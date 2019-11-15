Bo knows.
Bo Kite, that is, and Deep Run’s multi-talented quarterback/linebacker knows plenty.
He knows how to run and pass the football, as his 260 combined yards in the Wildcats’ 49-6 take-down of visiting Prince George Friday night in the first round of the Class 5, Region B playoff attests.
He knows leadership, courage, toughness and competitive spirit.
What the 6-3, 215-pound junior knows best, though, is that he couldn’t have been nearly as successful, nor could the 11-0 Wildcats, without those big guys who man the offensive line.
“They don’t get enough attention,” said Kite. “They’ve been brothers since the season started. They work as hard as they can in the weight room. They’re enthusiastic. They embrace what they’re doing. They come out here with their Pancake Platoon flag and just ball.”
On a cool, clear evening, Kite rushed 16 times for 112 yards and two touchdowns, and completed 7 of 12 passes for 148 yards and two more scores.
Alva Rose rushed 25 times for 208 yards and touchdown runs of 3 and 58 yards, and Miles Ellis scored twice on sprints of 5 and 20 yards. Gabe Henderson snagged four passes for 108 yards and scored once, on a 54-yard strike from Kite late in the second quarter.
The Wildcats amassed 517 yards (364 rushing, 153 passing) and 21 first downs.
“It’s all about playing together as a unit,” said Sam Lynch, a 6-2, 245-pound senior who with Shane Smith, Sam Blankenship, Reid Smith and Justin Lail made that prodigious offensive output possible.
“We have a lot of pride. If we don’t work together, the plays don’t work. It has to be all five of us working together.”
Deep Run jumped on Prince George (7-4) from the outset and never relented.
The Wildcats scored on their four first-half possessions and led 29-0 before Prince George quarterback Tahir Johnson raced home from 25 yards out 31.6 seconds before halftime to end a seven-play, 65-yard drive.
Kite’s 14-yard touchdown run and Carter Foy’s PAT on Deep Run’s first series of the second half gave the home team a 36-6 lead to make the outcome a fait accompli.
“We opened them up with passing,” said Rose, a 5-7, 190-pound junior. “Then we started running, chipping away, getting yardage little by little. All of a sudden, we started breaking out bigger runs. Just smash-mouth football.”
Applying intense pressure from their base 3-4 defensive alignment, the victors limited the normally prolific Prince George offense to 177 yards (148 rushing, 29 passing) on 38 snaps.
“Our defense is a unit,” said junior linebacker Garrett Keeney. “We all know what we’re doing. “Our defensive line was getting after them. Our DBs knew how to cover their receivers. That was pretty much it.”
All season long, coach Chad Hornik’s challenge to the Wildcats has been to give an A-plus effort.
“That’s our mantra: A-plus effort,” Hornik said. “Tonight, we played our best four quarters of football. Our guys stepped up in a huge way.”
Prince George 0 6 0 0 — 6
Deep Run 7 22 7 13 — 49
DR—Kite 2 run (Foy kick)
DR—Ellis 5 run (kick blocked)
DR—Ellis 20 pass from Kite (Kite run)
DR—Henderson 54 pass from Kite (Robinson pass from Kite)
PG—Johnson 25 run (pass failed)
DR—Kite 14 run (Foy kick)
DR—Rose 3 run (kick blocked)
DR—Rose 58 run (Foy kick)
RUSHING
PG: Allen 18-86, Johnson 3-62. DR: Ellis 3-8, Kite 16-112, Rose 25-208, Gensone 2-14, Crump 4-22.
PASSING
PG: Johnson 3-17-1-29. DR: Ellis 1-1-0-5.
RECEIVING
PG: Morris 3-29. DR: Ellis 2-35, Rose 1-5, Henderson 4-108, Gensone 1-5.
