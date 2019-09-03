804Varsity logo

A few area high school football games have been moved to Wednesday from Friday because of potential weather concerns associated with Hurricane Dorian.

The Meadowbrook at Varina game will be played Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The Armstrong at Thomas Jefferson game will be played Wednesday at 4 p.m.

