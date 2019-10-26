The big stories:
Top performers:
Passing
Brenton Hilton, Dinwiddie: 7 of 7, 149 yards, 3 TDs
Josh Powell, Cosby: 13 of 29, 1 INTS, 142 yards, 2 TDs
Aaron Nash, Powhatan: 8 of 14, 160 yards, 2 TDs
Roemell Garcia, Manchester: 9 of 12, 193 yards, 3 TDs
Rushing
Robert Barlow, Dinwiddie: 10 carries, 105 yards, 4 TDs
Lavell Williams, Lee-Davis: 14 carries, 147 yards, TD
Henry Dolan, Benedictine: 19 carries, 114 yards, TD
Andrew Bland, Douglas Freeman: 20 carries, 126 yards, 1 TD
Curtis Allen, Prince George: 27 carries, 222 yards, 3 TDs
Receiving
Kelmari Brown, Dinwiddie: 2 rec., 40 yards, 2 TDs
Andre Greene, St. Christopher’s: 3 rec., 95 yards, 2 TDs
Leon Haughton, Benedictine: 4 rec., 109 yards
Aaron Shrewsbury, Clover Hill: 7 rec., 101 yards
Jaden Johnson, Clover Hill: 7 rec., 75 yards, TD
Nate Moyer, Powhatan: 10 rec., 120 yards
Deonte Hill, Manchester: 5 rec., 109 yards
Cole Magnusen, Cosby: 5 rec., 65 yards, 2 TDs
Defense
Jeff Moore, St. Christopher’s: 10 tackles, 1 tackle for loss
Ray Eppes, Midlothian: 9 tackles
All-Purpose
Trent Hendrick, St. Christopher’s: 9 carries, 65 yards, 2 TDs; 10 tackles, 1 TFL
Treveyon Henderson, Hopewell: 8 carries, 182 yards, 2 TDs; 1 rec., 28 yards
Anthony Fisher, Benedictine: 5 of 8, 160 yards; 13 carries, 73 yards, 3 TDs
K.J. Patterson, Clover Hill: 13 of 21, 163 yards, 2 TDs; 14 carries, 63 yards, 2 TDs
DeAngelo Gray, Thomas Dale: 18 carries, 101 yards; 5 rec., 113 yards, 2 TDs
State scores:
Appomattox 63, Chatham 13
Atlantic Shores Christian 29, Middlesex 0
Battlefield 45, Osbourn Park 7
Benedictine 47, King William 0
Blacksburg 29, Hidden Valley 23
Brentsville 24, Woodstock Central 14
Broad Run 56, Heritage (Leesburg) 8
Brookville 21, Rustburg 2
Buckingham County 37, Amelia County 6
Buffalo Gap 66, Wilson Memorial 42
Bullis, Md. 49, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 21
Central - Wise 55, Lee High 11
Chantilly 42, Oakton 7
Chilhowie 42, Grundy 6
Clarke County 24, Strasburg 6
Clover Hill 31, Cosby 14
Col. Richardson, Md. 46, Northampton 8
Colonial Beach 48, Northumberland 7
Colonial Forge 21, Massaponax 3
Covington 46, Eastern Montgomery 8
Dan River 42, Altavista 34
Deep Run 61, J.R. Tucker 20
Dinwiddie 63, Colonial Heights 6
Douglas Freeman 23, Hermitage 21
E.C. Glass 63, Amherst County 7
East Rockingham 55, Rappahannock County 6
Eastside 37, Thomas Walker 12
Essex 66, Lancaster 0
Fishburne Military 38, Massanutten Military 6
Floyd County 21, James River-Buchanan 7
Fork Union Prep 30, St. John Paul the Great 0
Frank Cox 25, Tallwood 12
Freedom (Woodbridge) 63, Potomac 8
GW-Danville 42, Bassett 28
Galax 55, Auburn 14
Gar-Field 21, Forest Park 18
Gate City 49, John Battle 21
George Marshall 34, Lee-Springfield 0
Giles 54, Alleghany 0
Gloucester 40, Denbigh 6
Graham 37, Richlands 10
Grassfield 35, Great Bridge 34
Grayson County 20, Fort Chiswell 13
Greensville County 44, Franklin 8
Halifax County 20, Magna Vista 14
Harrisonburg 28, Turner Ashby 21
Henrico 57, Hanover 0
Heritage-Lynchburg 28, Jefferson Forest 20
Heritage-Newport News 6, Kecoughtan 0
Highland Springs 35, Atlee 0
Holston 28, Hurley 22
Hopewell 61, Meadowbrook 0
Indian River 28, Western Branch 21
Isle of Wight Academy 21, Fuqua School 14
J.I. Burton 28, Castlewood 7
James Monroe 27, Chancellor 13
John Marshall 14, Glen Allen 6
Justice High School 41, Edison 34
K&Q Central 55, Charles City County High School 8
Kempsville 32, Bayside 28
King George 20, Courtland 14
King's Fork High School 28, Hickory 7
Lake Braddock 39, Fairfax 7
Lake Taylor 64, Granby 20
Lebanon 28, Virginia High 20
Liberty Christian 48, Liberty-Bedford 12
Liberty-Bealeton 20, Millbrook 14
Lord Botetourt 22, Franklin County 21
Loudoun Valley 35, Dominion 19
Louisa 41, Fluvanna 11
Luray 56, Stonewall Jackson - Quicksburg 0
Manchester 56, Powhatan 21
Midlothian 40, James River-Midlothian 19
Model School for the Deaf, D.C. 42, Chincoteague 7
Monacan 14, Lloyd Bird 0
Monticello 35, Charlottesville 0
Mount Vernon 50, Hayfield 6
Nandua 10, Arcadia 7
Nansemond River 50, Lakeland 0
Nansemond-Suffolk 49, Fredericksburg Christian 28
Narrows 58, Craig County 0
North Cross 62, Hargrave Military 0
North Stafford 41, Brooke Point 14
Northside 26, William Byrd 16
Norview 21, Woodrow Wilson 6
Ocean Lakes 45, First Colonial 0
Oscar Smith 42, Deep Creek 16
Page County 82, Madison County 52
Parry McCluer 31, Bath County 8
Patrick County 30, Tunstall 22
Patrick Henry-Ashland 42, Armstrong 0
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 49, Honaker 21
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 54, Christiansburg 48
Patriot 35, John Champe 6
Poquoson 54, Bruton 7
Portsmouth Christian 49, Quantico 0
Prince Edward County 50, Bluestone 6
Prince George 42, Petersburg 24
Princess Anne 37, Green Run 19
Radford 13, Glenvar 7
Rappahannock 26, Washington & Lee 21
Ridgeview 41, Abingdon 0
Riverbend 21, Stafford 20, OT
Riverheads 56, R.E. Lee-Staunton 14
Riverside 42, Freedom (South Riding) 0
Roanoke Catholic 38, Manassas Park 22
Rockbridge County 28, Broadway 0
Rural Retreat 26, Northwood 0
Rye Cove 38, Twin Valley 8
Salem 59, Cave Spring 3
Salem-Va. Beach 42, Kellam 7
Sherando 52, Culpeper 12
Skyline 21, George Mason 20
South County 58, James Robinson 0
South Lakes 40, McLean 12
Southampton 54, Windsor 6
Spotswood 2, Waynesboro 0
Spotsylvania 41, Caroline 21
St. Annes-Belfield 42, Kenston Forest 0
St. Christopher's 35, Lee-Davis 14
Stone Bridge 29, Briar Woods 14
Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 42, Osbourn 7
Stuarts Draft 26, Fort Defiance 13
Sussex Central 16, Brunswick 14
T.C. Williams 28, West Potomac 26
TJ-Alexandria 35, Park View-Sterling 28
TJ-Richmond 27, Gretna 26
Tabb 28, New Kent 26
Tazewell 61, Marion 21
Thomas Dale 19, Matoaca 14
Tuscarora 42, Loudoun County 7
Wakefield 13, Falls Church 7
Warwick 35, Bethel 14
Washington-Lee 34, Langley 14
West Point 44, Mathews 7
West Springfield 48, W.T. Woodson 30
Western Albemarle 28, Albemarle 21, OT
Westfield 42, Centreville 21
William Campbell 60, Nelson County 26
William Fleming 27, Staunton River 3
William Monroe 23, Warren County 7
Woodbridge 42, Colgan 8
Woodgrove 31, Potomac Falls 28
York 38, Smithfield 13
Yorktown 55, Herndon 0
