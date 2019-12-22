Steward won its basketball summer league several months ago, beating Trinity Episcopal in the semifinals.
Neither team puts much stock in that meeting because Trinity didn’t have everybody.
The third-ranked Titans (5-3) are at full strength now, and they’ll square off with the second-ranked Spartans (8-0) for the Times-Dispatch Invitational Tournament championship Monday at 8:30 p.m. at Hanover High in a game that features elite big men and several of the area’s top prospects.
Second-ranked Highland Springs (6-0) and surprise finalist Hopewell (5-3) will play for the girls title at 6:30.
“Summer league is summer league,” Steward coach Curt Kassab said. “This is a whole different arena. They’re a great team, have great size, great physical maturity. It’ll be a great test for us.”
Trinity has Henry Coleman, a powerful 6-foot-8, 240-pound senior forward who has signed with Duke. He had 20 of his 22 points in the first half of a 66-62 semifinal win over Life Christian, scoring on drives to basket or hammering home dunks.
He’s joined up front by 6-11 senior Burke Smith, a Boise State signee who helped the Titans overcome a second-half deficit against Life Christian with 15 of his 21 points. Trinity also has guard A.J. Williams, who has interest from A-10 schools. He transferred from Varina and wasn’t on Trinity’s summer league team.
Steward counters with Efton Reid, a 7-foot junior center/forward who has inside and outside skills and is ranked 14th nationally in the 2021 class. With Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing watching Saturday, Reid was double-teamed a lot and had 16 points as the Spartans used a late surge to claim a 56-44 victory over injury-riddled Monacan.
The Spartans trailed by 8 in the third quarter before 6-5 freshman Curtis Blair sparked an 18-2 run with 12 of his 17 points. Blair and guard Isaiah Simmons, who had 16 points, also are Division I prospects.
“Efton was really, really good [in the summer league against us],” Trinity coach Rick Hamlin said. “We know them pretty well ... and have a lot of respect for them.”
Trinity won the TDIT in 2016 and ’17 before losing in the first round last year. Hamlin said the Titans were stung by that and were “very motivated to put on a much better showing this year.” Steward is playing for its first TDIT title.
“We’re excited for the school, we’re excited for the kids,” Kassab said. “My kids have worked extremely hard on skill development and things to prepare themselves to get to this level.”
The Hopewell girls got to the back-to-back VHSL state championship games the past two years. But the Blue Devils lost all of their starters and had only one varsity returnee.
They came into the TDIT 3-3. Yet with two freshman starters and just eight players, they hustled, scrapped, pressured and upset two-time defending champ and fifth-ranked Trinity 56-52 in the semifinals.
Hopewell will be a bigger underdog against Highland Springs, which has clobbered six teams. The Springers beat the Blue Devils 62-28 a little more than two weeks ago.
“One thing about our Hopewell kids, we are fighters,”’ Hopewell coach Jackie Edmonds said. “We want to win. … We’re a small city, but if you look at all our banners on the walls, the kids compete, no matter who they play against. Nothing really frightens them, and we’re always stepping up to the challenge.”
This challenge? No one has come closer than 26 points against the Springers. They smoother teams with pressure, they have Division I prospects with guard Sydney Boone and 6-2 forward Iyanna Rogers, and they have plenty of scorers including Kiaa Boyd and India Dailey.
Highland Springs coach Franklin Harris, whose team is seeking its fourth TDIT title in six years, says his team is playing hard, “but there’s still so much room for improvement.” That’s what he wants his team focusing on while trying to ignore the previous result against the Blue Devils.
“I’ve kind of taken the Bill Belichick [approach], trying to get them to understand it’s this game and then the next game, not looking down the road,” he said. “You look down the road, you end up getting beat.”
