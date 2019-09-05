When: Saturday, 7 p.m.
Where: Virginia Beach Sportsplex, 2044 Landstown Centre Way in Virginia Beach
Last meeting: Teams have not met
Highland Springs: The Springers go into one of the state’s most anticipated regular-season match-ups sporting four consecutive state titles in Class 5. Ranked No. 1 in the Richmond area and No. 23 nationally by USA Today, they extended their winning streak to 30 games last week by beating Avalon (Wheaton, Md.) 38-13, running for more than 300 yards behind a talented line. Highland Springs has Division I recruits all over the field, led by defensive backs Malcolm Greene, David Laney (committed to East Carolina) and junior Damond Harmon, and a defensive line anchored by two-way standouts Suirad Ware and Evan Robinson.
Oscar Smith: Oscar Smith (Chesapeake) won state titles in 2011 and ’08, and it was runner-up in Class 6 in 2017, ’16, ’15 and ’13. The Tigers have a new coach, Chris Scott, who was 104-21 at private Bishop Sullivan Catholic High (Virginia Beach) and public school Ocean Lakes (Virginia Beach), including a Class 6 state championship in 2014. Scott and Thomas Dale coach Kevin Tucker were teammates at Hampden-Sydney. Oscar Smith, which is playing its opener, has LB Malcolm Britt and WR/DB Romond Copeland. Britt has scholarship offers from ODU, Temple and Liberty, among others.
To the point: Game will be a showcase of talent and of two of the state’s top programs, something the Springers will get used to this year. This is one of several state playoff-caliber opponents on Highland Springs’ schedule. Winner will get a points boost for playoff seedings, but there won’t be a rematch in the postseason. Highland Springs is in Class 5. Oscar Smith is in Class 6.
Eric: Highland Springs 21-7 Tim: Highland Springs 28-14
