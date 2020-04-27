Gabe Henderson, a junior football player at Deep Run High School, died Monday after a boating accident in Lake Anna involving multiple people, school baseball coach Josh Aldrich confirmed.
Four people went into the water near Moody Town Road, and the body of a minor was recovered, a spokesman for the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries told NBC12. The other three were rescued. Two were Deep Run students, and one was a Glen Allen student, Aldrich said.
A video posted to social media under Henderson's name appears to show him and others riding a small motor boat and smiling. Then it shows a foot of water on the boat. Finally, the video ends showing the boat mostly submerged and the people standing chest deep in water.
The boat capsized, and the other three individuals made it to shore, WRIC reported.
Henderson was popular and kind to both students and teachers, Aldrich said, and Henderson added a lot to the school community.
On the football field, he was tall, strong and talented. He played wide receiver and safety and was named all-region last fall for a football team that went 11-1 and had one of its best seasons in school history. He had several scholarship offers, including William & Mary and VMI. He also played basketball.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.