Highland Springs guard Sydney Boone plans to get some shots up on Christmas Eve.
Her Springers captured the Times-Dispatch Invitational Tournament girls championship with a resounding 60-27 victory over Hopewell on Monday at Hanover.
But Boone, who had 21 points in the championship game before being named the tournament MVP, will be back in the gym Tuesday.
“Maybe tomorrow I’ll go to the gym. You know, you’ve got to stay in the gym,” Boone said with a laugh.
Boone and coach Franklin Harris said their Springers are at “about a seven out of 10” developmentally. So, despite a dominant TDIT performance, they’re still focused on getting better.
“I know people might think that’s crazy. But what we expect, especially on the defensive end, we’ve got room to get better,” said Harris, whose Springers kept their foot on the gas through the final whistle Monday despite the sizable lead.
“Offensively, we’ve got a lot of room to get better. … So, probably about a 7 [out of 10].”
Highland Springs started the game on a 15-2 run and never looked back. Their press suffocated the Blue Devils, forcing turnover after turnover, which the Springers converted into easy transition buckets.
If Hopewell found its way past the press, Highland Springs sank into its 2-3 zone, clogging passing lanes and frustrating the Blue Devils into forcing up bad shots.
Along with Boone, Springers forward India Dailey and guard Kiaa Boyd were named to the all-tournament team, in addition to Hopewell’s Takiyah Purcell and Trinity Episcopal’s Kristy Hamze.
Dailey provided the offensive fireworks for Highland Springs. During the second quarter, she sank a trio of 3-pointers over a two-minute span and finished with 14 points. Boyd added 7 points, and center Iyanna Rogers had 6.
1 of 10
Highland Springs's Lucy Bassett and Hopewell's Alexis Edmonds vie for a rebound during the TDIT championship at Hanover HS Monday, December 23, 2019.
The Springers beat the Blue Devils to win the Times-Dispatch Invitational Tournament at Hanover HS Mon., Dec. 23, 2019.
1 of 10
Highland Springs's Lucy Bassett and Hopewell's Alexis Edmonds vie for a rebound during the TDIT championship at Hanover HS Monday, December 23, 2019.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Hopewell’s Madison Tolbert looks to pass the ball around Highland Springs’ Sydney Boone and Kiaa Boyd in the TDIT girls final at Hanover High School on Monday.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/times-dispatch
Highland Springs' Na'llah Williams takes a shot as Hopewell's Bobbie White defends during the TDIT championship at Hanover HS Monday, December 23, 2019.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Highland Springs’ Iyanna Rogers gets a rebound against Hopewell’s Alexis Edmonds during the TDIT championship at Hanover HS Monday, December 23, 2019.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Highland Springs' Kiaa Boyd takes a shot as Hopewell's Alexis Edmonds defends during the TDIT championship at Hanover HS Monday, December 23, 2019.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Highland Springs' Kaylah Baxter and Hopewell's Nevaeh Smyers vie for a rebound during the TDIT championship at Hanover HS Monday, December 23, 2019.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Highland Springs' Kaylah Baxter and Hopewell's Nevaeh Smyers vie for a rebound during the TDIT championship at Hanover HS Monday, December 23, 2019.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Hopewell's Takiyah Purcell looks for a shot as Highland Springs' Kimaya Williams, left, and Iyanna Rogers, right, during the TDIT championship at Hanover HS Monday, December 23, 2019.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Highland Springs' Kimaya Williams gets a rebound as the Springers play Hopewell during the TDIT championship at Hanover HS Monday, December 23, 2019.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
(Left to right) Highland Springs’ Sydney Boone, Kiaa Boyd and India Dailey celebrate winning the TDIT girls championship after defeating Hopewell.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/times-dispatch
Dailey said starting fast is always a priority for her Springers because it allows them to get inexperienced players time on the floor.
“For us, bringing out the intensity, it helps our other players who haven’t gotten as much playing time. We want all of our teammates to play,” Dailey said “We just want them to keep getting better.”
Dailey added that she agreed with Harris and Boone. Her Springers were happy to “take back” the TDIT championship trophy, which has eluded them the past two years. But at this point in the season, collective improvement is much more important than trophies.
Although Boone will get some work in tomorrow, she said, on Christmas Day at least, she’ll take the time for some hard-earned holiday relaxation. But come Boxing Day, she’ll be right back in the gym.
“Christmas Day, I won’t be doing anything, just spending time with my family,” Boone said.
Enter your email address and submit to receive RTD Sports emails each weekday morning
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.