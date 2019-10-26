20191026_SPO_COSBY_02

Clover Hill's Aaron Shrewsbury (7) pulls in a reception as Cosby's Matthew Channell (11) makes the stop at Cosby in Chesterfield, VA Fri. Oct. 25, 2019.

 MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH

The big stories:

Thomas Dale runs two unbelievable plays, throws a Hail Mary and beats Matoaca 19-14

Defense fuels No. 6 Monacan in shutout of L.C. Bird

Clover Hill outmuscles Cosby in rivalry game

No. 7 Benedictine dominates King William as new quarterback shines

Player of the week poll:

Vote for the 804 Varsity player of the week for Oct. 25

Vote for the area's top high school football performance of the week by Monday at 11:59 p.m.

Top performers:

Passing

Brenton Hilton, Dinwiddie: 7 of 7, 149 yards, 3 TDs

Josh Powell, Cosby: 13 of 29, 1 INTS, 142 yards, 2 TDs

Aaron Nash, Powhatan: 8 of 14, 160 yards, 2 TDs

Roemell Garcia, Manchester: 9 of 12, 193 yards, 3 TDs

Rushing

Robert Barlow, Dinwiddie: 10 carries, 105 yards, 4 TDs

Lavell Williams, Lee-Davis: 14 carries, 147 yards, TD

Henry Dolan, Benedictine: 19 carries, 114 yards, TD

Andrew Bland, Douglas Freeman: 20 carries, 126 yards, 1 TD

Curtis Allen, Prince George: 27 carries, 222 yards, 3 TDs

Receiving

Kelmari Brown, Dinwiddie: 2 rec., 40 yards, 2 TDs

Andre Greene, St. Christopher’s: 3 rec., 95 yards, 2 TDs

Leon Haughton, Benedictine: 4 rec., 109 yards

Aaron Shrewsbury, Clover Hill: 7 rec., 101 yards

Jaden Johnson, Clover Hill: 7 rec., 75 yards, TD

Nate Moyer, Powhatan: 10 rec., 120 yards

Deonte Hill, Manchester: 5 rec., 109 yards

Cole Magnusen, Cosby: 5 rec., 65 yards, 2 TDs

Defense

Jeff Moore, St. Christopher’s: 10 tackles, 1 tackle for loss

Ray Eppes, Midlothian: 9 tackles

All-Purpose

Trent Hendrick, St. Christopher’s: 9 carries, 65 yards, 2 TDs; 10 tackles, 1 TFL

Treveyon Henderson, Hopewell: 8 carries, 182 yards, 2 TDs; 1 rec., 28 yards

Anthony Fisher, Benedictine: 5 of 8, 160 yards; 13 carries, 73 yards, 3 TDs

K.J. Patterson, Clover Hill: 13 of 21, 163 yards, 2 TDs; 14 carries, 63 yards, 2 TDs

DeAngelo Gray, Thomas Dale: 18 carries, 101 yards; 5 rec., 113 yards, 2 TDs

State scores:

Appomattox 63, Chatham 13

Atlantic Shores Christian 29, Middlesex 0

Battlefield 45, Osbourn Park 7

Benedictine 47, King William 0

Blacksburg 29, Hidden Valley 23

Brentsville 24, Woodstock Central 14

Broad Run 56, Heritage (Leesburg) 8

Brookville 21, Rustburg 2

Buckingham County 37, Amelia County 6

Buffalo Gap 66, Wilson Memorial 42

Bullis, Md. 49, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 21

Central - Wise 55, Lee High 11

Chantilly 42, Oakton 7

Chilhowie 42, Grundy 6

Clarke County 24, Strasburg 6

Clover Hill 31, Cosby 14

Col. Richardson, Md. 46, Northampton 8

Colonial Beach 48, Northumberland 7

Colonial Forge 21, Massaponax 3

Covington 46, Eastern Montgomery 8

Dan River 42, Altavista 34

Deep Run 61, J.R. Tucker 20

Dinwiddie 63, Colonial Heights 6

Douglas Freeman 23, Hermitage 21

E.C. Glass 63, Amherst County 7

East Rockingham 55, Rappahannock County 6

Eastside 37, Thomas Walker 12

Essex 66, Lancaster 0

Fishburne Military 38, Massanutten Military 6

Floyd County 21, James River-Buchanan 7

Fork Union Prep 30, St. John Paul the Great 0

Frank Cox 25, Tallwood 12

Freedom (Woodbridge) 63, Potomac 8

GW-Danville 42, Bassett 28

Galax 55, Auburn 14

Gar-Field 21, Forest Park 18

Gate City 49, John Battle 21

George Marshall 34, Lee-Springfield 0

Giles 54, Alleghany 0

Gloucester 40, Denbigh 6

Graham 37, Richlands 10

Grassfield 35, Great Bridge 34

Grayson County 20, Fort Chiswell 13

Greensville County 44, Franklin 8

Halifax County 20, Magna Vista 14

Harrisonburg 28, Turner Ashby 21

Henrico 57, Hanover 0

Heritage-Lynchburg 28, Jefferson Forest 20

Heritage-Newport News 6, Kecoughtan 0

Highland Springs 35, Atlee 0

Holston 28, Hurley 22

Hopewell 61, Meadowbrook 0

Indian River 28, Western Branch 21

Isle of Wight Academy 21, Fuqua School 14

J.I. Burton 28, Castlewood 7

James Monroe 27, Chancellor 13

John Marshall 14, Glen Allen 6

Justice High School 41, Edison 34

K&Q Central 55, Charles City County High School 8

Kempsville 32, Bayside 28

King George 20, Courtland 14

King's Fork High School 28, Hickory 7

Lake Braddock 39, Fairfax 7

Lake Taylor 64, Granby 20

Lebanon 28, Virginia High 20

Liberty Christian 48, Liberty-Bedford 12

Liberty-Bealeton 20, Millbrook 14

Lord Botetourt 22, Franklin County 21

Loudoun Valley 35, Dominion 19

Louisa 41, Fluvanna 11

Luray 56, Stonewall Jackson - Quicksburg 0

Manchester 56, Powhatan 21

Midlothian 40, James River-Midlothian 19

Model School for the Deaf, D.C. 42, Chincoteague 7

Monacan 14, Lloyd Bird 0

Monticello 35, Charlottesville 0

Mount Vernon 50, Hayfield 6

Nandua 10, Arcadia 7

Nansemond River 50, Lakeland 0

Nansemond-Suffolk 49, Fredericksburg Christian 28

Narrows 58, Craig County 0

North Cross 62, Hargrave Military 0

North Stafford 41, Brooke Point 14

Northside 26, William Byrd 16

Norview 21, Woodrow Wilson 6

Ocean Lakes 45, First Colonial 0

Oscar Smith 42, Deep Creek 16

Page County 82, Madison County 52

Parry McCluer 31, Bath County 8

Patrick County 30, Tunstall 22

Patrick Henry-Ashland 42, Armstrong 0

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 49, Honaker 21

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 54, Christiansburg 48

Patriot 35, John Champe 6

Poquoson 54, Bruton 7

Portsmouth Christian 49, Quantico 0

Prince Edward County 50, Bluestone 6

Prince George 42, Petersburg 24

Princess Anne 37, Green Run 19

Radford 13, Glenvar 7

Rappahannock 26, Washington & Lee 21

Ridgeview 41, Abingdon 0

Riverbend 21, Stafford 20, OT

Riverheads 56, R.E. Lee-Staunton 14

Riverside 42, Freedom (South Riding) 0

Roanoke Catholic 38, Manassas Park 22

Rockbridge County 28, Broadway 0

Rural Retreat 26, Northwood 0

Rye Cove 38, Twin Valley 8

Salem 59, Cave Spring 3

Salem-Va. Beach 42, Kellam 7

Sherando 52, Culpeper 12

Skyline 21, George Mason 20

South County 58, James Robinson 0

South Lakes 40, McLean 12

Southampton 54, Windsor 6

Spotswood 2, Waynesboro 0

Spotsylvania 41, Caroline 21

St. Annes-Belfield 42, Kenston Forest 0

St. Christopher's 35, Lee-Davis 14

Stone Bridge 29, Briar Woods 14

Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 42, Osbourn 7

Stuarts Draft 26, Fort Defiance 13

Sussex Central 16, Brunswick 14

T.C. Williams 28, West Potomac 26

TJ-Alexandria 35, Park View-Sterling 28

TJ-Richmond 27, Gretna 26

Tabb 28, New Kent 26

Tazewell 61, Marion 21

Thomas Dale 19, Matoaca 14

Tuscarora 42, Loudoun County 7

Wakefield 13, Falls Church 7

Warwick 35, Bethel 14

Washington-Lee 34, Langley 14

West Point 44, Mathews 7

West Springfield 48, W.T. Woodson 30

Western Albemarle 28, Albemarle 21, OT

Westfield 42, Centreville 21

William Campbell 60, Nelson County 26

William Fleming 27, Staunton River 3

William Monroe 23, Warren County 7

Woodbridge 42, Colgan 8

Woodgrove 31, Potomac Falls 28

York 38, Smithfield 13

Yorktown 55, Herndon 0

