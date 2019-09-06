Featured games:
Stat leaders:
RUSHING
Shamar Graham, Thomas Jefferson: 14 rushes, 128 yards, 3TDs
Charles Armstrong, Collegiate: 22 carries, 183 yards
Eric McDaniels, Henrico: 15 carries, 152 yards, 2 TDs
Nigel James, Hermitage: 16 carries 148 yards
Josiah Nelson, Monacan: 10 carries, 139 yards, 3TDs
Bryce Safferwich, Mills Godwin: 26 carries, 139 yards, TD
PASSING
Jaylen Tyler, Thomas Jefferson: 8 of 10, 145 yards, 3 TDs
Jack Toscano, Trinity Episcopal: 10 of 18, 264 yards, 3 TDs, INT
JJ Allen, Monacan: 15 of 22, 198 yards
Chase Mussleman, Blessed Sacrament Huguenot: 15 of 24, 148 Yards, TD
RECEIVING
Trai Ferguson, Trinity Episcopal: 3 rec., 158 yards, 3 TDs
Miles Ellis, Deep Run: 1 rec., 81 yards
DEFENSE
Sam Hutchison, Deep Run: 8 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack
Ravon Atkins, Henrico: 12 tackles
Jermaine Fleming, Henrico: 10 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 sack
Robert Peebles, Henrico: 8 tackles
ALL-PURPOSE
Andrew Bland, Douglas Freeman: 23 carries, 202 yards, 2 TDs; 6-12, 72 yards passing, 1 TD, 1 INT
Bo Kite, Deep Run: 3 of 7, 133 yards, 2 TDs; 20 carries, 153 yards
Marcus Dreher, Matoaca: 10 of 17, 114 yards, 11 carries, 29 yards
Hans Rehme, Powhatan: 11 of 22, 117 yards, 17 carries, 14 yards
State scores:
Abingdon 35, Gate City 28
Alleghany 54, Bath County 14
Altavista 35, Prince Edward County 0
Appomattox 17, Rustburg 0
Auburn 56, Craig County 6
Avalon, Md. 38, Benedictine 13
Blue Ridge School 45, Hargrave Military 13
Briar Woods 29, Dominion 21
Broad Run 51, Brooke Point 13
Buffalo Gap 48, Parry McCluer 0
C.D. Hylton 34, West Potomac 33
Carroll County 21, Grayson County 20
Castlewood 26, Honaker 24
Centreville 42, Washington-Lee 0
Chantilly 41, Langley 7
Chatham 50, Randolph-Henry 26
Chilhowie 45, J.I. Burton 24
Christiansburg 28, Giles 13
Culpeper 30, Monticello 6
Deep Run 21, Atlee 7
Douglas Freeman 21, James River-Midlothian 13
Eastern View 63, Albemarle 7
Fairfax 28, Wakefield 7
Falls Church 53, Park View-Sterling 21
Fauquier 32, Brentsville 0
Floyd County 13, Patrick County 12
Forest Park 27, Annandale 21
Freedom (South Riding) 54, Independence 20
Freedom (Woodbridge) 47, Riverbend 0
Fuqua School 50, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 14
GW-Danville 55, Amherst County 29
Galax 51, Martinsville 25
George Marshall 23, McLean 7
George Wythe-Wytheville 27, Fort Chiswell 14
Graham 45, Tazewell 0
Gretna 62, Tunstall 20
Grundy 20, River View, W.Va. 18
Hancock, Md. 30, Massanutten Military 16
Handley 31, Harrisonburg 13
Henrico 20, Hermitage 14
Heritage (Leesburg) 14, Kettle Run 6
Heritage-Lynchburg 57, John Marshall 20
Hidden Valley 22, William Byrd 7
Holston 43, Twin Springs 6
Hurley 37, Rye Cove 6
James River-Buchanan 20, Madison County 8
Jefferson Forest 42, Staunton River 14
John Battle 12, Virginia High 7
King George 34, Stafford 21
Liberty Christian 42, Brunswick 12
Liberty-Bealeton 40, Courtland 35
Liberty-Bedford 21, Fort Defiance 20
Lord Botetourt 23, Blacksburg 7
Loudoun County 27, Millbrook 18
Loudoun Valley 28, Riverside 7
Louisa 38, Chancellor 13
Luray 45, Wilson Memorial 21
Magna Vista 20, Dan River 6
Maret, D.C. 43, Manassas Park 14
Massaponax 47, Dinwiddie 30
Matoaca 9, Powhatan 6
Mills Godwin 30, Lee-Davis 6
Monacan 27, Hanover 0
Mount Vernon 38, Colgan 8
Mountain View 37, Patriot 6
Narrows 37, Northwood 0
North Cross 54, Fishburne Military 0
North Stafford 55, Orange County 20
Northside 37, Cave Spring 13
Osbourn Park 23, Herndon 7
Page County 46, Nelson County 14
Patrick Henry-Ashland 43, Caroline 8
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 60, Eastside 22
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 28, Brookville 21
Potomac 21, Osbourn 13
Pulaski County 42, Bassett 6
R.E. Lee-Staunton 20, Covington 7
Ridgeview 63, Shelby Valley, Ky. 32
Riverheads 38, Glenvar 21
Rural Retreat 24, Eastern Montgomery 6
Salem 27, Franklin County 21
Sherando 41, Jefferson, W.Va. 7
Skyline 32, Broadway 7
South County 48, Hayfield 20
South Lakes 43, Oakton 7
Spotswood 75, William Monroe 13
Spotsylvania 36, Fluvanna 27
Stone Bridge 33, James Madison 19
Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 41, Gar-Field 7
Strasburg 35, George Mason 20
Stuarts Draft 42, Waynesboro 0
T.C. Williams 29, James Robinson 26
TJ-Alexandria 7, Lee-Springfield 6
Thomas Dale 28, Lloyd Bird 0
Trinity Episcopal 30, Collegiate-Richmond 20
Turner Ashby 48, Western Albemarle 26
Tuscarora 40, Potomac Falls 12
Union 26, Richlands 3
Westfield 37, John Champe 14
William Campbell 34, Central of Lunenburg 20
William Fleming 28, Rockbridge County 26
Woodgrove 46, Rock Ridge 6
Woodstock Central 55, Stonewall Jackson - Quicksburg 8
Yorktown 40, Woodrow Wilson, D.C. 0
