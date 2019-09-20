Featured games:
Player of the week:
Stat leaders:
RUSHING
Roemell Garcia, Manchester: 19 carries, 149 yards, TD
Ramon Brown, L.C. Bird: 13 carries, 114 yards, 3 TDs
Bryce Safferwich, Mills Godwin: 22 carries, 113 yards, TD
Isaiah Todd, Manchester: 25 carries, 90 yards, 2 TDs
PASSING
Bobby Dunn, Varina: 5 of 10, 145 yards, 2 TDs
Josh Powell, Cosby: 8 of 14, 119 yards, 4 TDs
Tyler Hensley, Monacan: 6 of 9, 66 yards, 3 TDs
RECEIVING
Daquan Vann, Matoaca: 10 rec., 110 yards, 1 TD
Kyjuan Pettus, Monacan: 5 rec., 78 yards, 2 TDs
DEFENSE
Jake Liberatore, Douglas Freeman: 12 tackles
Jimmy Lopez, Midlothian: 11 tackles
TJ Gates, Powhatan: 10 tackles, 1 sack
Will Stratton, Goochland: 2 fumble return TDs
Ed Clark, Midlothian: 7 tackles, 3 TFL
ALL PURPOSE
Nigel Williams, Collegiate: 11 carries, 123 yards, 2 TDs; 6 of 10, 85 yards, TD, INT
Alex Sikkar, Patrick Henry: 21 carries, 163 yards, TD; 8 of 17, 67 yards
Grayson Hanks, Mills Godwin: 14 carries, 113 yards, TD; 7 of 16, 41 yards
James Reid, Varina: 7 carries, 119 yards, 3 TDs; 9 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack
Jamareeh Jones, Highland Springs: 7 of 8 passing, 182 yards, 2 TDs; 5 carries, 30 yards, 2 TDs
Marcus Dreher, Matoaca: 23 carries, 129 yards, 2 TDs; 13 of 22, 124 yards, 1 TD
TreVeyon Henderson, Hopewell: 13 carries, 106 yards, 4 TDs; 3 rec., 48 yards, TD
State scores:
Amelia County 38, Prince Edward County 14
Amherst County 13, Rustburg 12
Arcadia 41, Snow Hill, Md. 12
Atlantic Shores Christian 46, Broadwater Academy 32
Auburn 44, Eastern Montgomery 0
Bassett 28, Dan River 19
Bishop Ireton 49, Park View-Sterling 0
Blacksburg 49, Staunton River 14
Booker T. Washington 66, Armstrong 0
Brentsville 34, Spotsylvania 30
Briar Woods 38, Rock Ridge 8
Buckingham County 35, Central of Lunenburg 6
Cave Spring 27, Alleghany 20
Central - Wise 28, Virginia High 21
Centreville 17, South Lakes 14
Chancellor 34, Riverbend 21
Chantilly 56, Lee-Springfield 7
Chatham 35, Martinsville 21
Chilhowie 62, Eastside 28
Collegiate-Richmond 27, Flint Hill School 7
Colonial Forge 59, C.D. Hylton 7
Cosby 42, Huguenot 19
Courtland 27, Orange County 21, OT
Covington 21, James River-Buchanan 0
Deep Creek 37, Grassfield 17
Deep Run 17, Patrick Henry-Ashland 14
Douglas Freeman 21, Atlee 14
E.C. Glass 59, Jefferson Forest 21
East Rockingham 47, Buffalo Gap 20
Eastern View 48, Charlottesville 6
Episcopal 31, Catholic 23
Essex 54, Franklin 12
Fairfax 34, Langley 13
Falls Church 10, Annandale 7
Fauquier 14, Heritage (Leesburg) 13
Fishburne Military 29, Quantico 6
Floyd County 13, Fort Chiswell 6
Fork Union Prep 34, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 31, OT
Fort Defiance 40, Stonewall Jackson - Quicksburg 6
Frank Cox 38, First Colonial 0
Franklin County 40, Magna Vista 26
Fuqua School 43, St. Michael 41
Galax 51, Rural Retreat 14
Gar-Field 16, Osbourn Park 0
George Marshall 36, West Potomac 33
George Mason 36, Manassas Park 0
George Wythe-Wytheville 65, Carroll County 35
Glen Allen 48, Lee-Davis 0
Gloucester 21, Menchville 11
Goochland 55, Cumberland 6
Grayson County 15, West Wilkes, N.C. 14
Grundy 48, East Ridge, Ky. 0
Halifax County 34, Park View-South Hill 14
Harrisonburg 31, Albemarle 13
Heritage-Lynchburg 68, Liberty-Bedford 14
Heritage-Newport News 20, Denbigh 12
Highland Springs 54, North Stafford 13
Hopewell 35, Henrico 13
Indian River 40, Nansemond River 20
Isle of Wight Academy 27, Hargrave Military 6
J.I. Burton 41, Twin Springs 0
James M. Bennett, Md. 40, Nandua 20
James Robinson 20, Hayfield 13
James Wood 63, Warren County 35
Jamestown 21, Grafton 12
John Champe 35, Potomac Falls 7
Justice High School 21, Herndon 7
Kellam 32, Bayside 24
King & Queen 46, Chincoteague 0
King William 48, Caroline 35
King's Fork High School 36, Lakeland 6
Lake Taylor 62, Woodrow Wilson 0
Landstown 55, Kempsville 26
Liberty Christian 14, Brookville 7
Lloyd Bird 42, George Wythe-Richmond 6
Lord Botetourt 49, William Campbell 0
Loudoun County 17, Loudoun Valley 7
Luray 48, Page County 27
Manchester 27, Clover Hill 7
Marion 9, John Battle 7
Massaponax 26, Penn Wood, Pa. 23
Matoaca 22, J.R. Tucker 3
Maury 42, Churchland 0
McLean 25, Edison 22
Middlesex 35, Lancaster 0
Millbrook 55, Kettle Run 27
Mills Godwin 17, Hanover 3
Monacan 34, James River-Midlothian 20
Mount Vernon 14, Yorktown 9
Mountain View 55, James Monroe 15
Nansemond-Suffolk 42, Portsmouth Christian 22
Narrows 20, Giles 8
Nelson County 51, Rappahannock County 7
Northwood 18, Twin Valley 0
Nottoway 54, Randolph-Henry 0
Oscar Smith 58, Hickory 6
Patrick County 28, North Stokes, N.C. 14
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 51, Lee High 6
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 28, William Fleming 21
Patriot 35, Forest Park 13
Paul VI Catholic High School 35, Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 7
Pendleton County, W.Va. 43, Bath County 6
Perquimans, N.C. 30, Hampton Roads Generals 0
Powhatan 2, Midlothian 0
Princess Anne 29, Ocean Lakes 28
Pulaski County 19, William Byrd 14
R.E. Lee-Staunton 28, Turner Ashby 27, 2OT
Radford 21, Gretna 20, OT
Richlands 31, Abingdon 21
Ridgeview 42, Gate City 7
Riverside 31, Independence 27
Rockbridge County 41, Christiansburg 19
Salem 21, Northside 14
Salem-Va. Beach 42, Green Run 0
Smithfield 9, Norview 3
South County 29, James Madison 7
Southampton 44, Colonial Heights 20
Spotswood 44, Monticello 7
St. Annes-Belfield 36, Southampton Academy 6
Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 42, Brooke Point 7
Strasburg 20, Woodstock Central 10
Stuarts Draft 21, Clarke County 7
Sussex Central 44, Colonial Beach 43
TJ-Richmond 67, Greensville County 14
Thomas Walker 54, Rye Cove 12
Tuscarora 35, Musselman, W.Va. 0
Union 37, Graham 35
Va. Episcopal 14, Greenbrier Christian 10
Varina 56, Hermitage 13
W.T. Woodson 20, Oakton 17
Wakefield 19, Washington-Lee 17
Warhill 36, New Kent 6
Washington & Lee 53, Rappahannock 26
West Point 39, Bruton 0
West Springfield 62, T.C. Williams 47
Western Albemarle 42, Waynesboro 6
Western Branch 36, Great Bridge 14
Westfield 40, Lake Braddock 34
William Monroe 54, Madison County 21
Windsor 44, Northampton 28
Woodbridge 23, Battlefield 7
Woodgrove 39, Dominion 7
York 28, Lafayette 21
