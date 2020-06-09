As part of the phased reopening of Virginia’s schools announced by Gov. Ralph Northam on Tuesday, the resumption of sports will be phased in as well.
Currently school districts are in the first of three phases, with no athletics or extracurricular activities permitted.
Phase II will allow individual and team-based practices and conditioning, and Phase III will allow athletics and extracurricular activities to continue with “some mitigation measures.”
To get to Phase II or Phase III, public schools will be required to submit plans to the Virginia Department of Education to mitigate the risks of spreading COVID-19. Private schools will have to submit plans to the Virginia Council for Private Education.
Phase II includes the following:
*Athletics should be limited to individual or team-based practice, skill-building drills or conditioning activities that allow physical distancing at all times.
*The Virginia Department of Health recommends that no youth recreational/school sports competition take place in Phase II, unless physical distancing can be maintained at all times (e.g. individual swimmers showing up at scheduled times to have their event timed, etc). Competition that involves contact with other athletes should be avoided.
*If socially distancing competitions are taking place, the following conditions must also be met:
Outdoor recreational sports are allowable if 10 feet of physical distance can be maintained by all participants and spectators at all times and all shared items can be disinfected between uses. The total number of attendees (including both participants and spectators) cannot exceed the lesser of 50% of the occupancy load of the venue (if an occupancy load exists) or 50 persons.
Indoor recreational sports (including practices and classes) may occur if 10 feet of physical distance can be maintained by all participants at all items and all shared items can be disinfected between uses. The total number of attendees (including participants, referees, coaches, etc.) cannot exceed the lesser of 30% of the occupancy load of the room in which the sport is being held or 50 persons. Spectators may not be present except parents or guardians who are supervising children. Spectators must wear face coverings consistent with any active executive orders and due to behaviors which may bring greater risk (e.g. cheering), it is recommended that spectators be separated by 10 feet of distance from other persons.
More guidance “will be forthcoming” for Phase III.
Virginia High School League executive director Billy Haun said in a release the league will review the documents and “will move as quickly as possible to develop guidelines that will align” with the governor’s plans.
“Before entering Phase II or III, the public health commissioner has ordered that every public and private school in Virginia will be required to submit to the VDOE a plan outlining their strategies for mitigating public health risk of COVID-19 and comply with CDC and VDH recommendations,” he said. “There is still work to be done before these guidelines can be put in place to reopen athletic activities.”
The VHSL executive committee is scheduled to meet June 25 to discuss the fall season and July’s out-of-season practices.
