HOPEWELL - Trinity Episcopal’s Burke Smith missed last year’s Times-Dispatch Invitational Tournament with a sprained ankle.
That made this go-around a little more important for the 6-foot-11 senior.
With Henry Coleman carrying the Titans in the first half and Smith following suit in the second half, Trinity battled from behind to beat Life Christian 66-62 in the TDIT boys semifinals on Saturday.
The Titans (5-3), ranked No. 3 in the Times-Dispatch area poll, will play No. 2 Steward for the championship Monday at 8:30 p.m. at Hanover High School.
“I just didn’t want to lose this game,” said Smith, who scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half. “Last year, I was out of this tournament and had to watch a tough loss in the first round.
“We won it my freshman and sophomore years, so it was big for me to win just to get back to a championship and win it. So I just had to go really hard.”
Play harder and more aggressively was Trinity coach Rick Hamlin’s message to his team at halftime. With guards Ikechi Chantilou (13 points at the break), Kenard Richardson (12) and Kenari Jones (11) pouring in six 3-pointers, Life Christian built a 40-33 lead.
Smith began using his height to score on follow shots in the third quarter. He had 10 points as Trinity took a 47-46 lead with 3½ minutes left.
Life Christian responded with a jumper from Jones, a hammer dunk from Chantilou and a hook shot from Will Henderson to regain a 52-47 lead.
The Titans evened the score early in the fourth quarter before the Eagles went back ahead by 4.
Smith, a Boise State signee, rattled home a trey and followed up a miss to spark an 8-0 run that put Trinity up 62-58.
“I just noticed they weren’t crashing very hard on the defensive end,” he said. “It was an easy way to get points just to follow up missed shots.”
In the final 5:30, Trinity outscored Life Christian 12-4.
“[Burke’s] really been great all year,” Hamlin said. “He’s moving much better and he’s stronger. He got a lot of work in on his body, and that’s clearly paying off for him.”
Coleman, a 6-8 240-pound senior who has signed with Duke, showed off his power in the first half. Driving to the basket and throwing down dunks, he had 20 of his 22 points.
Coleman finished with 11 rebounds. Smith had 13.
A.J. Williams, battling foul trouble, added 15 for Trinity.
Jones had 17 for Life Christian (7-3), ranked No. 4. Richardson finished with 16 and Chantilou had 15.
Life Christian 23 17 12 10 -- 62
Trinity Episcopal 16 17 16 17 -- 66
