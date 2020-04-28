Gabe Henderson, a popular student and talented football player at Deep Run High School with multiple college prospects, died Monday after a boating accident in Lake Anna involving several other high school students.
Four people were on a boat that went into the water in the southern end of the lake near Moody Town Road around 3:50 p.m. Monday, said Paige Pearson, a spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.
Authorities from Virginia State Police, Louisa County and Spotsylvania County responded.
Three of the people on the boat made it to shore, and the body of the fourth, later identified as Henderson, was recovered around 8 p.m.
The accident is still under investigation, and a cause of death for Henderson has not been determined.
It wasn’t clear if the individuals were wearing life jackets, which is always recommended, Pearson said.
Deep Run Principal Brian Fellows wrote to the school community Tuesday morning to inform it of Henderson’s death and to share contact information for the school’s counseling department.
“Gabe was a kind, polite and caring young man who was so full of life, with a smile that lit up the room,” Fellows wrote.
A video that was posted to social media under Henderson’s name and was viewed by the Richmond Times-Dispatch appears to show him and others riding a small motorboat and smiling. Then it shows a foot of water in the boat. Finally, the video ends showing the boat mostly submerged and the people standing chest-deep in water. It’s unclear what sank the boat.
The three other people on the boat are at home and in stable condition, said Henrico County schools spokesman Andy Jenks. Two of them are Deep Run students, and one is a Glen Allen High School student, but Jenks declined to identify them.
“Of course, as we do for all of our students and faculty members, we share their families’ concerns for their social and emotional well-being,” Jenks said. “We’ve offered our ongoing support in any way possible as our students, their families, the Deep Run community and beyond grieve Gabe’s sudden and tragic loss.”
The temperature of the water was 61 degrees at the time, and it was a windy day on the lake, Pearson said.
According to the National Center for Cold Water Safety, when water temperature is between 60 and 70 degrees, it becomes difficult to control one’s breathing. When the temperature is between 50 and 60 degrees, one can lose the ability to control his or her breathing.
On the football field, Henderson was tall, strong and talented. He played wide receiver and safety for a football team that went 11-1 and had one of its best seasons in school history. Area coaches named him to the all-region team last fall.
The junior already had several scholarship offers, including to the College of William & Mary and Virginia Military Institute. He also played basketball.
A number of Deep Run students gathered near the school’s football stadium Monday night after hearing the news, Fellows said.
While he recommended against large crowds, the principal suggested a number of ways to group virtually, including crowdsourcing a slideshow of photos, creating memorial pages on social media and gathering on social platforms. He also urged students to contact the school’s counselors if they are struggling to cope.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Four people in a small boat, what does that say about social distancing being taken seriously?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.