kick)
PETERSBURG 34, MATOACA 28
Upton Bailey ran for 119 yards and three scores as the Crimson Wave rebounded to beat the Warriors after falling behind 21-6.
Matoaca 14 14 0 0 — 28
Petersburg 6 8 14 6 — 34
PETE—Bailey 85 kickoff return (failed)
MAT—Vann 81 kickoff return (Redmon kick)
MAT—Vann 20 run (Redmon kick)
MAT—Dreher 2 run (Redmon kick)
PETE—Bailey 30 run (Bailey run)
MAT—Coleman 38 pass from Dreher (Redmon kick)
PETE—Harris 88 pass from Scott (2pt failed)
PETE—Bailey 10 run (Bailey run)
PETE—Bailey 2 run (failed)
BLESSED SAC. HUGUENOT 41, CHINCOTEAGUE 0
Trevor Parker finished the game with 225 yards and three toughdowns for the Knights (6-4) in their shutout performance over the Fighting Ponies (0-9).
Blessed Sac. Huguenot 20 0 7 14 — 41
Chincoteague 0 0 0 0 — 0
BSH—Parker 48 run (kick failed)
BSH—Dawson 32 run (Hawkins kick)
BSH—Musselman 6 run (Hawkins kick)
BSH—Parker 19 (Hawkins kick)
BSH—Parker 27 (Hawkins kick)
BSH—Falchi 3 run (Hawkins kick)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.