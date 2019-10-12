Highland Springs at Manchester high school football

Highland Springs' Daytione Smith, center left, celebrates his interception with David Laney, center right, against Manchester during the second half of a high school football game at Manchester High School on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.

 DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD

The big stories:

No. 1 Highland Springs storms back to win 26-16 over No. 2 Manchester (photo gallery)

Varina fights through 'rat poison,' wins big at Patrick Henry

Deep Run's defense strips win from Douglas Freeman

9 sacks and another pick-6 propel No. 10 Benedictine in 27-14 win over Collegiate

Trinity Episcopal football coach Sam Mickens named Redskins coach of the week

Catch all the scores and recaps on our scoreboard page.

Player of the week poll:

Vote for the 804 Varsity player of the week for Oct. 11

Vote for the area's top high school football performance of the week by Monday at 11:59 p.m.

You voted:

Top performers:

RUSHING

Devin Flowers, Glen Allen: 20 carries, 158 yards, 1 TD

Chris Tyree, Thomas Dale: 8 carries, 150 yards, 3 TDs

Josiah Nelson, Monacan: 26 carries, 161 yards, 1 TD

Bo Kite, Deep Run: 13 carries, 143 yards, 1 TD

Alva Rose, Deep Run: 15 carries, 132 yards

Trevor Parker, Blessed Sacrament Huguenot: 19 carries, 180 yards, 2 TDs

Dom Falchi, Blessed Sacrament Huguenot: 19 carries, 144 yards, TD

Robert Barlow, Dinwiddie: 21 carries, 119 yards, TD

Curtis Allen, Prince George: 10 carries, 108 yards, 3TDs

Eric McDaniels, Henrico: 17 carries, 176 yards, 3 TDs 

Marqe Harvey, Henrico: 9 carries, 125 yards, 2TDs

Tyrelle Moore, Henrico: 10 carries, 143 yards, TD 

PASSING

Levi Huesman, Hanover: 9 of 16, 133 yards, 2 TDs

Zyshawn Witcher, George Wythe: 16 of 31, 317 yards, 3 TDs, 3 INT

Christian Chambers, Midlothian: 14 of 24, 166 yards, 2 TDs

Tyler Hensley, Monacan: 14 of 22, 161 yards, 2 TDs

Brian Moran, James River: 13 of 16, 140 yards, 2 TD

Darnell Mason, Huguenot: 8 of 13, 107 yards, 3 TD

Andrew Bland, Douglas Freeman: 20 of 28, 258 yards, 1 TD

RECEIVING

Dominic Dutton, Glen Allen, 3 rec. 117 yards, TD

Jasiah Williams, Thomas Dale: 4 rec., 55 yards, 3 TDs

Jareon Jarvis, George Wythe: 3 rec., 108 yards, 1 TD

Rodney Tucker, George Wythe: 3 rec., 108 yards, 1 TD

Conner Mahon, Mills Godwin: 5 rec., 85 yards, 1 TD

Courtney Ross, Huguenot: 7 rec., 114 yards, 3 TD

Luke Jennette, Douglas Freeman: 8 rec., 133 yards

DEFENSE

Micah Rice, Lee-Davis: 11 tackles

Bryce Carter, Thomas Dale: 6 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 sacks

ALL-PURPOSE

Tahir Johnson, Prince George: 7 of 7, 125 yards, 2 TDs; 3 carries, 28 yards, TD

Marcus Dreher, Matoaca: 13 carries, 17 yards, TD; 16 of 30, 191 yards, TD

Sidney Rose, Prince George: 4 carries, 28 yards, TD; 1 rec., 11 yards, TD

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kyle Lowe, Cosby: 4 for 4 FGs; 28, 42, 37, 27 (game-winner); most FGs by Cosby kicker in single game.

State scores:

Abingdon 49, Virginia High 13

Altavista 54, Northampton 20

Appomattox 21, Gretna 7

Arcadia 46, Bruton 0

Auburn 52, Grayson County 6

Bassett 27, Tunstall 20

Benedictine 27, Collegiate-Richmond 14

Blacksburg 55, Cave Spring 3

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 31, Fishburne Military 14

Blue Ridge School 35, Atlantic Shores Christian 0

Bluestone 20, Randolph-Henry 8

Brentsville 13, William Monroe 10

Briar Woods 28, Woodgrove 0

Broad Run 28, Loudoun Valley 14

Brookville 48, Amherst County 6

Buckingham County 36, Cumberland 6

Carroll County 33, Giles 10

Castlewood 10, Twin Springs 6

Central - Wise 56, John Battle 34

Central of Lunenburg 56, Amelia County 50, 3OT

Centreville 43, Oakton 7

Chancellor 64, Caroline 15

Chantilly 34, Hayfield 7

Chatham 36, William Campbell 35

Churchland 38, Norview 12

Clover Hill 8, Lloyd Bird 0

Colonial Beach 30, Rappahannock 28

Colonial Forge 24, Mountain View 13

Cosby 18, Powhatan 15

Cumberland Gap, Tenn. 42, Lee High 21

Dan River 41, Nelson County 36

Deep Creek 42, Western Branch 0

Deep Run 29, Douglas Freeman 6

Dinwiddie 20, Matoaca 15

E.C. Glass 47, Liberty Christian 28

Eastern Montgomery 36, Bath County 18

Eastern View 49, Courtland 6

Eastside 53, Rye Cove 16

Essex 65, Northumberland 14

Falls Church 31, George Marshall 28

Fauquier 21, Kettle Run 7

Floyd County 49, Alleghany 14

Forest Park 39, Colgan 6

Fort Defiance 46, R.E. Lee-Staunton 26

Franklin 32, Brunswick 14

Franklin County 42, Staunton River 6

Freedom (South Riding) 58, Park View-Sterling 7

Freedom (Woodbridge) 37, C.D. Hylton 14

Fuqua School 57, Quantico 21

GW-Danville 54, Patrick County 14

Galax 52, Fort Chiswell 0

Gar-Field 51, Potomac 7

Gate City 55, Marion 0

Glen Allen 34, Hermitage 6

Gloucester 59, Bethel 49

Goochland 55, Prince Edward County 16

Graham 41, Lebanon 6

Granby 14, Kempsville 2

Great Bridge 46, Lakeland 0

Green Run 40, Kellam 15

Greensville County 50, Southampton 22

Halifax County 47, Martinsville 14

Hanover 43, George Wythe-Richmond 26

Harrisonburg 43, Waynesboro 0

Henrico 43, Atlee 31

Heritage-Lynchburg 29, Rustburg 18

Highland Springs 26, Manchester 16

Hopewell 64, Petersburg 20

Huguenot 52, James River-Midlothian 19

Hurley 47, Northwood 0

IMG Academy-Blue, Fla. 43, Life Christian 16

Indian River 48, Hickory 0

J.I. Burton 54, Honaker 7

James Monroe 22, King George 21

James Wood 28, Culpeper 21

Jefferson Forest 41, Liberty-Bedford 14

John Champe 45, Osbourn 19

John Handley 21, Millbrook 13

Justice High School 47, Lee-Springfield 18

K&Q Central 50, Mathews 6

Lake Braddock 42, James Robinson 27

Lake Taylor 57, Norcom 56, OT

Landon, Md. 41, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 35

Landstown 27, Frank Cox 16

Langley 23, South Lakes 22

Lee-Davis 38, Armstrong 0

Liberty-Bealeton 20, Sherando 13

Lord Botetourt 41, William Byrd 7

Loudoun County 48, Independence 20

Louisa 55, Monticello 14

Luray 35, Clarke County 34

Massaponax 49, Riverbend 21

Maury 31, Ocean Lakes 6

McDonogh School, Md. 45, Catholic High School of Va Beach 6

Mills Godwin 13, J.R. Tucker 0

Monacan 21, Midlothian 20

Mount Vernon 32, West Potomac 27

Nandua 56, Snow Hill, Md. 14

Nansemond River 49, Grassfield 10

Narrows 42, Covington 14

Norfolk Academy 35, Nansemond-Suffolk 6

North Stafford 28, Stafford 20

Northside 34, William Fleming 9

Orange County 41, Charlottesville 14

Oscar Smith 49, King's Fork High School 0

Page County 56, Rappahannock County 0

Parry McCluer 40, Craig County 0

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 42, Holston 13

Patriot 51, Osbourn Park 6

Paul VI Catholic High School 35, Bishop Ireton 28

Poquoson 29, Jamestown 9

Potomac Falls 38, Rock Ridge 7

Potomac School 34, Maret, D.C. 20

Prince George 49, Colonial Heights 0

Pulaski County 14, Christiansburg 6

Radford 42, James River-Buchanan 13

Richlands 41, Tazewell 0

River View, W.Va. 58, Twin Valley 28

Riverheads 48, Wilson Memorial 0

Roanoke Catholic 48, Hargrave Military 0

Salem 51, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 34

Salem-Va. Beach 61, First Colonial 0

Skyline 35, Woodstock Central 21

South County 44, W.T. Woodson 0

Spotswood 56, Rockbridge County 10

St. John Paul the Great 32, Northern Virginia HomeSchool 28

St. Mary's Ryken, Md. 49, Bishop O'Connell 0

Stone Bridge 46, Riverside 3

Stonewall Jackson - Quicksburg 30, Madison County 27

Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 9, Battlefield 7

Strasburg 39, East Rockingham 6

Stuarts Draft 34, Buffalo Gap 21

Surry County 35, Windsor 14

Sussex Central 34, Park View-South Hill 29

T.C. Williams 62, Annandale 35

Tabb 14, Grafton 6

Thomas Dale 69, Meadowbrook 12

Thomas Walker 54, Hancock County, Tenn. 24

Turner Ashby 35, Broadway 7

Tuscarora 43, Heritage (Leesburg) 7

Union 32, Ridgeview 26

Varina 48, Patrick Henry-Ashland 10

Wakefield 22, Edison 14

Warhill 57, King William 14

Warren County 37, George Mason 33

Washington & Lee 68, Lancaster 0

Washington-Lee 45, Herndon 12

West Point 42, Middlesex 7

West Springfield 40, Fairfax 13

Western Albemarle 35, Fluvanna 21

Westfield 21, James Madison 14

Woodside 40, Menchville 0

Yorktown 42, McLean 0

