PASSING
Jordan Greenhow, Glen Allen: 6 of 13, 139 yards, TD
Levi Huesman, Hanover: 19 of 25, 160 yards, 2 TDs
Darnell Mason, Huguenot: 22 of 33, 222 yards, TD
Keondre Harris, Huguenot: 3 of 3, 106 yards, 2 TDs
Bobby Dunn, Varina: 5 of 10, 179 yards, 2 TDS
Griff O’Ferrall, St. Christopher’s: 12 of 23, 138 yards, TD
Gill Williamson, St. Christopher’s: 3 of 9, 148 yards, TD
Alex Williams, Fork Union: 12 of 32, 264 yards, 3 TDs
Jacob Procious, J.R. Tucker: 15 of 30, 129 yards
RUSHING
TreVeyon Henderson, Hopewell: 16 carries, 191 yards, 4 TDs
Robert Barlow, Dinwiddie: 24 carries, 189 yards, 5 TDs
Antonio Tucker, Dinwiddie: 18 carries, 132 yards
Devin Flowers, Glen Allen: 20 carries, 139 yards, TD
Mike Joyce, Lee-Davis: 13 carries, 172 yards, 2 TDs
Josiah Nelson, Monacan: 17 carries, 131 yards, 2 TDs
Curtis Allen, Prince George: 26 carries, 136 yards, 2 TDs
Marcus Dreher, Matoaca: 18 carries, 86 yards, 5 TDs
James Reid, Varina: 4 carries, 240 yards, 4 TDs
RECEIVING
Jaden Jennings, Clover Hill: 9 rec., 123 yards, 3 TDs
Kevin Gayles, Huguenot: 7 rec., 148 yards, 3 TDs
Manquelle Ross, Huguenot: 10 rec., 119 yards
Quantez Christian, Manchester: 2 rec., 60 yards, 2 TDs
Isiah Paige, Varina: 2 rec., 122 yards, 2 TDs
Andre Greene, St. Christopher’s: 4 rec., 84 yards, 2 TDs
DEFENSE
Wyatt Lowe, Powhatan: 9 tackles, 2 tackles for loss
Xavier Grant, Fork Union: 9 tackles
Sean Howard, Cosby: 8 tackles
ALL-PURPOSE
Meziah Scott, Petersburg: 14 of 31, 193 yards, TD, 3 INTs; 14 carries, 63 yards, TD
Hans Rehme, Powhatan: 13 of 26, 121 yards; 14 carries, 92 yards, TD
Roemell Garcia, Manchester: 6 of 8, 139 yards, 4 TDs; 11 carries, 74 yards, 2 TDs
Isaiah Todd, Manchester: 11 carries, 96 yards; 2 rec., 55 yards
Jamarreh Jones, Highland Springs: 3 of 8, 41 yards; 3 carries, 74 yards, 3 TDs
Tyler Hensley, Monacan: 10 of 20, 147 yards, 2 TDs; 3 carries, 27 yards
Alex Sikkar, Patrick Henry: 9 of 12, 141 yards TD; 22 carries, 147 yards, 3 TDs
State scores:
Abingdon 42, Central - Wise 19
Albemarle 45, Monticello 16
Appomattox 56, Altavista 13
Arcadia 47, Col. Richardson, Md. 7
Bayside 14, Princess Anne 12
Bishop McNamara, Md. 38, Paul VI Catholic High School 6
Blacksburg 31, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 20
Blue Ridge School 34, Norfolk Christian School 20
Bluestone 39, Cumberland 0
Briar Woods 24, Riverside 23, OT
Broad Run 35, Loudoun County 7
Brookville 28, William Fleming 0
Buckingham County 57, Northumberland 30
C.D. Hylton 30, Colgan 8
Cambridge/SD, Md. 49, Nandua 18
Caroline 27, Courtland 26
Castlewood 38, Northwood 6
Central of Lunenburg 32, Randolph-Henry 12
Centreville 21, Battlefield 12
Chantilly 42, Washington-Lee 13
Charles City County High School 47, Lancaster 22
Chilhowie 22, Virginia High 7
Churchland 27, Booker T. Washington 0
Clarke County 50, Madison County 13
Clover Hill 32, James River-Midlothian 11
Collegiate-Richmond 35, Woodberry Forest 28, OT
Colonial Forge 56, Riverbend 0
Colonial Heights 14, Meadowbrook 11
Cosby 14, Midlothian 7
Currituck County, N.C. 48, Bruton 0
Dan River 45, William Campbell 20
Deep Creek 48, Lakeland 6
Dinwiddie 37, Petersburg 20
Dominion 27, Jefferson, W.Va. 20
Douglas Freeman 38, J.R. Tucker 0
E.C. Glass 49, GW-Danville 15
East Rockingham 42, Stonewall Jackson - Quicksburg 0
Eastern View 35, James Monroe 7
Fairmont Heights, Md. 38, Catholic High School of Va Beach 7
Fluvanna 26, Charlottesville 7
Fort Chiswell 27, Auburn 14
Fort Defiance 35, Broadway 17
Frank Cox 47, Kellam 14
Franklin 60, Surry County 16
Freedom (Woodbridge) 49, Forest Park 0
Gar-Field 49, Osbourn 12
George Marshall 34, Herndon 0
George Wythe-Wytheville 34, Gate City 7
Georgetown Prep, Md. 27, Benedictine 13
Giles 36, Floyd County 29
Glen Allen 30, Mills Godwin 3
Glenvar 49, Carroll County 12
Goochland 35, Amelia County 0
Graham 42, Princeton, W.Va. 6
Greenbrier Christian 54, Brunswick Academy 28
Greensville County 44, Park View-South Hill 7
Gretna 67, Nelson County 20
Halifax County 25, Bassett 15
Hickory 19, Great Bridge 18
Hidden Valley 35, Pulaski County 14
Highland Springs 41, Henrico 8
Hopewell 44, Thomas Dale 7
Hurley 38, Grundy 6
Indian River 48, Grassfield 27
Isle of Wight Academy 62, Broadwater Academy 16
J.I. Burton 48, Eastside 6
James Madison 29, Falls Church 0
James Monroe, W.Va. 21, Covington 14
James River-Buchanan 22, Alleghany 13
James Wood 42, Independence 32
John Handley 42, Culpeper 7
Kenston Forest def. Hampton Roads, forfeit
King George 21, Washington & Lee 20
Lafayette 55, New Kent 2
Lake Braddock 40, Oakton 12
Landstown 41, First Colonial 0
Lee-Davis 35, Hanover 24
Liberty Christian 35, Jefferson Forest 13
Liberty-Bealeton 40, Kettle Run 29
Lloyd Bird 21, Powhatan 13
Lord Botetourt 77, R.E. Lee-Staunton 0
Loudoun Valley 30, Heritage (Leesburg) 14
Louisa 35, Orange County 14
Magna Vista 56, Tunstall 3
Manchester 49, Huguenot 21
Marion 41, Lebanon 38
Maryland School for the Deaf, Md. 22, Hampton Roads 0
Massaponax 39, Brooke Point 2
Matoaca 33, Prince George 14
Maury 55, Hermitage 14
Middlesex 24, Northampton 14
Millbrook 42, Fauquier 21
Monacan 49, George Wythe-Richmond 6
Mount Vernon 45, McLean 12
Mountain View 34, North Stafford 26
Nansemond River 30, King's Fork High School 13
Narrows 24, Holston 20
Norcom 46, Norview 6
Nottoway 14, Prince Edward County 6
Ocean Lakes 35, Green Run 30
Oscar Smith 56, Western Branch 14
Page County 58, Bath County 0
Paintsville, Ky. 21, Union 14
Patrick County 27, Martinsville 19
Patrick Henry-Ashland 32, Atlee 23
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 31, Rural Retreat 0
Perry Co. Central, Ky. 41, Lee High 20
Phoebus 42, Gloucester 7
Poquoson 31, Smithfield 12
Portsmouth Christian 60, Chincoteague 13
Potomac Falls 24, Freedom (South Riding) 7
Richlands 45, Radford 28
Riverheads 49, Skyline 21
Roanoke Catholic 52, Parry McCluer 6
Salem 41, Christiansburg 13
Sherando 52, Harrisonburg 7
South County 54, Annandale 7
South Lakes 40, Wakefield 6
Southampton 48, Brunswick 46
Spotsylvania 41, Chancellor 28
St. Christopher's 39, Fork Union Prep 19
St. Michael 28, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 13
Stone Bridge 55, Rock Ridge 7
Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 21, John Champe 7
Strasburg 69, Rappahannock County 0
Stuarts Draft 56, Luray 27
Sussex Central 54, Windsor 12
T.C. Williams 35, Fairfax 14
Tallwood 32, Kempsville 0
Tazewell 40, Honaker 21
The Covenant School 62, Southampton Academy 0
Thomas Walker 44, Harlan, Ky. 26
Turner Ashby 42, Wilson Memorial 21
Tuscarora 31, Stafford 13
Twin Springs 2, Jenkins, Ky. 0
Varina 56, Lake Taylor 7
Warhill 54, Jamestown 7
Warwick 27, Menchville 7
West Point 13, Colonial Beach 8
West Potomac 62, Lee-Springfield 0
West Springfield 56, Justice High School 14
Westfield 53, W.T. Woodson 3
William Monroe 22, Western Albemarle 15
Woodbridge 23, Potomac 13
York 10, Tabb 7
Yorktown 41, Edison 0
