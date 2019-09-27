Featured games:
Player of the week:
Stat leaders:
PASSING
Quentin Elliot, L.C. Bird: 8 of 13, 143 yards, 1 TD
Marcus Dreher, Matoaca: 7 of 10, 183 yards, 3 TD; 3 rushing TDs
Hans Rehme, Powhatan: 9 of 25, 170 yards, 2 TDs
Bobby Dunn, Varina: 5 of 6, 157 yards, 4 TDs
Courtenay Burrell, Thomas Dale: 9 of 19, 149 yards, 1 TD
RUSHING
Curtis Allen, Prince George: 29 carries, 137 yards, 2 TDs
Robert Barlow, Dinwiddie: 21 carries, 134 yards, 2 TDs
TreVeyon Henderson, Hopewell: 6 carries, 139 yards, 3 TDs
Bryce Safferwich, Mills Godwin: 20 carries, 149 yards
Bear Matheson, Episcopal: 29 carries, 126 yards
Michael Fox, Atlee: 14 carries, 72 yards, 3 TDs
Tyler Warren, Atlee: 4 carries, 43 yards, 3 TDs
RECEIVING
Jayson Carroll, Powhatan: 4 rec., 93 yards, 2 TDs
DEFENSE
Ed Clark, Midlothian: 9 tackles
Kris Trinidad, L.C. Bird: 6 tackles, 4 sacks
Tyler Henderson, L.C. Bird: 2 INTs, 1 TD
Jaden Casey, L.C. Bird: 8 tackles
Khadeis Battle, Blessed Sacrament Huguenot: 8 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 sacks
Chase Gayness, Powhatan: 10 tackles, 1 INT
Brian Davis, Midlothian: 9 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack
ALL-PURPOSE
Roemell Garcia, Manchester: 5 carries, 78 yards, 2 TDs; 4 of 6, 54 yards, TD
LaQuan Veney, Highland Springs: 5 rec., 136 yards, 2 TDs; 55-yard punt return TD
Braden Berger, Midlothian: 8 of 15, 98 yards; 11 carries, 60 yards
Trevor Parker, Blessed Sacrament Huguenot: 8 of 9, 130 yards, 2 TDs; 9 carries, 119 yards
Meziah Scott, Petersburg: 9 of 18, 117 yards; 14 carries, 59 yards
State scores:
Appomattox 45, Staunton River 7
Bassett 25, Patrick County 16
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 49, Massanutten Military 0
Bluefield, W.Va. 52, Richlands 38
Broadwater Academy 34, Chincoteague 0
Brookville 46, Liberty-Bedford 14
Brunswick 30, Windsor 15
Buckingham County 45, Bluestone 6
Buffalo Gap 42, Broadway 15
Castlewood 42, Rye Cove 6
Central of Lunenburg 47, Cumberland 0
Chancellor 29, King George 28
Chantilly 38, Edison 6
Chilhowie 48, Northwood 6
Churchland 48, Granby 15
Clarke County 42, East Rockingham 7
Colgan 15, Potomac 13
Collegiate-Richmond 14, Episcopal 0
Colonial Forge 49, Brooke Point 0
Cosby 51, George Wythe-Richmond 0
Dan River 34, Chatham 20
Deep Creek 23, Hickory 0
Deep Run 47, Hermitage 20
Dematha, Md. 36, Life Christian 0
Dominion 20, Rock Ridge 7
Douglas Freeman 21, Mills Godwin 18
E.C. Glass 34, Rustburg 0
Eastern View 59, Caroline 14
Eastside 28, Lebanon 14
Essex 60, Charles City County High School 0
Fairfax 35, Annandale 28
Falls Church 28, Herndon 10
Fishburne Military def. Randolph-Macon Academy, forfeit
Floyd County 35, Carroll County 28
Fluvanna 49, Waynesboro 8
Fort Chiswell 19, Parry McCluer 0
Franklin County 31, Hidden Valley 14
Freedom (Woodbridge) 47, Battlefield 0
Fuqua School 42, Portsmouth Christian 28
GW-Danville 61, Tunstall 6
George Mason 35, Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 7
Glen Allen 30, TJ-Richmond 22
Glenvar 56, James River-Buchanan 0
Goochland 41, Randolph-Henry 16
Grassfield 34, Lakeland 6
Green Run 27, First Colonial 0
Greenbrier Christian 60, Southampton Academy 22
Greensville County 62, Surry County 19
Gretna 48, William Campbell 20
Henrico 14, Patrick Henry-Ashland 7
Heritage-Lynchburg 49, Amherst County 8
Highland Springs 39, Greensboro Page, N.C. 7
Honaker 50, Grundy 26
Hopewell 54, Colonial Heights 6
James Madison 21, James Robinson 14
James Wood 36, Kettle Run 21
Jefferson Forest 28, Halifax County 7
Jefferson, W.Va. 26, Heritage (Leesburg) 14
John Champe 40, Osbourn Park 0
John Marshall 12, J.R. Tucker 6, 2OT
King & Queen 21, Middlesex 10
Lafayette 42, Tabb 0
Lake Braddock 49, George Marshall 10
Lake Taylor 53, Booker T. Washington 12
Landon, Md. 13, Woodberry Forest 6, OT
Landstown 28, Bayside 0
Liberty-Bealeton 28, Culpeper 7
Lloyd Bird 20, Midlothian 0
Loudoun County 49, Warren County 21
Loudoun Valley 26, Brentsville 6
Louisa 55, Charlottesville 0
Luray 56, Madison County 14
Magna Vista 62, Martinsville 0
Manchester 62, James River-Midlothian 7
Marion 9, Grayson County 0
Massaponax 58, Stafford 0
Matoaca 55, Meadowbrook 0
Maury 47, Norview 12
McLean 36, Wakefield 31
Monticello 28, Western Albemarle 27, OT
Mountain View 31, Riverbend 6
Musselman, W.Va. 48, Woodgrove 28
Nandua 56, Lancaster 8
Nansemond River 35, Great Bridge 7
Nansemond-Suffolk 34, Atlantic Shores Christian 13
Nelson County 58, Altavista 42
Norcom 51, Woodrow Wilson 6
Norfolk Academy 37, Fork Union Prep 24
Norfolk Christian School 31, Fredericksburg Christian 19
North Cross 70, Blue Ridge School 28
Northside 42, Galax 28
Nottoway 31, Amelia County 20
Oakton 38, Langley 35
Ocean Lakes 28, Tallwood 8
Orange County 50, Albemarle 7
Osbourn 27, Independence 17
Page County 21, Strasburg 14
Park View-South Hill 14, Franklin 12
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 42, John Battle 6
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 49, William Byrd 21
Patriot 42, C.D. Hylton 14
Paul VI Catholic High School 35, St. Albans, D.C. 23
Pineville, Ky. 26, Thomas Walker 6
Poquoson 35, New Kent 7
Powhatan 21, Clover Hill 20
Prince George 27, Dinwiddie 24, OT
Princess Anne 33, Kellam 7
Pulaski County 49, Cave Spring 12
Rappahannock 55, Mathews 0
Ridgeview 55, Lee High 6
Riverheads 55, Colonial Beach 15
Riverside 15, Potomac Falls 9
Rockbridge County 37, Fort Defiance 6
Rural Retreat 37, Holston 28
Salem-Va. Beach 42, Kempsville 0
South Lakes 43, West Springfield 21
Spotswood 49, Wilson Memorial 18
Spotsylvania 28, Courtland 25
St. Mary's Ryken, Md. 28, Catholic High School of Va Beach 22
Stone Bridge 68, Freedom (South Riding) 9
Stonewall Jackson - Quicksburg 31, Rappahannock County 0
Sussex Central 40, Southampton 32
T.C. Williams 28, Centreville 24
TJ-Alexandria 42, Hampton Roads 0
Tazewell 10, Princeton, W.Va. 7
Tennessee, Tenn. 35, Abingdon 9
The Covenant School 46, Brunswick Academy 0
Thomas Dale 33, Petersburg 24
Tuscarora 31, Briar Woods 7
Twin Springs 42, Hancock County, Tenn. 34
Twin Valley 54, Craig County 42
Union 28, Gate City 14
Varina 79, Hanover 0
W.T. Woodson 39, Lee-Springfield 0
Warwick 27, Heritage-Newport News 12
Washington & Lee 32, King William 29
Washington, W.Va. 50, Park View-Sterling 0
Washington-Lee 40, Justice High School 14
Western Branch 16, King's Fork High School 14
Westfield 23, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 7
Woodbridge 31, Forest Park 30
Woodstock Central 14, R.E. Lee-Staunton 12
York 41, Grafton 0
Yorktown 28, Hayfield 21
