The big stories:
Catch all the scores and recaps on our scoreboard page.
Player of the week poll:
Vote for the 804 Varsity player of the week for Oct. 11
Vote for the area's top high school football performance of the week by Monday at 11:59 p.m.
Top performers:
RUSHING
Devin Flowers, Glen Allen: 20 carries, 158 yards, 1 TD
Chris Tyree, Thomas Dale: 8 carries, 150 yards, 3 TDs
Josiah Nelson, Monacan: 26 carries, 161 yards, 1 TD
Chris Tyree, Thomas Dale: 8 carries, 150 yards, 3 TDs
Josiah Nelson, Monacan: 26 carries, 161 yards, 1 TD
Bo Kite, Deep Run: 13 carries, 143 yards, 1 TD
Alva Rose, Deep Run: 15 carries, 132 yards
Trevor Parker, Blessed Sacrament Huguenot: 19 carries, 180 yards, 2 TDs
Dom Falchi, Blessed Sacrament Huguenot: 19 carries, 144 yards, TD
Robert Barlow, Dinwiddie: 21 carries, 119 yards, TD
Curtis Allen, Prince George: 10 carries, 108 yards, 3TDs
Eric McDaniels, Henrico: 17 carries, 176 yards, 3 TDs
Marqe Harvey, Henrico: 9 carries, 125 yards, 2TDs
Tyrelle Moore, Henrico: 10 carries, 143 yards, TD
PASSING
Levi Huesman, Hanover: 9 of 16, 133 yards, 2 TDs
Zyshawn Witcher, George Wythe: 16 of 31, 317 yards, 3 TDs, 3 INT
Christian Chambers, Midlothian: 14 of 24, 166 yards, 2 TDs
Tyler Hensley, Monacan: 14 of 22, 161 yards, 2 TDs
Levi Huesman, Hanover: 9 of 16, 133 yards, 2 TDs
Zyshawn Witcher, George Wythe: 16 of 31, 317 yards, 3 TDs, 3 INT
Christian Chambers, Midlothian: 14 of 24, 166 yards, 2 TDs
Tyler Hensley, Monacan: 14 of 22, 161 yards, 2 TDs
Brian Moran, James River: 13 of 16, 140 yards, 2 TD
Darnell Mason, Huguenot: 8 of 13, 107 yards, 3 TD
Andrew Bland, Douglas Freeman: 20 of 28, 258 yards, 1 TD
RECEIVING
Dominic Dutton, Glen Allen, 3 rec. 117 yards, TD
Jasiah Williams, Thomas Dale: 4 rec., 55 yards, 3 TDs
Jareon Jarvis, George Wythe: 3 rec., 108 yards, 1 TD
Rodney Tucker, George Wythe: 3 rec., 108 yards, 1 TD
Jasiah Williams, Thomas Dale: 4 rec., 55 yards, 3 TDs
Jareon Jarvis, George Wythe: 3 rec., 108 yards, 1 TD
Rodney Tucker, George Wythe: 3 rec., 108 yards, 1 TD
Conner Mahon, Mills Godwin: 5 rec., 85 yards, 1 TD
Courtney Ross, Huguenot: 7 rec., 114 yards, 3 TD
Luke Jennette, Douglas Freeman: 8 rec., 133 yards
DEFENSE
Micah Rice, Lee-Davis: 11 tackles
Bryce Carter, Thomas Dale: 6 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 sacks
Bryce Carter, Thomas Dale: 6 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 sacks
ALL-PURPOSE
Tahir Johnson, Prince George: 7 of 7, 125 yards, 2 TDs; 3 carries, 28 yards, TD
Marcus Dreher, Matoaca: 13 carries, 17 yards, TD; 16 of 30, 191 yards, TD
Sidney Rose, Prince George: 4 carries, 28 yards, TD; 1 rec., 11 yards, TD
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kyle Lowe, Cosby: 4 for 4 FGs; 28, 42, 37, 27 (game-winner); most FGs by Cosby kicker in single game.
State scores:
Abingdon 49, Virginia High 13
Altavista 54, Northampton 20
Appomattox 21, Gretna 7
Arcadia 46, Bruton 0
Auburn 52, Grayson County 6
Bassett 27, Tunstall 20
Benedictine 27, Collegiate-Richmond 14
Blacksburg 55, Cave Spring 3
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 31, Fishburne Military 14
Blue Ridge School 35, Atlantic Shores Christian 0
Bluestone 20, Randolph-Henry 8
Brentsville 13, William Monroe 10
Briar Woods 28, Woodgrove 0
Broad Run 28, Loudoun Valley 14
Brookville 48, Amherst County 6
Buckingham County 36, Cumberland 6
Carroll County 33, Giles 10
Castlewood 10, Twin Springs 6
Central - Wise 56, John Battle 34
Central of Lunenburg 56, Amelia County 50, 3OT
Centreville 43, Oakton 7
Chancellor 64, Caroline 15
Chantilly 34, Hayfield 7
Chatham 36, William Campbell 35
Churchland 38, Norview 12
Clover Hill 8, Lloyd Bird 0
Colonial Beach 30, Rappahannock 28
Colonial Forge 24, Mountain View 13
Cosby 18, Powhatan 15
Cumberland Gap, Tenn. 42, Lee High 21
Dan River 41, Nelson County 36
Deep Creek 42, Western Branch 0
Deep Run 29, Douglas Freeman 6
Dinwiddie 20, Matoaca 15
E.C. Glass 47, Liberty Christian 28
Eastern Montgomery 36, Bath County 18
Eastern View 49, Courtland 6
Eastside 53, Rye Cove 16
Essex 65, Northumberland 14
Falls Church 31, George Marshall 28
Fauquier 21, Kettle Run 7
Floyd County 49, Alleghany 14
Forest Park 39, Colgan 6
Fort Defiance 46, R.E. Lee-Staunton 26
Franklin 32, Brunswick 14
Franklin County 42, Staunton River 6
Freedom (South Riding) 58, Park View-Sterling 7
Freedom (Woodbridge) 37, C.D. Hylton 14
Fuqua School 57, Quantico 21
GW-Danville 54, Patrick County 14
Galax 52, Fort Chiswell 0
Gar-Field 51, Potomac 7
Gate City 55, Marion 0
Glen Allen 34, Hermitage 6
Gloucester 59, Bethel 49
Goochland 55, Prince Edward County 16
Graham 41, Lebanon 6
Granby 14, Kempsville 2
Great Bridge 46, Lakeland 0
Green Run 40, Kellam 15
Greensville County 50, Southampton 22
Halifax County 47, Martinsville 14
Hanover 43, George Wythe-Richmond 26
Harrisonburg 43, Waynesboro 0
Henrico 43, Atlee 31
Heritage-Lynchburg 29, Rustburg 18
Highland Springs 26, Manchester 16
Hopewell 64, Petersburg 20
Huguenot 52, James River-Midlothian 19
Hurley 47, Northwood 0
IMG Academy-Blue, Fla. 43, Life Christian 16
Indian River 48, Hickory 0
J.I. Burton 54, Honaker 7
James Monroe 22, King George 21
James Wood 28, Culpeper 21
Jefferson Forest 41, Liberty-Bedford 14
John Champe 45, Osbourn 19
John Handley 21, Millbrook 13
Justice High School 47, Lee-Springfield 18
K&Q Central 50, Mathews 6
Lake Braddock 42, James Robinson 27
Lake Taylor 57, Norcom 56, OT
Landon, Md. 41, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 35
Landstown 27, Frank Cox 16
Langley 23, South Lakes 22
Lee-Davis 38, Armstrong 0
Liberty-Bealeton 20, Sherando 13
Lord Botetourt 41, William Byrd 7
Loudoun County 48, Independence 20
Louisa 55, Monticello 14
Luray 35, Clarke County 34
Massaponax 49, Riverbend 21
Maury 31, Ocean Lakes 6
McDonogh School, Md. 45, Catholic High School of Va Beach 6
Mills Godwin 13, J.R. Tucker 0
Monacan 21, Midlothian 20
Mount Vernon 32, West Potomac 27
Nandua 56, Snow Hill, Md. 14
Nansemond River 49, Grassfield 10
Narrows 42, Covington 14
Norfolk Academy 35, Nansemond-Suffolk 6
North Stafford 28, Stafford 20
Northside 34, William Fleming 9
Orange County 41, Charlottesville 14
Oscar Smith 49, King's Fork High School 0
Page County 56, Rappahannock County 0
Parry McCluer 40, Craig County 0
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 42, Holston 13
Patriot 51, Osbourn Park 6
Paul VI Catholic High School 35, Bishop Ireton 28
Poquoson 29, Jamestown 9
Potomac Falls 38, Rock Ridge 7
Potomac School 34, Maret, D.C. 20
Prince George 49, Colonial Heights 0
Pulaski County 14, Christiansburg 6
Radford 42, James River-Buchanan 13
Richlands 41, Tazewell 0
River View, W.Va. 58, Twin Valley 28
Riverheads 48, Wilson Memorial 0
Roanoke Catholic 48, Hargrave Military 0
Salem 51, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 34
Salem-Va. Beach 61, First Colonial 0
Skyline 35, Woodstock Central 21
South County 44, W.T. Woodson 0
Spotswood 56, Rockbridge County 10
St. John Paul the Great 32, Northern Virginia HomeSchool 28
St. Mary's Ryken, Md. 49, Bishop O'Connell 0
Stone Bridge 46, Riverside 3
Stonewall Jackson - Quicksburg 30, Madison County 27
Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 9, Battlefield 7
Strasburg 39, East Rockingham 6
Stuarts Draft 34, Buffalo Gap 21
Surry County 35, Windsor 14
Sussex Central 34, Park View-South Hill 29
T.C. Williams 62, Annandale 35
Tabb 14, Grafton 6
Thomas Dale 69, Meadowbrook 12
Thomas Walker 54, Hancock County, Tenn. 24
Turner Ashby 35, Broadway 7
Tuscarora 43, Heritage (Leesburg) 7
Union 32, Ridgeview 26
Varina 48, Patrick Henry-Ashland 10
Wakefield 22, Edison 14
Warhill 57, King William 14
Warren County 37, George Mason 33
Washington & Lee 68, Lancaster 0
Washington-Lee 45, Herndon 12
West Point 42, Middlesex 7
West Springfield 40, Fairfax 13
Western Albemarle 35, Fluvanna 21
Westfield 21, James Madison 14
Woodside 40, Menchville 0
Yorktown 42, McLean 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.