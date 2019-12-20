Patrick Henry drew close to homestanding Collegiate during the second quarter of its Times-Dispatch Invitation Tournament opening-round matchup on Friday, but a strong start cushioned the Cougars until halftime, where they regrouped to put up an even stronger second half in a 56-37 victory.
The team opened the scoring with a 9-0 run, a lead that would hold through the end of the first quarter. But Collegiate coach Rives Fleming said he anticipated the Patriots (4-3) fighting back, and that his team was prepared for it.
“I was proud of my team, especially in the way we maintained composure into the third quarter,” Fleming said. “Earlier in the season, we were having lapses and I think we really as a team ... came out better.”
That 12-8 second quarter was the only time the Cougars (5-3) were outscored, and a late break allowed them to go into halftime maintaining their lead.
Senior forward Chandler Eddleton was largely responsible for shutting down Patrick Henry’s Logan Nuckols while also putting up 18 points, largely off of fast-break opportunities.
“We pushed the ball well,” Eddleton said. “When we created those fast breaks, it gave us momentum, and I think that’s when we played best.”
Nuckols finished the game with 12 points. Eight of her points came in the first half, and she was shut out during the third quarter.
In fact, a free throw from Ava Smith and close shot by Jessica Osuanah were the only points scored by the Patriots right after halftime, giving the Cougars a chance to build an unsurpassable lead heading into the final quarter.
Thee Collegiate players had double-digit production: Eddleton, Abby Freeman (13) and Amani Kimbell-McKavish (13).
Even deeper than that, Flemming commended Kimbell-McKavish’s and Katherine Ducharme’s defensive side of the game as proof of team cohesiveness.
“It was really a team win. That’s what we need to do to be really good, and it happened today, which is great,” Fleming said.
Despite how firmly Collegiate controlled the game, Fleming said he could easily see how Patrick Henry could have won, and that the tournament provided an opportunity to challenge the Cougars and regain some winning momentum against some of the top teams in the metro area.
While the Cougars’ boys team is the reigning champion, for the past two seasons LIS rival Trinity Episcopal has walked away with the girl’s TDIT championship.
Collegiate was on a two-game losing streak coming into the tournament, far short of the team’s potential, according to Eddleton.
“I think we were tired of losing, and today, we came out here and did what we needed to do,” Eddleton said. “Tonight, we just need to rest, take our time and come out tomorrow ready to do what we know how to do.”
