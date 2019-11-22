20191123_SPO_VARINA_HS_JM03

Fans mobbed Varina players after their win Friday. The Blue Devils will travel to play Manchester next week.

The big stories:

Barry Hill intercepts four passes in Varina's 27-21 upset victory over Highland Springs

Manchester pulls away from Deep Run late to set up rematch of double-OT game against Varina

After 90 years, Thomas Jefferson reaches the region final with blowout win

King William sprints to first region final since 2014 with win over Poquoson

Goochland dominant as Bulldogs advance to region final

No. 4 Patrick Henry knocks off No. 1 Louisa on late field goal

Dinwiddie wins on the road at Eastern View

Thomas Dale claims a big road win over Ocean Lakes

State scores:

VHSL Region Semifinals

Class 6

Region A

Oscar Smith 20, Landstown 16

Thomas Dale 36, Ocean Lakes 6

Region B

Colonial Forge 42, Patriot 21

Massaponax 45, Freedom (Woodbridge) 42

Region C

Lake Braddock 30, Mount Vernon 24, OT

South County 34, T.C. Williams 0

Region D

Westfield 42, South Lakes 0

Yorktown 25, James Madison 10

Class 5

Region A

Maury 64, Nansemond River 8

Salem-Va. Beach 21, Woodside 19

Region B

Manchester 36, Deep Run 18

Varina 27, Highland Springs 21

Region C

Stone Bridge 27, Potomac Falls 6

Woodgrove 33, Briar Woods 21

Region D

Mountain View 35, William Fleming 0

Class 4

Region A

Churchland 27, King's Fork High School 8

Lake Taylor 21, Warwick 14

Region B

Dinwiddie 25, Eastern View 17

Patrick Henry-Ashland 16, Louisa 15

Region C

Broad Run 28, Loudoun Valley 14

Tuscarora 53, Liberty-Bealeton 22

Region D

E.C. Glass 27, Pulaski County 10

Salem 48, GW-Danville 21

Class 3

Region A

Phoebus 41, York 18

Region B

Goochland 56, Skyline 22

James Monroe 34, Brentsville 7

Region C

Spotswood 42, Rockbridge County 0

Region D

Lord Botetourt 33, Hidden Valley 13

Northside 27, Magna Vista 6

Class 2

Region A

King William 46, Poquoson 20

TJ-Richmond 44, Greensville County 18

Region B

East Rockingham 41, Buckingham County 17

Stuarts Draft 28, Strasburg 14

Region C

Appomattox 21, Glenvar 0

Gretna 48, Radford 20

Region D

Central - Wise 14, Ridgeview 7

Graham 48, Union 7

Class 1

Region A

Essex 14, Washington & Lee 2

Rappahannock 32, West Point 14

Region B

Riverheads 59, Franklin 6

Sussex Central 54, Altavista 28

Region C

Galax 56, Auburn 14

George Wythe-Wytheville 56, Narrows 28

Region D

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 29, Holston 6

