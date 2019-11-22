The big stories:
State scores:
VHSL Region Semifinals
Class 6
Region A
Oscar Smith 20, Landstown 16
Thomas Dale 36, Ocean Lakes 6
Region B
Colonial Forge 42, Patriot 21
Massaponax 45, Freedom (Woodbridge) 42
Region C
Lake Braddock 30, Mount Vernon 24, OT
South County 34, T.C. Williams 0
Region D
Westfield 42, South Lakes 0
Yorktown 25, James Madison 10
Class 5
Region A
Maury 64, Nansemond River 8
Salem-Va. Beach 21, Woodside 19
Region B
Manchester 36, Deep Run 18
Varina 27, Highland Springs 21
Region C
Stone Bridge 27, Potomac Falls 6
Woodgrove 33, Briar Woods 21
Region D
Mountain View 35, William Fleming 0
Class 4
Region A
Churchland 27, King's Fork High School 8
Lake Taylor 21, Warwick 14
Region B
Dinwiddie 25, Eastern View 17
Patrick Henry-Ashland 16, Louisa 15
Region C
Broad Run 28, Loudoun Valley 14
Tuscarora 53, Liberty-Bealeton 22
Region D
E.C. Glass 27, Pulaski County 10
Salem 48, GW-Danville 21
Class 3
Region A
Phoebus 41, York 18
Region B
Goochland 56, Skyline 22
James Monroe 34, Brentsville 7
Region C
Spotswood 42, Rockbridge County 0
Region D
Lord Botetourt 33, Hidden Valley 13
Northside 27, Magna Vista 6
Class 2
Region A
King William 46, Poquoson 20
TJ-Richmond 44, Greensville County 18
Region B
East Rockingham 41, Buckingham County 17
Stuarts Draft 28, Strasburg 14
Region C
Appomattox 21, Glenvar 0
Gretna 48, Radford 20
Region D
Central - Wise 14, Ridgeview 7
Graham 48, Union 7
Class 1
Region A
Essex 14, Washington & Lee 2
Rappahannock 32, West Point 14
Region B
Riverheads 59, Franklin 6
Sussex Central 54, Altavista 28
Region C
Galax 56, Auburn 14
George Wythe-Wytheville 56, Narrows 28
Region D
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 29, Holston 6
