Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG EARLY THIS MORNING... OBSERVATIONS CONFIRM PATCHY DENSE FOG IS DEVELOPING EARLY THIS MORNING. VISIBILITY MAY DROP TO UNDER ONE HALF MILE AT TIMES. USE CAUTION EARLY THIS MORNING IF DRIVING, AS RAPID CHANGES IN VISIBILITY ARE POSSIBLE. USE LOW-BEAM HEADLIGHTS, AND MAINTAIN EXTRA DISTANCE FROM OTHER VEHICLES.